HIGHLIGHTS

New Delhi, Aug 3 (PTI) These are the top stories at 5.15 pm: NATION: DEL24 PM-OPPOSITION PM Modi lashes out at opposition members for their conduct in Parliament New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday slammed opposition members for tearing papers in Parliament and making 'derogatory' remarks on the way bills have been passed as he accused them of insulting the legislature and the Constitution with their conduct.

PAR18 LS-ADJOURN-DAY Lok Sabha adjourned for the day amid Opposition protests New Delhi: Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day on Tuesday amidst protests by the Opposition over the Pegasus snooping controversy and farmers' issues after the House passed the Tribunals Reforms Bill, 2021 amid the din.

PAR16 RS-ADJOURN-DAY Rajya Sabha adjourned for day, passes Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill New Delhi: The Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the day on Tuesday amid continuous protest by opposition parties over their demand for a discussion on the use of Pegasus spyware, farmers' agitation against farm reform laws and other issues.

DEL22 OPPOSITION 2NDLD MEETING Oppn leaders meet over breakfast to chalk out joint strategy, Rahul Gandhi calls for unity New Delhi: Leaders of several opposition parties attended a breakfast meeting hosted by former Congress President Rahul Gandhi at the Constitution Club here on Tuesday where stress was laid on opposition unity.

DEL12 VIRUS-LD CASES India adds 30,549 coronavirus infections, active cases fall after six days New Delhi: India's COVID-19 tally climbed to 3,17,26,507 on Tuesday with 30,549 more people testing positive for the disease while the active caseload declined after six days, according to Union health ministry data.

DEL69 VIRUS-HEALTH MINISTRY India's COVID-19 reproductive number more than 1 in eight states: Govt New Delhi: The government on Tuesday said India's reproductive number that denotes the spread of COVID-19 is more than one in eight states, including Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

Story continues

DEL57 RSQ-VIRUS-MIXING-VACCINES No recommendation made so far on mixing Covid vaccines, govt tells Rajya Sabha New Delhi: No recommendation has been made so far on mixing anti-coronavirus vaccines, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Friday.

DEL49 CBSE-3RDLD RESULTS Class 10 results: CBSE records highest ever 99.04 pass percentage, girls outshine boys New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) recorded the highest ever pass percentage of 99.04 in the class 10 exam results declared on Tuesday, with girls outshining boys by a slender margin of 0.35 per cent.

DEL36 BSF-AMBUSH-LD TRIPURA Two BSF personnel killed in Tripura ambush New Delhi/Agartala: Two Border Security Force (BSF) personnel were killed on Tuesday when their patrol was ambushed by NLFT militants along the India-Bangladesh international border in Tripura. LEGAL: LGD17 SC-PEGASUS Editors Guild files plea in SC seeking SIT investigation into Pegasus snooping matter New Delhi: The Editors Guild of India has filed a plea in the Supreme Court seeking that a special investigation team (SIT) be set up to conduct probe into the reported surveillance of journalists and others allegedly by the government through the use Israeli firm NSO's Pegasus spyware.

LGD12 SC-LD POLICE COMMISSIONER Plea against appointment of Delhi Police chief to be listed for hearing after being numbered: SC New Delhi: The Supreme Court Tuesday said the contempt plea against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for appointing Rakesh Asthana as Delhi Police Commissioner in alleged violation of a judgement would be posted for hearing if the registry has numbered it.

LGD1 DL-COURT-WRESTLER-CHARGE SHEET Sushil Kumar wanted to re-establish supremacy: Delhi Police charge sheet in murder case New Delhi: The brawl at the Chhatrasal Stadium that allegedly led to the death of a former junior national wrestling champion was the result of a conspiracy hatched by Olympic medallist wrestler Sushil Kumar, who wanted to re-establish his supremacy among younger wrestlers, the Delhi Police has said in its charge sheet filed in the murder case.

FOREIGN: FGN29 US-INDIA-LD HARPOON US approves sale of Harpoon Joint Common Test Sets to India worth USD 82 million Washington: The US has approved the sale of Harpoon Joint Common Test Set (JCTS) and related equipment to India for an estimated cost of USD 82 million, a decision which it said will help strengthen the bilateral strategic ties and improve the security of a major defensive partner in the Indo-Pacific region. By Lalit K Jha FGN28 UN-AFGHAN-TIRUMURTI Cannot have terrorist camps moving back into Afghanistan, this will have direct impact on India: UNSC President Amb Tirumurti United Nations: The situation in Afghanistan is of deep concern to all members of the UN Security Council, President of the Council for the month of August Ambassador T S Tirumurti has said, underlining that “we cannot have terrorist camps' once again moving back into the war-torn country that will have a 'direct impact' on India. By Yoshita Singh SPORTS: DEL47 PM-OLYMPIC CONTINGENT PM to invite Olympic contingent to Red Fort on Aug 15, also to interact with them at his residence New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will invite India's Olympic contingent to the Red Fort as special guests on August 15 when he will deliver his eighth straight independence day speech. HDA