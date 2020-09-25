HIGHLIGHTS

New Delhi, Sep 25 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 5:15 PM: NATION: DEL54 PB-HR-FARMERS-LD PROTEST Punjab, Haryana farmers hit the roads over farm Bills Chandigarh: Farmers in Punjab and Haryana on Friday took to the streets in protest against the contentious farm Bills passed by Parliament recently.

DEL46 EC-LD BIHAR POLLS Bihar polls in 3 phases from Oct 28; counting of votes on Nov 10: EC New Delhi: Voting for Bihar assembly elections will be held in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7 in one of the biggest elections globally during the COVID-19 pandemic, followed by counting of votes on November 10, the Election Commission announced on Friday.

DEL67 VIRUS-RECOVERIES India's COVID-19 recoveries close to 48 lakh New Delhi: India's total COVID-19 recoveries have surged to over 47.5 lakh with 10 states and union territories including Maharashtra, Delhi and West Bengal accounting for 73 per cent of the new recovered cases, the Union health ministry said on Friday.

MDS8 TN-VIRUS-LD SPB Legendary singer S P Balasubrahmanyam dies after fighting COVID-19 Chennai: Celebrated playback singer S P Balasubrahmanyam, who held sway over millions of fans with his golden voice for over five decades, died on Friday at hospital here where he was treated for COVID-19 since last month, the hospital said.

DEL61 ED-YES BANK-ATTACH Yes Bank: ED attaches Rs 127-crore London flat of Rana Kapoor New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached a Rs 127-crore flat of Yes Bank co-promoter Rana Kapoor in London in connection with a money laundering investigation against him and others, the central agency said on Friday.

BOM10 MH-NCB-DRUGS PROBE Rhea procured drugs for Sushant through her brother: NCB Mumbai: Rhea Chakraborty used to procure drugs through her brother Showik and supply them to her boyfriend and actor Sushant Singh Rajput, a Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officer said here on Friday.

CAL7 BH-POLL-REAX JD(U), BJP, RJD and other parties welcome announcement of Bihar assembly poll schedule Patna: Political parties in Bihar on Friday welcomed the three-phase poll schedule announced by the Election Commission with the two major electoral alliances predicting their victory in the elections.

LEGAL: LGD9 SC-AIR TICKET-REFUND SC to consider Centre's suggestion of transferable refund vouchers for cancelled flight New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday said it will consider the Centre's suggestion of making transferable the refund vouchers to be given to the passengers in lieu of the tickets booked for the flights which were cancelled due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

LGM1 KL-COURT-TERRORIST Indian national trained by ISIS in Iraq, found guilty by spl NIA court Kochi: An Indian national, trained by ISIS in Iraq in 2015, was found guilty by a court here on Friday for hatching a criminal conspiracy to wage war against the Governments of India and Iraq.

FOREIGN: FGN24 US-TRUMP-LD ELECTION Trump will accept results of free-and-fair presidential polls: White House Washington: President Donald Trump will accept the results of a 'free and fair' election, his press secretary has said, allaying fears triggered after he yet again sowed doubts about the legitimacy of mail-in ballots and refused to commit to a peaceful transfer of power if he lost the November 3 presidential polls. By Lalit K Jha SPORTS: SPF21 SPO-CRI-IPL-LD GAVASKAR Gavaskar creates controversy after Kohli's off day, Anushka calls it 'distasteful' Dubai: The legendary Sunil Gavaskar on Friday found himself in the midst of a controversy for making an unsavoury comment against Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma after the Indian captain's forgettable outing in the IPL. PTI AD