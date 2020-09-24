HIGHLIGHTS

New Delhi, Sep 24 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 5:15 PM: NATION DEL36 BORDER-FORCES-PLAN Govt prepares plan to completely withdraw border guarding forces from internal security duty New Delhi: The government is working on an 'ambitious' plan to gradually withdraw border guarding forces like the BSF, the ITBP and the SSB from internal security duties in order to strengthen protection at various frontiers of the country, official sources said on Thursday.

DEL26 RAIL-AGITATION FARMERS Rail roko agitation to severely affect movement of essential items, foodgrains: rlys New Delhi: The Railways on Thursday said the 'rail roko' agitation in Punjab over farm bills will severely impact loading of foodgrains and other essential goods as well as movement of passengers travelling on special trains, mostly on an urgent basis.

DEL40 CONG-LD LABOUR BILLS After farmers, govt targeting workers: Rahul on labour bills New Delhi: The Congress on Thursday attacked the government over the three labour reform bills passed by Parliament with former party chief Rahul Gandhi alleging that workers were the target after farmers.

DEL34 VIRUS-MHA-SDRF Centre allows states to spend up to 50 pc of disaster response fund to fight COVID-19 New Delhi: The Centre has allowed states to spend up to 50 per cent money from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) to boost infrastructure such as quarantine facilities, testing laboratories, oxygen generation plants and purchase of ventilators and PPE kits to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.

DEL35 IFFI-LD POSTPONED IFFI postponed to January, to be held in hybrid format: Javadekar New Delhi: The 51st edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), scheduled to be held in Goa from November 20-28, has been postponed to January 16-24 next year and will be held in a hybrid format that will be both virtual and physical.

BOM9 MH-DRUGS PROBE-LD NCB Rakul Preet Singh has acknowledged summons, says NCB Mumbai: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Thursday said actor Rakul Preet Singh has acknowledged the summons sent to her to join the probe being conducted by the agency into an alleged Bollywood-drugs nexus.

MDS5 KL-GOLD-SIVASANKAR Gold smuggling case: Suspended IAS officer Sivasankar appears before NIA Kochi: Suspended senior IAS officer M Sivasankar on Thursday appeared before the National Investigation Agency probing the gold smuggling case in Kerala, two months after he was quizzed by the agency in connection with the sensational case, sources said.

LEGAL LGB4 MH-COURT-NCB-SHOWIK Court allows NCB to question Showik Chakraborty in jail Mumbai: A court here on Thursday allowed the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) to record the statements of Showik Chakraborty and Deepesh Sawant inside jail in the drugs case related to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

LGD10 SC-CIVIL SERVICES SC notice to UPSC, Centre on plea seeking postponement of UPSC exams New Delhi: The Supreme Court Thursday sought response from the Centre and the Union Public Service Commission on a plea seeking postponement of civil services 2020 examinations in view of alarming spurt of COVID-19 pandemic and floods.

LGB2 MH-HC-KANGANA HC asks Raut to reply to Kangana's plea on bungalow demolition Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Thursday directed Shiv Sena chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut to file his reply to actor Kangana Ranaut's petition against the demolition of a part of her bungalow in Mumbai by the BMC.

LGD12 SC-SUDARSHAN TV-INTERVENTION 2 Congress leaders' families move SC for intervention in Sudarshan TV case New Delhi: Widow of Congress politician Rajiv Tyagi, who died recently of heart attack after participating in a TV debate, and the party spokesman Pawan Khera's wife -- have moved the Supreme Court for intervention in the Sudarshan TV case and sought that certain news anchors and 'peddlers of hate speech' should not be given the benefit of freedom of speech.

FOREIGN FGN24 US-ELECTION-3RDLD TRUMP Trump refuses to commit to peaceful transfer of power after Election Day Washington: US President Donald Trump has refused to commit to a peaceful transfer of power if he loses the November 3 election to his Democratic rival Joe Biden. By Lalit K Jha FGN28 CHINA-UNSC-REFORMS China says 'package solution' needed for UNSC expansion due to enormous divisions Beijing: China, which has been stonewalling India's entry into the UN Security Council, on Thursday said there were 'enormous divisions' on reforms to expand the premier body of the United Nations and expressed its willingness to work for a 'package solution' that can accommodate interests and concerns of all parties. By K J M Varma FGN26 VIRUS-UK-VACCINE UK may inject volunteers with coronavirus for vaccine trials: Report London: Scientists in the UK are moving towards what are being referred to as “challenge trials”, which will involve healthy volunteers being deliberately infected with the novel coronavirus to test whether a vaccine offers any protection, according to a media report. By Aditi Khanna SPORTS: SPD3 SPO-CRI-MODI-LD FITNESS Modi asks Kohli about Yo-Yo test, praises J&K woman footballer Afshan Ashiq New Delhi: Skipper Virat Kohli explained how the Yo-Yo test helped Indian cricketers aim for high-level fitness when Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked him about the mandatory running aerobic fitness routine. PTI AD