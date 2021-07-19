Highlights

New Delhi, Jul 19 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 5.15 pm: NATION DEL31 LD PM-SESSION Never seen such negative mindset in Parliament: PM Modi slams Oppn over ruckus New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday lashed out at the Opposition for creating a ruckus and preventing him from introducing newly- inducted Union ministers in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, saying such a 'negative mindset' has never been seen in Parliament.

DEL37 PM-BAAHUBALI Those who get jabbed become 'Baahubali'; Over 40 crore people vaccinated against COVID : PM New Delhi: Vaccine is given in the 'baahu' (arm) and those who take it become 'Baahubali', Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday and asserted that over 40 crore people have become 'Baahubali' (strong) in the fight against coronavirus.

PAR20 PAR-LD DISRUPTION Oppn prevents PM from introducing new ministers; Modi hits back New Delhi: Parliament's Monsoon session began on a stormy note on Monday as the Opposition, protesting over a host of issues including farm laws and fuel price hike, prevented Prime Minister Narendra Modi from introducing newly-inducted Union ministers, a customary practice.

DEL14 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19:India adds 38,164 new cases, 499 fresh fatalities New Delhi: India saw a single day rise of 38,164 new coronavirus infections, while the death toll climbed to 4,14,108 with 499 fresh fatalities, the lowest in over three months, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

PAR24 RS-4TH LD ADJOURN Rajya Sabha adjourned for day after repeated disruptions by protesting Opposition New Delhi: Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the day after witnessing multiple disruptions as several Opposition members trooped into the Well of the House raising slogans and protesting over various issues.

DEL35 PB-LD SIDHU Journey has just begun, will work with every member of Cong family: Sidhu Chandigarh: “My journey has just begun,” Punjab Congress’ new president Navjot Singh Sidhu said on Monday, a day after being appointed to the key post after months of a bitter, polarising spat between him and Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.

PAR25 LS-PEGASUS-MINISTER Reports of snooping on Indians aimed at maligning Indian democracy: Vaishnaw New Delhi: IT and Communications Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday dismissed media reports on the use of Pegasus software to snoop on Indians, saying the allegations levelled just ahead of the Monsoon session of Parliament are aimed at maligning Indian democracy. PAR26 RS-MINISTER NATIONALITY Uproar in RS as Opposition asks govt to clarify on nationality of newly-inducted minister New Delhi: Opposition members in Rajya Sabha on Monday sought to raise the issue of the nationality of a newly inducted Minister of State for Home, alleging he was a Bangladeshi national, but the government dismissed the charge as 'baseless' and slammed them for casting such aspersions on a leader from a tribal community.

DEL24 VIRUS-DELTA VARIANT Delta variant accounts for 80 per cent of new Covid cases: Govt expert panel chief New Delhi: The Delta variant was primarily responsible for the second wave of COVID-19 in the country, accounting for over 80 per cent of new cases, Dr N K Arora, co-chair of Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium said, underlining that the cases may go up if a new, more infectious variant comes.

DEL39 JK-2NDLD ENCOUNTER Top LeT commander among 2 killed in encounter with security forces in J-K's Shopian Srinagar: A top Lashkar-e-Toiba commander was among two militants killed in an overnight encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district, police said on Monday.

CAL1 MZ-AS-BORDER Mizoram, Assam spar over encroachment as border dispute escalates Aizawl/Guwahati/Silchar: Mizoram accused Assam of human rights violations, a charge denied by Guwahati which said on Monday that encroachment of its land was the crux of the border dispute between the two Northeastern states.

LEGAL LGD7 SC-KERALA-LD RELAXATION SC asks Kerala to respond to plea against 3-day relaxation in COVID restrictions New Delhi: The Supreme Court Monday asked the Kerala government to file its response during the day on an application against the three-day relaxation in COVID-19 restrictions in the state in view of the upcoming Bakrid festival.

LGD6 SC-ACTIVIST SC directs release of Manipur-based political activist detained under NSA by 5 pm New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday directed release of Manipur-based political activist, booked under NSA for his criticism of BJP leaders on use of cow dung and cow urine as cures for COVID-19, by 5 pm, saying he cannot be put in jail for even a night.

FOREIGN FGN27 NEPAL-DEUBA-LD MODI Nepal PM Deuba thanks Modi; says shared views with him on further strengthening bilateral ties Kathmandu: Nepal's newly-appointed Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba on Monday thanked his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi for the congratulatory message and said he shared views with him on further strengthening ties between the two neighbouring countries during a cordial telephone conversation.

FGN14 PAK-LD ACCIDENT 30 killed, several injured as bus crashes in Pakistan Lahore: At least 30 people were killed, mostly labourers who were going to their hometown to celebrate Eid-ul Azha, and over 40 others injured on Monday when a passenger bus collided with a trailer truck on a highway in Dera Ghazi Khan district of Pakistan's Punjab Province. By Zulqernain Tahir PTI TDS TDS