HIGHLIGHTS

New Delhi, Feb 26 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 5.15 pm.

IN THE PIPELINE EC announces poll dates for Assam, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Kerala, & Puducherry.

ON THE WIRE NATION DEL58 EC-POLLS-VACCINE Everyone on poll duty to get COVID-19 vaccine before assembly elections: EC New Delhi: Everyone on election duty for the upcoming polls for five assemblies will be vaccinated against COVID-19 before polling day, the Election Commission said on Friday.

DEL46 VIRUS-ON-SITE-REGISTRATION Senior citizens, those with co-morbidities above 45yrs can now register on-site & get COVID vaccine New Delhi: As India gears up to vaccinate people above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidities against COVID-19 from March 1, the Union Health Ministry on Friday said the facility of on-site registrations will be available so that eligible beneficiaries can walk into identified vaccination centres, get themselves registered and get inoculated.

MDS4 TN-PM-MODI-LD-MEDICAL-COMMISSION 'National Medical Commission will bring great transparency,' says PM Modi Chennai: The government is transforming the entire medical education and healthcare sector in the country and as part of the initiative, the National Medical Commission would bring great transparency, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday.

DEL43 VIRUS-MHA-GUIDELINES MHA says existing COVID-19 guidelines to continue till March 31 New Delhi: The home ministry Friday said the existing COVID-19 guidelines will remain in force till March 31.

DEL37 HP-BUDGET SESSION-2NDLD GOVERNOR HP Governor manhandled in Assembly complex, 5 Congress MLAs suspended Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatraya was allegedly manhandled by some Congress members in the Assembly complex on Friday, following which five MLAs were suspended for the remainder of the Budget Session.

DEL30 VIRUS-CO WIN TRANSITION COVID-19 vaccination sessions not to be held this weekend due to digital platform transition New Delhi: The COVID-19 vaccination sessions will not be held this Saturday and Sunday in view of the Co-Win digital platform transitioning from Co-Win 1.0 to Co-Win 2.0 as India gears up to inoculate people above 60 years and those over 45 years with comorbidities against the infection from March 1.

Story continues

BOM9 MH-NIRAV MODI-LD PRISON Arthur Road jail keeps special cell ready to lodge Nirav Modi Mumbai: With a UK court ruling in favour of extradition of fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi, wanted in India on charges of fraud and money laundering in Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam case, Mumbai's Arthur Road jail has kept a special cell ready to lodge him, an official said on Friday.

MDS5 KA-ISRO-SATELLITE ISRO lining up launch of India's geo imaging satellite GISAT-1 Bengaluru: The Indian Space Research Organisation is lining up the launch of its geo imaging satellite GISAT-1 close on the heels of the February 28 PSLV-C51 mission.

CAL5 AS-HIMA-APPOINTMENT Athlete Hima Das appointed Deputy Superintendent of Police of Assam Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday formally presented international athlete Hima Das with the letter appointing her to the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police.

LEGAL LGD4 CH-HC-NAUDEEP-LD BAIL HC grants bail to labour rights activist Naudeep Kaur Chandigarh: The Punjab and Haryana High Court granted bail to labour rights activist Naudeep Kaur on Friday in a case filed under attempt to murder and some other charges, more than six weeks after she was arrested in Haryana's Sonipat for allegedly gheraoing an industrial unit and demanding money from the company.

LGD3 SC-TIGRESS SC closes contempt case against Maha officials for rewarding killers of ‘man-eater’ tigress New Delhi: The Supreme Court Friday closed the case seeking contempt action against senior Maharashtra officials for rewarding people who had killed an alleged 'man-eater' tigress ‘Avni’ in Yavatmal district in 2018 after it was informed that the killing was approved by the top court.

BUSINESS DEL38 BIZ-LD PM-FINANCIAL SECTOR PM asks banks to come out with innovative products for startups, fintech New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday stressed on increasing credit to businesses to meet the needs of a fast reflating economy and said financial products will have to be tailor-made for fintech and startups.

FOREIGN FGN22 WHO-MODI-VACCINE 'Hope other countries follow your example': WHO chief Ghebreyesus lauds India, PM Modi Geneva: WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment for supporting vaccine equity and sharing COVID-19 vaccines with over 60 countries across the world, hoping that other nations will follow his example.

FGN21 VIRUS-LANKA-CREMATION Sri Lanka ends forced cremations of COVID-19 victims Colombo: Amidst mounting international criticism, Sri Lanka has revised a controversial mandatory order to cremate the bodies of COVID-19 victims, which denied minority communities, including Muslims, their religious rights.

FGN23 VIRUS-UK-QUEEN-VACCINE COVID-19 vaccine didn't hurt at all and helps others, says Britain’s Queen London: Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II has said that receiving her vaccine to protect against COVID-19 'didn't hurt at all' and encouraged those hesitant about getting jabbed to think about how it would help others in preventing the spread of the deadly virus. By Aditi Khanna PTI IJT IJT