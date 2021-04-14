HIGHLIGHTS

New Delhi, Apr 14 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 5.15 pm: DEL9 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19: India reports highest daily spike with 1,84,372 new cases New Delhi: The number of new coronavirus cases in India hit a record daily high with 1,84,372 infections pushing the total tally of cases to 1,38,73,825, while the active cases surpassed the 13-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

DEL2 PM-AMBEDKAR PM Modi pays rich tributes to Ambedkar New Delhi: Paying tributes to B R Ambedkar on his birth anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that his struggle to bring the deprived sections of society into the mainstream will remain an example for every generation.

CAL16 WB-POLL-RAHUL GANDHI BJP trying to destroy Bengal and its culture: Rahul Gandhi Goalpokhor (West Bengal): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Wednesday termed BJP claims to build 'Sonar Bangla' (golden Bengal) as a 'mirage' and said the saffron party has nothing to offer except for hatred, violence and dividing people on the basis of language, religion, caste and creed.

BOM13 GJ-SEMINAR-LD MODI India's National Education Policy is futuristic: Modi Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the new National Education Policy is futuristic and as per world standards, and aimed at fulfilling Dr S Radhakrishnan's vision of education that empowers a student to participate in national development.

DEL39 CBSE-LD EXAMS CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, postpones class 12 exams New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday cancelled class 10 exams and postponed class 12 exams in view of surge in COVID-19 cases.

DEL36 RUSSIA-INDIA-PAKISTAN India is a trusted partner; limited cooperation with Pakistan: Russia New Delhi: Describing India as a 'trusted partner', Russia on Wednesday said there were no divergences or misunderstandings between the two countries and that it has 'limited cooperation' with Pakistan based on 'independent' relations.

DEL40 INDOFRANCE-2NDLD JAVADEKAR India will raise its climate ambitions but not under pressure: Javadekar New Delhi: Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday said India will raise its climate ambitions but not under pressure, and that it will not allow anybody to forget their historical responsibility.

BOM20 MH-AMBEDKAR-LD LANGUAGE-CJI Ambedkar had proposed Sanskrit as official language: CJI Bobde Nagpur: Chief Justice of India Sharad Bobde on Wednesday said B R Ambedkar had proposed Sanskrit as the 'official national language' of India as he understood the political and social issues well and knew what the people wanted.

DEL35 VIRUS-CONG-CWC CWC to virtually meet on Apr 17 to discuss COVID-19 situation in country New Delhi: The Congress Working Committee (CWC) will virtually meet on April 17 to discuss the COVID-19 situation in the country, party sources said on Wednesday.

CAL7 WB-FIRING-LD MAMATA Will initiate probe into Cooch Behar killings to track, punish culprits: Mamata Mathabhanga (WB): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday met family members of those killed in CISF firing during the fourth phase of assembly elections, assuring them of a probe that will track down and bring the culprits to book.

MDS2 KA-FISHERMEN-BODIES Ship-boat collision: Fishermen's bodies brought to shore Mangaluru: The bodies of three fishermen killed in the ship-boat collision mid sea, were brought here, official sources said on Wednesday.

DEL38 UP-CM-LD VIRUS Uttar Pradesh CM tests positive for COVID-19 Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said he has tested positive for COVID-19.

LEGAL LGD4 SC-EDUCATION Access to professional education no government largesse, says SC New Delhi: Access to professional education is not a “governmental largesse” and state has an affirmative obligation to facilitate its reach at all levels, the Supreme Court has said.

FOREIGN FGN10 VIRUS-LDCS-INDIA-VACCINES LDCs support request made by India, South Africa for waiving COVID vaccine-related IPR United Nations: The 46-member grouping of the Least Developed Countries has said it supports a request made by India and South Africa to the WTO to temporarily suspend intellectual property rights for the COVID-19 vaccines to increase their access in these countries. By Yoshita Singh FGN4 US-INDOPAK-REPORT India under PM Modi more likely to respond with military force to Pak provocations: US intel report Washington: India, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is more likely than in the past to respond with military force to perceived or real Pakistani provocations, the US intelligence community has told Congress in a report. By Lalit K Jha.

BUSINESS DEL42 BIZ-REMDESIVIR-DRUGFIRMS Ramping production of Remdesivir to meet demand: Pharma firms New Delhi: Several manufacturers of Remdesivir, that is being used in treatment of COVID-19, said they have ramped up production of the drug to meet its rising demand across the country.

SPORTS SPD12 SPO-OLY-MINISTER Rijiju expecting double digit medal haul in Tokyo Olympics New Delhi: Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju is expecting an unprecedented double digit medal haul from the Indian athletes in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics. PTI CK