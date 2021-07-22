Highlights

New Delhi, Jul 22 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 5 pm: NATION DEL21 ITX-RAIDS-2NDLD DAINIK BHASKAR Tax department raids media groups Dainik Bhaskar, Bharat Samachar New Delhi: The Income Tax Department on Thursday conducted multi-city raids against two prominent media groups -- Dainik Bhaskar and Bharat Samachar -- on charges of tax evasion, official sources said.

PAR19 RS-ADJOURN-LD TMC-PEGASUS TMC MP snatches Pegasus statement from minister, tears it in Rajya Sabha New Delhi: A Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP snatched papers from Communications and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday and tore those as the minister was about to make a statement on the alleged snooping row using Israeli spyware Pegasus.

DEL11 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19: Active cases register increase for second day New Delhi: India saw a single day rise of 41,383 coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,12,57,720, while the active cases registered an increase for the second consecutive day and were recorded at 4,09,394, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

DEL39 AMNESTY-PEGASUS Categorically stand by findings of Pegasus Project: Amnesty International New Delhi: Amnesty International on Thursday said it 'categorically stands' by the findings of the Pegasus Project and asserted that the data is irrefutably linked to potential targets of NSO Group's Pegasus spyware. PAR20 LS-4THLD ADJOURN Lok Sabha proceedings adjourned till Friday amid Opposition uproar New Delhi: The Lok Sabha proceedings were repeatedly adjourned on Thursday amid sloganeering by Opposition members over various issues, including three recent farm laws. DEL18 DL-FARMERS-PROTEST 200 farmers reach Jantar Mantar for protest against farm laws amid Parliament session New Delhi: A group of 200 farmers reached Jantar Mantar in central Delhi on Thursday to protest against the Centre's three contentious farm laws as the Monsoon session of Parliament was underway.

DEL27 VIRUS-INSACOG-DELTA Delta variant continues to be dominant lineage in new Covid cases across India: INSACOG New Delhi: The Delta variant of SARS-CoV2 continues to be the dominant lineage for new cases across the country, while the other Variants of Concern (VoC) are at a lower rate and declining, INSACOG, a consortium of government panels involved in the genome-sequencing of the coronavirus, has said. CAL3 AS-NLFB-LD-SURRENDER All NLFB militants to surrender today: Assam CM Guwahati: In a major development that can bring peace in Assam's Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), all militants of the newly formed insurgent group National Liberation Front of Bodoland (NLFB) will surrender on Thursday, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

MDS4 KA-LD YEDIYURAPPA Will abide by high command directions, Yediyurappa on future as K'taka CM Bengaluru: Indicating that he is on his way out, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Thursday broke his silence for the first time amid heightened buzz that his exit was on the cards and said he will abide by the BJP central leadership's decision.

BOM8 MH-PARAM BIR SINGH-LD FIR FIR against IPS officer Param Bir Singh, 5 other cops on charges of extortion Mumbai: Mumbai police have registered an FIR against senior IPS officer Param Bir Singh, five other police personnel and two more persons for allegedly demanding Rs 15 crore from a builder to withdraw cases against him, an official said on Thursday.

BOM9 MH-RAINS-2ND LD KONKAN Maha rains fury: 6,000 passengers stranded as train services disrupted on Konkan Railway route Mumbai: Nearly 6,000 passengers were stranded as train services on the Konkan Railway route in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri district were suspended on Thursday after a river overflowed following heavy rains in the area, officials said.

LEGAL LGD15 SC-MAHA-MLAS 12 BJP MLAs moves SC challenging their suspension from Maha Assembly for one year New Delhi: Twelve BJP MLAs from Maharashtra on Thursday moved the Supreme Court challenging their one-year suspension from the state Legislative Assembly for alleged misbehaviour with the presiding officer. LGD10 SC-RIOTS-BAIL Delhi riots: Provisions of law not to be debated in bail matters, says SC New Delhi: Indicating its reluctance to consider the aspect of cancellation of bail granted to three student activists in a case of north-east Delhi riots, the Supreme Court on Thursday also termed as troubling that bail petitions are being argued at length debating the provisons of law.

FGN16 UN-INDIA-PRESIDENCY UNGA president commends India for 'rich' programme of work during upcoming UNSC presidency United Nations: UN General Assembly President Volkan Bozkir has commended India for a "rich" programme of work during the country's presidency of the UN Security Council in August when high-level open debates on maritime security, peacekeeping and threats to international peace and security by terrorism will be among the highlights. By Yoshita Singh FGN23 US-INDIA-BUSINESS-REPORT US says India 'remains challenging place' to do business, urges to minimise bureaucratic hurdles Washington: India "remains a challenging place' to do business, the US has said, urging it to foster an attractive and reliable investment climate by reducing barriers to investment and minimising the bureaucratic hurdles. By Lalit K Jha