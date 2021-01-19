HIGHLIGHTS

New Delhi, Jan 19 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 5:20 pm: NATION DEL38 VIRUS-VACCINATION ACTIVE CASES Number of people vaccinated against COVID-19 more than double number of active cases:Govt New Delhi: A total of 4,54,049 beneficiaries have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the country which is more than double the number of coronavirus active cases, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday. DEL16 RAHUL-ARUNACHAL-LD CHINA Rahul Gandhi attacks PM on reports of Chinese village in Arunachal New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue of national security after reports that China has built a village in Arunachal Pradesh.

DEL70 RAHUL-ARNAB-WHATSAPP Providing official secret info to journalist 'criminal act': Rahul Gandhi on purported Arnab chats New Delhi, Jan 19 (PTI) Providing official secret information to a journalist is a 'criminal act' and both the giver and the receiver will have to go to jail, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Tuesday referring to the purported WhatsApp chats of Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami doing the rounds of social media.

DEL26 NCR-TANDAV-FIR Another FIR against makers, artists of Tandav web series in UP Noida (UP): An FIR has been lodged against makers and artists of Amazon Prime's web series “Tandav” in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida, police said on Tuesday.

DEL33 FARMERS-PANEL Panel members to keep aside personal views on farm laws: Ghanwat New Delhi: Members of the Supreme Court-appointed panel on farm laws will not let their personal views on these Acts come in the way of their deliberations with various stakeholders, key committee member Anil Ghanwat said on Tuesday, while asserting that they are not on the side of any party or the government.

DEL44 JK-VILLAGES-CELLULAR SERVICES J-K: Mobile phones ring in remotest villages of border district of Kupwara Kupwara: Two decades after the launch of mobile telephony in Jammu and Kashmir, cell towers have been erected in three remote villages in Kupwara district giving cellular connectivity and hope for a better future to about 10,000 locals. By Sumir Kaul DEL58 DL-SHAH-2NDLD POLICE Shah asks Delhi Police to set 5 targets for each police station for improved performance by 2022 New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday asked the Delhi Police to set five targets for each police station for its improvement and better performance by 2022 when the country will celebrate 75 years of independence.

BOM14 2ND LDALL MIGRANTS 14 migrant workers, baby girl crushed to death by truck in Guj Surat: Thirteen migrant labourers and a year-old-girl from Rajasthan who were sleeping by the roadside in Gujarat's Surat district were among 15 dead after a dumper truck ran over them on Tuesday, police said.

LEGAL LGD5 SC-YAMUNA SC seeks report from NGT-appointed panel on cleaning of river Yamuna New Delhi: The Supreme Court Tuesday sought a report from a committee, set up by the NGT, on its recommendations for improving the water quality of the Yamuna river and the extent to which the authorities have implemented them.

BUSINESS DEL11 BIZ-VACCINE-SERUM INSTITUTE Covishield not to be taken by people severely allergic to any of its ingredients: Serum Institute New Delhi: People who are severely allergic to any ingredient of COVID-19 vaccine 'Covishield' are advised not to take it, Serum Institute of India said.

DEL24 BIZ-WHATSAPP-PRIVACY Govt looking into WhatsApp privacy policy changes: Prasad New Delhi: Amid a user backlash over a new privacy policy of WhatsApp, the Indian government on Tuesday said it is looking into the changes made by the popular messaging app, and asserted that sanctity of personal communication needs to be maintained.

DEL37 BIZ-LD WHATSAPP-INDIA GOVT India asks WhatsApp to withdraw changes to privacy policy New Delhi: The Indian government has asked WhatsApp to withdraw the recent changes in the privacy policy of the messaging app, saying unilateral changes are unfair and unacceptable.

FOREIGN FGN22 US-BIDEN-BLINKEN Biden admin will engage the world 'as it is', not 'as it was': Secretary of State-designate Blinken Washington: Underlining America's 'growing rivalry' with China and Russia, US Secretary of State-designate Antony Blinken on Tuesday said the Biden administration will engage the world 'as it is' and not 'as it was', indicating that the diplomacy of the next president would be driven by ground realities.

FGN16 US-LD HARRIS It's not going to be easy, says Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on challenges facing America Washington: Vice President-elect Kamala Harris has acknowledged the challenges that lie ahead for Joe Biden when he will be sworn in as the 46th President of the United States on Wednesday, saying 'it is not going to be easy.' AAR AAR