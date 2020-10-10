HIGHLIGHTS

New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 5:30 PM: NATION DEL26 JK-CHINA-POK-ARMY We have no such indication: Top Army commander on reports of China helping set up missile sites in PoK Srinagar: Amid reports that China is helping Pakistan set up sites for surface-to-air missiles in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), a top Army commander here on Saturday said there is no indication of any tactical help being extended by Beijing to Islamabad.

DEL10 MHA-WOMEN Centre issues fresh advisory to states on women safety; says police must adhere to laid down norms New Delhi: The Centre has issued a fresh advisory to states on safety of women and how to deal with crime against them and said any failure of police to adhere to laid down rules does not augur well for the delivery of justice.

DEL24 VIRUS-ACTIVE CASES-RECOVERIES Active COVID-19 cases below 9 lakh for 2nd consecutive day New Delhi: India’s active COVID-19 cases remained below the nine-lakh mark for a second consecutive day and now constitute merely 12.65 per cent of the total caseload, the Union Health Ministry said Saturday.

DEL14 JK-ARMS-LOC Army foils Pak's attempt to push arms into Kashmir, recovers four rifles Srinagar: The Army has foiled an attempt to push in arms and ammunition by Pakistan from across the Line of Control (LoC) in Keran sector of Jammu and Kashmir and recovered a cache, including four AK74 rifles, officials said on Saturday.

DEL22 RAHUL-PM-SOLDIERS Rahul Gandhi attacks Centre over non-bullet proof vehicles for soldiers New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday attacked the government over provision of non-bullet proof vehicles for soldiers, while spending Rs 8,400 crore to procure aircraft for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

DEL25 BIHAR-RALLY-NADDA Nadda to address public meeting in Gaya on Sunday New Delhi: BJP president J P Nadda will address an election rally in Gaya on Sunday in what will be the first public meeting by a senior leader of the party during the Bihar assembly polls.

DEL23 VIRUS-VACCINE-BHARAT-BIOTECH Bharat Biotech asked to submit complete ph 2 data of its COVID-19 vaccine before ph 3 trial New Delhi: Bharat Biotech, which had sought DCGI's nod for conducting phase-3 clinical trials of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, has been asked to submit complete safety and immunogenicity data of the ongoing phase-2 trial, besides providing some clarifications, before proceeding for the next stage. By Payal Banerjee DEL20 DEF-DRONES-POTENTIAL Drones stand out among other threats in their destructive potential: Army vice chief New Delhi: Drones or unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) stand out among other threats in their innovative employment and destructive potential, Vice Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen S K Saini said on Saturday.

DEL21 DL-POLLUTION-FICCI-FINE FICCI fined Rs 20 lakh for violating dust control norms New Delhi: The Delhi government on Saturday imposed a fine of Rs 20 lakh on the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) for violating dust control norms at a demolition site on Tansen Marg here, according to an official order.

DES19 UP-BYPOLLS-ADITYANATH Oppn parties have 'division' in their DNA, alleges Adityanath Lucknow: Hitting out at the Opposition, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday alleged that 'division is in the DNA' of these parties and they are trying to create a rift in society on caste and community lines.

BOM3 MH-TRP-PROBE TRP: Republic TV's CFO doesn't appear before cops, cites SC hearing Mumbai: Despite summons, Republic TV's Chief Financial Officer (CFO) did not appear before the Mumbai police on Saturday to record his statement in connection with the TRP manipulation racket, saying the channel has approached the Supreme Court in the case, a senior official said.

LEGAL LGD4 SC-LOAN MORATORIUM-CENTRE Loan moratorium: Going any further from relief announced would be detrimental to economy, Centre tells SC New Delhi: The Centre has told the Supreme Court that going any further than the fiscal policy decisions already taken, such as waiver of compound interest charged on loans of up to Rs 2 crore for six months moratorium period, may be 'detrimental' to the overall economic scenario, the national economy and banks may not take 'inevitable financial constraints'.

FOREIGN FGN19 US-PRESIDENTIAL-LD DEBATE 2nd presidential debate between Trump and Biden cancelled Washington: The second presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden set for October 15 has been cancelled, the organisers have announced, after the incumbent US President refused to do a virtual face-off with his Democratic challenger despite concerns over his COVID-19 diagnosis. PTI AD