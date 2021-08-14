HIGHLIGHTS

New Delhi, Aug 14 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 5.10 pm: NATION: DEL5 VIRUS-LD-CASES India reports 38,667 new coronavirus cases, 478 fresh fatalities New Delhi: India saw a single-day rise of 38,667 coronavirus infections, taking the total tally of cases to 3,21,56,493, while the death toll rose to 4,30,732 with 478 fresh fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated Saturday.

DEL17 HP-LD LANDSLIDE 6 more bodies recovered from landslide site in HP's Kinnaur, toll rises to 23 Shimla: Six more bodies were recovered from the site of the landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district, taking the death toll to 23 on the fourth day of rescue and search operations on Saturday, a senior official said.

DEL30 PM-LD PARTITION Aug 14 to be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day: PM Modi New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Saturday that August 14 will now be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day in memory of the struggles and sacrifices of people, and said the pain of partition can never be forgotten.

DEL18 ED-ARREST-CA ED arrests CA in Shakti Bhog bank fraud PMLA case New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate has arrested a chartered accountant in Delhi in connection with a money laundering probe against Shakti Bhog Foods Ltd in an alleged Rs 3,269 crore bank fraud case, the agency said on Saturday.

DEL15 PB-VIRUS-RESTRICTION-ENTRY Negative RT-PCR report or full vaccination mandatory for entering Punjab from Monday Chandigarh: The Punjab government Saturday announced that from Monday the state will allow entry to only those who are either fully vaccinated against coronavirus or have a negative RT-PCR report.

DEL19 CONG-LD TWITTER Twitter unlocks accounts of Congress party, Rahul Gandhi New Delhi: Twitter Saturday restored the account of Rahul Gandhi, alongside those of the Congress and its other leaders, amid ongoing friction between the social media platform and the party over its members sharing pictures of the family of an alleged rape victim.

DES7 UP-AMITABH-THAKUR-POLLS Ex-IPS officer Amitabh Thakur, who was forced to retire, to contest poll against Adityanath Lucknow: Former Uttar Pradesh cadre IPS officer Amitabh Thakur, who was given premature retirement, will be contesting the next year's state assembly polls against Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, his family has announced.

BOM6 GA-NAVY-LD FLAG HOISTING Navy cancels I-Day flag hoisting on Goa island as locals object; CM urges it to go ahead with event, warns islanders Panaji: The Navy said it has cancelled its plan to hoist the national flag at Sao Jacinto island in South Goa on the Independence Day after local residents objected to it, following which state Chief Minister Pramod Sawant requested the naval authorities to go ahead with the scheduled programme of unfurling the tricolour there, and also warned the islanders that 'anti-India activities' would be dealt with an 'iron fist'.

CAL1 AS-IDAY-BSF BSF on high alert along Indo-Bangla border over security threats from Islamist terrorists, Indian rebels on I-Day Dhubri: The Border Security Force (BSF) has been put on a 'high alert' along the India-Bangladesh border following inputs of possible security threats on Independence Day from Islamist terrorists based in the neighbouring country and Indian insurgents operating in states sharing the international boundary, a senior officer of the paramilitary force said on Saturday.

LEGAL LGD5 SC-AMRAPALI Unclaimed Amrapali flats maybe resold as SC says final notice be given to buyers New Delhi: The Supreme Court has initiated the process to cancel the bookings of over 9,500 Amrapali project flats, which are unclaimed or booked in the name of fictitious persons or are benami property, to fund stalled projects.

LGD1 GREEN-VEHICLES NGT refuses to modify order on deregistration of 10-year-old diesel vehicles New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal has refused to modify its order directing the deregistration of diesel vehicles in Delhi-NCR which are over 10 years old. FOREIGN FGN34 AFGHAN-TALIBAN-3RDLD OFFENSIVE Taliban seize province near capital, attack northern city Kabul: The Taliban seized a province just south of Afghanistan's capital and launched a multi-pronged assault early Saturday on a major city in the north defended by powerful former warlords, Afghan officials said. By Ahmad Seir, Rahim Faiez and Joseph Krauss FGN7 UN-GUTERRES-AFGHANISTAN Afghanistan is spinning out of control: UN chief United Nations: Voicing concern that Afghanistan is “spinning out of control”, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on the Taliban to immediately halt the offensive and asserted that seizing power through military force is a 'losing proposition' and can only lead to prolonged civil war and the complete isolation of the war-torn nation. By Yoshita Singh FGN12 UNGA-MODI-ADDRESS PM Modi expected to address annual UNGA session in person on Sept 25: provisional list United Nations: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to address the annual high-level UN General Assembly session in person on September 25, according to a provisional list of speakers released by the UN. By Yoshita Singh. PTI MGA MGA