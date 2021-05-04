HIGHLIGHTS

New Delhi, May 4 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 5.15 pm.

NATION DEL11 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19 tally in India crosses 2-crore mark New Delhi: India's total tally of COVID-19 cases crossed the 2-crore mark with over 50 lakh infections being added in just 15 days.

CAL7 WB-GOVERNOR-PM PM called me, expressed anguish over Bengal's law and order situation: Governor Kolkata: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi called him and expressed anguish over the law and order situation in the state following reports of post-poll violence from several districts.

DEL41 VIRUS-MOE-JEE-MAINS May edition of JEE-Mains postponed due to COVID-19 situation New Delhi: Engineering entrance exam JEE-Mains scheduled from May 24 to 28 has been postponed in view of the COVID-19 situation, according to the Ministry of Education's National Testing Agency (NTA).

DEL16 RAHUL-LD VIRUS LOCKDOWN Only way to stop COVID-19 spread now is full lockdown: Rahul Gandhi New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said the only way to stop the spread of coronavirus now was a full lockdown with the protection of minimum income guarantee scheme, NYAY, for the vulnerable sections.

DEL33 VIRUS-ITBP CENTRE Week after launch, ITBP-run COVID centre remains under-utilised due to lack of oxygen, medicines New Delhi: Opened a week ago to tackle the rise in coronavirus patients here, the ITBP-run COVID-19 care centre has been able to operationalise only 350 of its 500 sanctioned beds due to a shortfall in the required quota of oxygen and a lack of medicines, officials said on Tuesday. By Neelabh Srivastava DEL25 BJP-TMC Bengal burning due to state-sponsored violence: BJP New Delhi: The BJP on Monday attacked the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC over the alleged killing of its party workers in West Bengal, and charged that the state is burning due to state-sponsored violence.

MDS8 TL-VIRUS-LIONS Lions in Hyderabad zoo test COVID-19 positive; samples examined by CCMB Hyderabad: In perhaps the first such reported incident, eight Asiatic lions in the zoo here have tested positive for COVID-19 after their saliva samples were thoroughly examined by CSIR-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology here, Rakesh Mishra, advisor of the premier research institute said on Tuesday.

BUSINESS DEL32 BIZ-REMDESIVIR-MANDAVIYA Remdesivir production increased to 1.05 cr vials a month: Mandaviya New Delhi: The production of Remdesivir has gone up nearly three times to 1.05 crore vials per month as the government works hard to enhance the availability of the antiviral drug in the country, Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers Mansukh Mandaviaya said on Tuesday.

DEL31 BIZ-TWITTER-KANGANA Kangana Ranaut's account permanently suspended for repeated violations of Twitter Rules New Delhi: Twitter on Tuesday said it has permanently suspended actor Kangana Ranaut's account for repeatedly violating the platform's rules.

LEGAL LGD13 SC-LAW-LD WB SC strikes down WB law regulating real estate sector, calls it unconstitutional New Delhi: The Supreme Court Tuesday struck down West Bengal’s law on regulating real estate sector saying it was “unconstitutional” as the state's statute encroached upon the Centre's Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act (RERA).

LGD20 SC-WB-VIOLENCE BJP leader Gaurav Bhatia moves SC against violence in West Bengal; seeks CBI probe New Delhi: BJP leader Gaurav Bhatia Tuesday moved the Supreme Court seeking CBI investigation into 'rampant violence' including murder and rapes allegedly by Trinamool Congress party workers across West Bengal 'before, during and after the assembly elections'.

LGD17 DL-HC-VIRUS-CENTRAL VISTA PIL to halt Central Vista construction during COVID: HC wants to study SC order on project New Delhi: A PIL in the Delhi High Court on Tuesday sought direction for the Centre to halt construction activity at the Central Vista Avenue Redevelopment Project during the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic.

FGN30 VIRUS-INDIA-FAUCI-LD INTERVIEW US expert Fauci advises India to marshal all resources, including Army, to fight COVID surge, says situation 'very desperate' Washington: Terming the situation in India "very desperate", America's top public health expert Dr Anthony Fauci has suggested the government marshal all its resources, including the armed forces, to immediately build makeshift field hospitals, and urged other countries to help with not only materials but also personnel. By Lalit K Jha FGN28 VIRUS-INDIA-SAFRICA-LD TRIPS Diplomats from India, S Africa work together in US on TRIPS waiver to COVID-19 vaccines Washington: Senior diplomats from India and South Africa are working together to convince influential American lawmakers and policymakers on the need to support their proposal before the WTO to temporary waive some of the Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS) during the COVID-19 emergency. By Lalit K Jha FGN25 US-BILL-MELINDA-2NDLD DIVORCE Billionaire philanthropists Bill and Melinda Gates divorcing after 27 years of marriage New York: Billionaire philanthropists Bill and Melinda French Gates have announced they are divorcing after 27 years of marriage, saying they no longer believe 'we can grow together as a couple', but will continue to work together at their foundation that has an endowment of about USD 50 billion. By Yoshita Singh