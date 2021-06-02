HIGHLIGHTS

New Delhi, Jun 2 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 5.15 pm: NATION DEL10 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19: India logs 1.32 lakh fresh cases, 3,207 new fatalities New Delhi: India added 1,32,788 new coronavirus infections taking the country's tally of COVID-19 cases to 2,83,07,832, while the daily positivity rate has further dropped to 6.57 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

DEL12 VIRUS-VACCINES TESTING Norms for clearing foreign-made COVID-19 vaccines eased by DCGI New Delhi: India's apex drug regulator has waived the requirement of testing every batch of foreign-made COVID-19 vaccines by the Central Drugs Laboratory, Kasauli and post-launch bridging trials for such firms, a move that will bolster availability of vaccines.

DEL39 JK-ARMY-LD COMMANDER We are committed to sustain normalcy and peace in J-K: Northern Army commander Y K Joshi Udhampur: The security situation in Jammu and Kashmir has by and large been peaceful and the Army is committed to ensure that the civil administration operates in a fear-free environment, Northern Army DEL30 CAB-TENANCY ACT Union Cabinet approves Model Tenancy Act New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the Model Tenancy Act, a move that will help overhaul the legal framework with respect to rental housing across the country.

DEL17 NHRC-CHAIRPERSON-MISHRA Justice Arun Mishra takes over as NHRC chief New Delhi: Former Supreme Court judge justice Arun Mishra on Wednesday took charge as the new chairperson of the National Human Rights Commission, official sources said.

DEL41 AVI-AIRBUS-VIRUS COVID-19: Airbus airlifts oxygen concentrators, ventilators from Toulouse in France to India New Delhi: Airbus on Wednesday airlifted oxygen concentrators and ventilators from Toulouse in France to Delhi amid the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, its statement said. DEL18 VIRUS-DOSES-UTILISED-AVAILABLE Media reports on number of vaccine doses administered in May factually incorrect: Govt New Delhi: The Union health ministry on Wednesday termed as 'factually incorrect and without any basis' media reports alleging that while the Centre has promised 120 million doses of anti-Covid vaccines in June, only around 58 million doses were administered of the 79 million doses available in May.

DEL43 RAIL-LD-DEATHS-TRACKS Lockdown 2020: Over 8,700 people died on railway tracks during year, many of them migrants New Delhi: Over 8,700 people were mowed down on railway tracks in 2020 even though passenger train services were severely curtailed due to the nationwide coronavirus lockdown, with officials saying many of the victims were migrant workers. By Ananya Sengupta DEL33 CEC-VOTERS CEC Chandra pushes for multiple dates to allow those turning 18 to register as voters New Delhi: Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra has made a fresh push with the government to allow multiple dates in a year for citizens turning 18 to register themselves as voters.

MDS3 KL-ASSEMBLY-VACCINATION Kerala assembly passes resolution urging Centre for free universal vaccination Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Assembly on Wednesday unanimously passed a resolution demanding that the Centre provide COVID-19 vaccines free of cost to all states.

BOM3 GJ-CYCLONE-FISHERMEN-PACKAGE Cyclone Tauktae: Guj announces Rs 105 cr relief for fishermen Ahmedabad: The Gujarat government has announced a relief package of Rs 105 crore for fishermen affected by cyclone Tauktae which caused severe damage in the state's coastal belt last month, officials said on Wednesday.

BUSINESS DCM7 BIZ-ONGC-CHAIRMAN IAS officers Avinash Joshi, Niraj Verma among 10 in fray for ONGC top job New Delhi: Senior bureaucrats Avinash Joshi and Niraj Verma are among the 10 candidates who are in the race to become Chairman and Managing Director of India's largest oil and gas producer, ONGC.

LEGAL LGD12 DL-HC-VIRUS-LD COVAXIN Why start vaccination centres with pomp if 2nd jab of COVAXIN not available, HC asks Delhi govt New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Wednesday said if the Delhi government could not ensure that people get both the doses of COVAXIN within the stipulated time, then it should not have started so many vaccination centres with 'much pomp and splendour'.

LGD4 DL-HC-GOOGLE-LD IT RULES Google claims new IT rules not applicable to its search engine, HC seeks Centre's stand New Delhi: US-based Google LLC has contended that India's new IT rules for digital media are not applicable to its search engine, and urged the Delhi High Court on Wednesday to set aside its single judge order which applied them on the company while dealing with an issue related to removal of offending content from the internet.

FGN8 VIRUS-UNHCR-INDIA-VARIANT-CONCERN United Nations: The highly-infectious COVID-19 variant first detected in India "threatens" to rapidly spread in the sub-region, including among refugees, the UN refugee agency has said as it warned of vaccine shortages in the Asia-Pacific region, including for asylum-seekers. By Yoshita Singh FGN6 VIRUS-WHO-VARIANTS Only one of three strains of B.1.617 COVID-19 variant first detected in India now a 'variant of concern': WHO United Nations: The World Health Organisation (WHO) has said only B.1.617.2, one of the three strains of the B.1.617 COVID-19 variant first detected in India, is a "variant of concern" now and noted that lower rates of transmission have been observed for the other two lineages. By Yoshita Singh