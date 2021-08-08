HIGHLIGHTS

New Delhi, Aug 8 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 1715 hours: DEL7 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19: India records 39,070 new cases New Delhi: With 39,070 people testing positive for coronavirus infection, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 3,19,34,455, while the death toll climbed to 4,27,862 with 491 fresh fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

DEL17 DL-VACCINATION TIMELINE Will take another year to vaccinate all adults at current rate of vaccine supply:Delhi health dept New Delhi: It will take another year to vaccinate all eligible beneficiaries aged above 18 in the national capital at 'the present rate of COVID-19 vaccine supply,' the health department has told the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA).

DEL28 OPPN-PEGASUS-VIDEO 'Listen to us': Oppn tells govt as it releases video of members speaking on Pegasus, farmers New Delhi: The opposition's strategy of speaking on the Pegasus snooping row and farm laws during discussions of bills in the Rajya Sabha has now been compiled in a three-minute video in an attempt to make the government listen to their demands, leaders said on Sunday.

DEL11 JHA-PAR LOGJAM PM must intervene to end Parliament logjam; Monsoon session be extended: RJD MP New Delhi: Accusing the government of 'closing the door' on negotiations to break the logjam over the Pegasus issue in Parliament, RJD leader Manoj Kumar Jha on Sunday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi must intervene to end the impasse, and called for extending the Monsoon session to make up for the lost time. By Asim Kamal DEL12 NIA-JeI-RAIDS NIA carries out multiple raids in J-K against Jamaat-e-Islami members Srinagar: The National Investigation Agency on Sunday carried out multiple raids against Jamaat-e-Islami-linked members across Jammu and Kashmir, over two years after the religious group was banned by the Centre under anti-terror laws, officials said.

DEL34 ENV-DDA-AFFORESTATION Delhi: DDA asks environ min to allow compensatory afforestation for some projects in nearby states New Delhi: In view of a shortage of land in the capital, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has requested the Union Environment Ministry to allow compensatory afforestation in adjoining states if forest land is acquired in the city for Central projects.

DEL30 DAY-CAB-OFFICERS Cabinet Secretary warns officers of action if they fail to attend I-Day event at Red Fort New Delhi: Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba has warned officers invited for the Independence Day function at the Red Fort that a 'serious view' will be taken if they fail to attend the event.

DEL 8 AVI-CRASH-COMPENSATION Kozhikode crash: AI Express offers final compensation to all injured flyers, next of kin of deceased New Delhi: Air India Express said it has made final compensation offers to all 165 passengers, who were injured and the next of kin of 19 flyers who died in the plane crash, in Kerala’s Kozhikode district last year. By Deepak Patel DEL29 ITBP-LD WOMEN ITBP inducts its first women officers in combat Mussoorie (U'khand): The India-China LAC guarding the Indo-Tibetan Border Police force on Sunday commissioned its first two women officers in combat after they completed their training here.

DEL22 CBI-JUDGES-LD ARREST CBI arrests five people for posting defamatory content against judges New Delhi: The CBI has arrested five people for allegedly posting defamatory content against judges of the Andhra Pradesh High Court and the Supreme Court on social media, officials said on Sunday.

MES6 KA-YEDIYURAPPA Yediyurappa asks K'taka CM to withdraw order giving him cabinet minister status Bengaluru: Former Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Sunday urged Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to withdraw his order to give him cabinet rank status.

LEGAL LGD1 DL-HC-INX-CHIDAMBARAM HC to hear on Monday CBI's plea in INX Media corruption case involving Chidambaram, others New Delhi: The Delhi High Court is scheduled to hear on Monday the CBI's plea in the INX Media corruption case involving Congress leader P Chidambaram and his son Karti.

FOREIGN FGN12 UK-JOHNSON-SUNAK-LETTER UK PM Johnson threatened to demote Rishi Sunak over leaked letter: Report London: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is said to have been furious over a letter being leaked to the media last week, which claimed his Chancellor Rishi Sunak had written to push for easier international COVID-19 travel norms ahead of a planned review. By Aditi Khanna FGN11 UK-UN-CLIMATE UN climate summit in November last chance, warns UK’s Indian-origin climate chief London: Alok Sharma, the UK minister in charge of the COP26 climate summit talks in Glasgow in November, on Sunday warned that the meeting hosted by Britain later this year is the world’s last chance to get a grip on climate change.

FGN10 AFGHAN-TALIBAN-CONTROL Afghan official: Much of Kunduz city controlled by Taliban Kabul: Taliban fighters Sunday took control of much of the capital of northern Afghanistan's Kunduz province, including the governor's office and police headquarters, a provincial council member said. By Rahim Faiez