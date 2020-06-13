HIGHLIGHTS

New Delhi, Jun 13 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 5 pm: NATION DEL9 VIRUS-LD CASES India's COVID-19 cases jump from 2 lakh to 3 lakh in 10 days as it records worst daily spike New Delhi: Ten days after recording two lakh COVID-19 cases, India surpassed the three lakh-mark on Saturday with the worst daily spike of 11,458 infections, while the death toll too climbed to 8,884 with 386 new fatalities, the Union Health Ministry said.

DEL18 VIRUS-ICMR SURVEY-EXPERTS Community transmission of COVID-19 on in many parts of India, ICMR survey not reflective of current reality: Experts (Eds: PTI SPECIAL) New Delhi: Amid a massive spurt in coronavirus cases in India, experts on Saturday came down hard on the ICMR for its sero-survey findings to assert that there was no community transmission of COVID-19, saying it was not reflective of the current situation and the government was showing 'obstinacy' in accepting the truth.

DEL29 DEF-NARAVANE-2NDLD CHINA Indian, Chinese armies 'disengaging' in a phased manner: Army Chief on eastern Ladakh row Dehradun: The military talks between India and China over the eastern Ladakh row have been 'very fruitful', and both the armies are 'disengaging' in a phased manner beginning from Galwan Valley, Army Chief Gen M M Naravane said on Saturday, in first official confirmation of mutual pulling back of troops from the region.

DEL37 DEF-ARMYCHIEF-INDONEPAL Army Chief talks about friendly ties with Nepal ahead of vote on new map by Nepalese parliament Dehradun: As Nepal's parliament votes on a new map of the country that strained its ties with India, Army Chief Gen M M Naravane on Saturday said the relationship between the two countries has always been strong and will remain so in the future.

DEL33 VIRUS-SHAH-LD DELHI HM Amit Shah to hold meeting with Delhi LG, CM on COVID-19 situation in capital New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will hold a meeting with Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and others on Sunday to discuss the COVID-19 situation in the national capital.

DEL20 CONG-PETROL Govt burdening common man with high taxes on petrol, diesel: Congress New Delhi: The Congress on Saturday accused the BJP-led government of burdening the common man with high taxes on petrol and diesel and earning Rs 2.5 lakh crore since March 5.

CAL2 AS-VIRUS-MISTAKE COVID-19 patient discharged from Assam hospital due to confusion over names Guwahati: What's in a name? It turned out to be a lot in Assam's Darrang district as a COVID-19 patient was discharged from hospital instead of a recovered person due to confusion over their similar-sounding names.

DEL34 DL-VIRUS-JAIN ICMR needs to change guidelines for testing to increase, says Delhi health minister; LNJP employee suspended for making video New Delhi: A day after the Supreme Court expressed concern over fewer coronavirus tests in the national capital, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Saturday put the onus on the ICMR, saying its guidelines should be changed for the testing to increase.

LEGAL LGD2 VIRUS-DL-HC-LD BEDS Increase beds, ventilators for COVID-19 patients: HC to Centre, Delhi govt New Delhi: Taking note of the 'gravity' of the coronavirus situation in the national capital, the Delhi High Court has directed the AAP government and the Centre to increase the number of beds and ventilators for COVID-19 patients.

LGB1 MH-HC-VIRUS-HEALTHCARE Pandemic showed equal opportunity remains distant dream: HC Mumbai: Concerned over the rising number of COVID-19 cases in India and the recent migrant crisis, the Bombay High Court has said that the pandemic has revealed that despite our constitutional guarantees, a society that provides equal opportunities to all remains a 'distant dream'.

BUSINESS DEL7 BIZ-PETROL-HIKE Petrol price hiked by 59 paise per litre, diesel by 58 paise in seventh increase in a row New Delhi: Petrol price on Saturday was hiked by 59 paise per litre and diesel by 58 paise as oil companies for the seventh day in a row adjusted retail rates in line with costs since ending an 82-day hiatus in rate revision.

FOREIGN FGN8 UN-INDIA-ETHOS India's presence in UNSC will help bring its ethos of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ to world: envoy United Nations: India’s presence in the United Nations Security Council will help bring to the world its ethos of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’, the country’s envoy to the global body has said, ahead of elections for the non-permanent seat of the powerful UN organ. By Yoshita Singh FGN18 NEPAL-INDIA-BORDER Nepal frees Indian detained during altercation along border Kathmandu: Nepal's border guarding force on Saturday released the Indian national who was detained for allegedly trying to snatch a weapon from one of their personnel during an altercation which sparked tension on the Indo-Nepal border along Bihar's Sitamarhi district, an official said.

FGN19 VIRUS-LD CHINA Beijing shuts down largest wholesale market after six new COVID-19 cases reported Beijing: Beijing has shut down several markets, including the largest Xinfadi wholesale food market, and locked down 11 residential communities near it after six new domestically-transmitted coronavirus cases were reported, taking the tally to nine in the capital city in the last three days. By K J M Varma. PTI CK