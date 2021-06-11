HIGHLIGHTS

New Delhi, Jun 11 (PTI) These are the top stories at 5 pm: NATION DEL8 VIRUS-LD CASES India records 91,702 new COVID-19 cases, 3,403 fresh fatalities New Delhi: The daily COVID-19 count in India remained below the one-lakh mark for the fourth consecutive day with the country reporting 91,702 fresh cases, while the daily positivity rate dropped to 4.49 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

DEL15 ADITYANATH-LD PM Adityanath meets PM Modi New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Friday.

DEL42 BIZ-LD STOCKS Sensex, Nifty scale new peaks; log weekly gains Mumbai: Equity benchmarks darted up to fresh lifetime highs on Friday as IT, pharma and energy counters saw brisk buying in tandem with a bullish trend overseas.

MDS3 TL-COVAXIN-LD FDA No EUA to Covaxin in USA: FDA recommends Biologics Licence Application route for approval Hyderabad: In setback that could potentially delay the launch of Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin in USA, the Food and Drug Administration there has 'recommended' Ocugen Inc, the US partner of the Indian vaccine maker, to go for Biologics Licence Application (BLA) route with additional data, nixing hopes of Emergency Use Authorisation.

DEL33 ED-NOTICE-LD CRYPTO EXCHANGE ED slaps FEMA contravention notice against India's largest cryptocurrency exchange New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday said it has issued a show cause notice to the country's largest cryptocurrency exchange for undertaking transactions worth over Rs 2,790 crore in alleged violation of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

BOM1 MH-RAINS-MUMBAI Respite for Mumbai after two days of rains Mumbai: After two days of continuous showers, the residents of Mumbai got some respite on Friday morning as rains took a break in the city and its suburbs, civic officials said.

DEL11 RESEARCH-UTTARAKHAND-DISASTER Uttarakhand disaster was caused by massive rock and ice avalanche: Study New Delhi: The February 7 disaster in the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand, that resulted in over 200 dead or missing, was the result of an avalanche that dropped about 27 million cubic metres of rock and glacier ice from the nearby Ronti Peak, according to a study by an international team of researchers.

BOM4 GJ-CONGRESS-PROTESTS Over 100 Cong leaders, workers detained in Gujarat for protests on fuel prices Ahmedabad: More than 100 Congress workers, MLAs and leaders were detained in different parts of Gujarat on Friday for staging without police permission protests against the central government over the rise in fuel prices, an official said.

MDS7 KL-VIRUS-CENTENARIAN-RECOVERY Centenarian woman beats COVID in 11 days, leaves hospital in Kerala Thiruvananthapuram: A centenarian woman has beaten COVID-19 in 11 days and left hospital in northern Kannur district of Kerala, infusing a fresh vigour to the overworked health fraternity in the state which is striving to contain the infection.

LEGAL LGD12 SC-LD ITALIAN MARINES SC to order closure of case against Italian marines in India for killing 2 Kerala fishermen New Delhi: The Supreme Court Friday said it would pass orders on June 15 on closure of proceedings in India against two Italian marines, accused of killing two fishermen off the Kerala coast in February 2012, and the disbursal of Rs 10 crore compensation to the heirs of the victims.

LGD11 SC-LD PARAM BIR Param Bir Singh’s plea: People living in glass house should not throw stones at others, says SC New Delhi: People living in glass houses should “not throw stones” at others, the Supreme Court said on Friday and termed it “shocking” that former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh, who has served the state cadre for over 30 years, is now stating that he has no trust in the state police.

FOREIGN FGN24 US-H1B USCIS reverses Trump-era policy denying certain immigrant visa applications Washington: The US' immigration agency has said that it would rescind a 2018 Trump-era policy that allowed immigration officers to reject H-1B visa applications instead of first issuing a notice of intent to deny to the applicants, a decision which will reduce barriers to 'legal immigration' and would be a positive step for Indian professionals.

FGN19 PAK-LD JADHAV Pakistan's National Assembly passes bill to give right of appeal to Kulbhushan Jadhav Islamabad: The Pakistan government has rushed through the National Assembly a bill to provide the right of appeal to Indian death-row prisoner Kulbhushan Jadhav amidst ruckus and boycott by the Opposition.

