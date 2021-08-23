HIGHLIGHTS

New Delhi, Aug 23 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 5.15 pm: NATION DEL30 AFGHAN-GOVT-LD PARTIES BRIEFINGS EAM Jaishankar to brief leaders of political parties on developments in Afghanistan New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will brief parliamentary leaders of various political parties on August 26 on the developments in war-torn Afghanistan.

DEL11 AFGHAN-INDIA EVACUATION Afghan crisis: India brings back 146 of its evacuated nationals from Doha New Delhi: India on Monday brought back 146 of its nationals in four different flights from Qatar's capital Doha, days after they were evacuated from Afghanistan by NATO and American aircraft in view of the deteriorating security situation in the war-torn country.

DEL12 VIRUS-LD CASES India sees single-day rise of 25,072 new Covid cases, lowest in 160 days New Delhi: India saw a single-day rise of 25,072 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest in 160 days, while active cases declined to 3,33,924, comprising 1.03 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Monday.

DEL28 BIHAR-LD PM-CASTE CENSUS Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav meet PM Modi to push for caste census New Delhi: Stepping up their campaign for a caste-based census, a delegation of 10 parties from Bihar headed by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday in support of the demand.

DEL39 KALYAN-UP-LD RITES Kalyan Singh cremated, top leaders attend funeral Aligarh/Bulandshahr (UP): Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh was cremated Monday with senior leaders, party workers and a large number of local people congregating at Bansi Ghat in Bulandshahr’s Narora town for the last rites.

DEL25 DL-LD SMOG TOWER India's first smog tower inaugurated in Delhi New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal inaugurated the 'country's first smog tower' at Connaught Place in Delhi on Monday and said it will prove to be a milestone and many such structures can be installed in the city if the pilot project yields results.

MDS5 KL-CM-LD IDEOLOGIES Afghanistan, a lesson on how religious fundamentalism can burn down nations: Kerala CM Thiruvananthapuram: Afghanistan is a lesson for mankind that communal disharmony in the name of religious fundamentalism can burn down people and nations and therefore, we should uphold humanity above caste and religion, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Monday.

MDS2 KA-CM-SCHOOLS Schools, colleges reopen for classes 9-12 in Karnataka after five months Bengaluru: Schools and Pre-University (PU) colleges here and in other districts of Karnataka where COVID test positivity rate is less than two per cent reopened for students of classes 9-12 on Monday after a gap of five months.

CAL2 WB-SEN No instant solution on whether to reopen schools amid pandemic: Amartya Sen Kolkata: There is no instant answer to the debate over the opening of school campuses amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Nobel laureate Amartya Sen said.

DEL42 VIRUS-REPORT-THIRDWAVE Experts warn of imminent third wave of COVID-19 in Sept-Oct New Delhi: An expert panel, set up by an institute under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), has predicted a third wave of COVID-19 hitting the country anytime between September and October and suggested significantly ramping up vaccination pace.

LEGAL LGD7 DL-HC-MARKAZ-RESIDENCE Nizamuddin Markaz: HC directs police to hand over keys of residential portion New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Monday directed the city police to handover the keys of the residential portion of the Nizamuddin Markaz to its occupants after it was locked by the authorities in the wake of an FIR in connection with the Tablighi Jamaat congregation there last year. FOREIGN FGN4 US-BIDEN-LD TALIBAN Biden says troop withdrawal from Afghanistan was 'logical, rational and right decision' Washington: Facing criticism over his policy on Afghanistan, US President Joe Biden has defended his move to withdraw American troops from the war-torn country, saying history will record this as a 'logical, rational and right decision'. By Lalit K Jha FGN18 SINGAPORE-US-HARRIS US VP Harris believes SE Asia, Indo-Pacific will dictate future of world Singapore: US Vice President Kamala Harris on Monday said she believes that Southeast Asia and the Indo-Pacific will dictate the future of the world as she held talks with Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong as part of her Southeast Asia visit aimed at bolstering America's engagement in the region. By Gurdip Singh PTI HDA