HIGHLIGHTS

New Delhi, May 18 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 5.15 pm: NATION: DEL8 VIRUS-LD CASES Record 4,329 COVID-19 fatalities in India in single day New Delhi: India's COVID-19 death toll climbed to 2,78,719 with a record 4,329 fresh fatalities, while the single day rise in coronavirus cases stood at 2.63 lakh, the lowest in 28 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

DEL29 VIRUS-RECOVERIES ACTIVE CASES Daily COVID-19 recoveries more than 4 lakh for first time in country New Delhi: India has recorded more than 4 lakh daily COVID-19 recoveries in a single day for the first time, while new coronavirus infections settled below 3 lakh for the second day, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

DEL21 VIRUS-PM-OFFICERS Continuous efforts being made to ramp up COVID vaccine supply in big way: PM Modi New Delhi: Describing state and district officials as 'field commanders' in the fight against COVID-19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said localised containment zones, aggressive testing and sharing correct and complete information with people are weapons to defeat the pandemic.

BOM19 2ND LD CYCLONE Cyclone fury leaves trail of destruction in Gujarat; 7 dead Ahmedabad: At least seven people were killed in Gujarat as cyclone Tauktae battered parts of the state and left behind a trail of destruction along the coast, uprooting electric poles and trees, and damaging several houses and roads, officials said on Tuesday.

DEL55 DL-VIRUS-KEJRIWAL-ASSISTANCE Kejriwal announces Rs 50,000 ex gratia to families who lost member to Covid New Delhi: The Delhi government will provide Rs 50,000 ex gratia to each family that has lost a member to Covid-19, besides a monthly assistance of Rs 2,500 if the deceased was an earning member, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Tuesday.

DEL10 VIRUS-IMA-DOCTORS-DEATHS 270 doctors have died of COVID in second wave of pandemic: IMA New Delhi: The Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Tuesday said 270 doctors across the country have succumbed to the coronavirus infection in the second wave of the pandemic so far.

DEL25 VIRUS-CBSE-BOARD-EXAMS COVID-19: CBSE extends deadline till June 30 for schools to tabulate marks for class 10 New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday extended the deadline up to June 30 for schools to tabulate class 10 marks and submit it to the board, according to officials.

DES10 DL-VIRUS-3RDLD AGGARWAL Former IMA president dies of COVID-19 New Delhi: Padma Shri awardee and eminent cardiologist Dr K K Aggarwal, who gained more prominence in recent months by posting informative videos about COVID-19 on social media, has died of the same disease, a statement posted on his Twitter handle said.

CAL8 WB-NARADA-TMC-LD HOSPITAL Narada sting case: Arrested Bengal minister, TMC MLA, former party leader admitted to Kolkata hospital Kolkata: West Bengal minister Subrata Mukherjee, TMC MLA Madan Mitra and former party leader Sovan Chatterjee, who were arrested by the CBI in the Narada sting case, were admitted to a hospital here on Tuesday after they complained of uneasiness in a correctional home, officials said.

CAL5 MN-NSA-FB POST Journalist, activist booked under NSA for FB posts on deceased BJP leader Imphal, May 18 (PTI) The Manipur Police has booked journalist Kishorchandra Wangkhem and activist Erendro Leichombam under the National Security Act (NSA) for their allegedly derisive social media posts involving state BJP chief S Tikendra Singh, following his demise due to COVID-19 last week, police sources said.

LEGAL LGD7 DL-HC-VIRUS-VACCINE Treat as representation PIL to waive clinical trials of foreign vaccines: HC New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday declined to entertain a PIL seeking waiver of clinical trials of foreign vaccines and priority in vaccination to those who have already taken the first dose, and said authorities may treat the plea as a representation.

LGD15 DL-HC-INX-LD CHIDAMBARAM HC stays trial court proceedings in INX Media corruption case involving Chidambaram, others New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday stayed the proceedings before the trial court in the CBI's INX Media corruption case involving Congress leader P Chidambaram and his son Karti.

LGD10 CH-HC-LIVE IN RELATIONSHIPS Live-in-relationships morally, socially unacceptable, says Punjab and Haryana HC Chandigarh: The Punjab and Haryana High Court has said a live-in-relationship is morally and socially unacceptable while dismissing a petition filed by a runaway couple seeking protection.

FOREIGN FGN24 VIRUS-SINGAPORE-MANPOWER S'pore faces manpower shortage, yet to 'adequately replace' migrant workers who left due to COVID Singapore: Singapore is witnessing manpower shortages due to COVID-related travel restrictions in the country and it has not been able to 'adequately replace' migrant workers who have left the island nation over the last year, the government said on Tuesday. By Gurdip Singh FGN3 US-INDIA-ASSISTANCE US says it will keep providing assistance to India in fight against COVID Washington: The United States will continue to provide a range of assistance to India, as its 'important partner' continues to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, the White House said Monday. By Lalit K Jha PTI MGA MGA