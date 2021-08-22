HIGHLIGHTS

New Delhi, Aug 22 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 5 pm.

NATION DEL20 AFGHAN-INDIA 3RDLD EVACUATION Evacuation from Afghanistan: India brings back close to 400 people in three flights New Delhi: India on Sunday brought back nearly 400 people, including 329 of its nationals and two Afghan lawmakers, in three different flights as part of its efforts to evacuate its citizens from Kabul in the backdrop of the deteriorating situation in the city after its takeover by the Taliban.

DEL31 UP-KALYAN-5THLD PM PM Modi pays tributes to ex-UP CM Kalyan Singh in Lucknow, says he was symbol of ‘trust’ for people Lucknow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tributes here to former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh, calling the BJP veteran a capable leader who became a “symbol of trust” for the common people.

DEL32 DEF-MALABAR-GUAM Two Indian naval ships arrive in Guam to take part in Malabar exercise New Delhi: The Quad countries -- India, the US, Australia and Japan -- will conduct the next edition of the high-voltage Malabar naval exercise from August 26 to 29 off the coast of Guam in the face of China's growing military muscle-flexing in the Indo-Pacific.

DEL28 JK-HURRIYAT Both factions of Hurriyat Conference likely to be banned under UAPA Srinagar: A ban under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act may be imposed on both factions of the secessionist conglomerate Hurriyat Conference which has been spearheading the separatist movement in Jammu and Kashmir for over two decades, officials said. By Sumir Kaul DEL25 AFGHAN-EVACUATION LAWMAKER All achievements of last 20 years lost; painful to leave country: Afghan lawmaker New Delhi: 'All achievements of the last 20 years in Afghanistan have been lost. Nothing is left. It's zero now,' said Afghan lawmaker Narender Singh Khalsa soon after his arrival along with 167 others at the Hindon airbase on Sunday as part of India's evacuation mission from Taliban besieged Kabul.

DEL34 AFGHAN-EVACUEES Evacuees from Kabul thank Indian govt, PM as they land at Hindon New Delhi: A sense of relief and gratitude was palpable among the evacuees from Afghanistan as they landed at Ghaziabad's Hindon airbase on Sunday morning, after days of uncertainty following Kabul's fall to the Taliban.

DEL30 LAW-COMMERCIAL DISPUTES-TRIAL From 1,095 days to 306: Govt data shows quicker disposal of commercial disputes New Delhi: The number of days it takes in trial and judgment of commercial disputes has come down significantly in Delhi and Mumbai, according to the latest data of the Law Ministry.

DEL16 GANESAN-MN-GUV Senior BJP leader La. Ganesan appointed as new governor of Manipur New Delhi: Senior BJP leader from Tamil Nadu La. Ganesan was on Sunday appointed as the new governor of Manipur.

MDS3 KA-DEVE GOWDA-SESSION Ex-PM Deve Gowda rues unruly events inside Rajya Sabha Bengaluru: Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda on Sunday rued the unruly scenes in the Rajya Sabha and wastage of the recently concluded Parliament session without any debates on issues affecting people, saying he had not seen anything like it in his 30 years as a parliamentarian.

BUSINESS DEL23 BIZ-PETROL-PRICE-CUT Petrol, diesel prices cut by 20 paise New Delhi: Petrol and diesel prices were cut by 20 paise per litre each on Sunday - the first reduction in petrol rate in over a month, and the fourth in case of diesel in less than a week.

DEL37 BIZ-FINMIN-LD TAX-PORTAL I-T portal remains unavailable for 2 days, FinMin summons Infy CEO seeking explanation for glitches New Delhi: As the new I-T portal continues to remain unavailable for two consecutive days, the Finance Ministry has 'summoned' Infosys MD & CEO Salil Parekh on Monday to explain to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman the reasons for continued glitches even after over two months of launch.

FOREIGN FGN16 VIRUS-PAK-KARTARPUR-LD SIKHS Pakistan to allow fully-vaccinated Sikh pilgrims to visit Kartarpur Sahib with strict COVID-19 protocols Islamabad: Pakistan has decided to allow fully-vaccinated Sikh pilgrims to visit Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, Kartarpur from next month with strict COVID-19 protocols, ahead of the 482nd death anniversary of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev on September 22, media reports said on Sunday. By Sajjad Hussain FGN17 CHINA-PAK-US-TALIBAN-EXPERTS As China, Pak weigh recognising Taliban, experts warn long-term losses, US ire Beijing: As China, Pakistan mull a joint strategy to push for a global recognition of the Taliban regime in war-torn Afghanistan to further their interests, experts have warned the “all-weather allies” of long-term losses, especially a blowback effect from the US which may turn its ire on Beijing and Islamabad to avenge its Afghan imbroglio. By K J M Varma FGN13 PAK-AFGHAN-FLIGHTS Pakistan temporarily suspends flight operations to Afghanistan Islamabad: Pakistan has temporarily suspended Kabul flight operations and is not evacuating anyone at the moment, according to media reports.

Latest stories

  • Five die as soil collapses during digging of well

    Jaipur, Aug 20 (PTI) Five persons, including a minor girl, were killed when a portion of soil collapsed during digging of a well in Rajasthan’s Jalore district on Friday, police said.

  • CPI leader praises Gadkari for describing Nehru as ideal leader

    New Delhi, Aug 20 (PTI) CPI MP Binoy Viswam has praised Union minister Nitin Gadkari's statement on Jawaharlal Nehru where the BJP leader described the first prime minister of the country as an ideal leader, along with former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

  • Five killed, 30 injured in bomb blast in Pakistan's Punjab

    Punjab [Pakistan] August 20 (ANI): At least five people lost their lives while 30 were reported injured in a bomb blast that happened on Thursday near a procession of Shia Muslims in Pakistan's eastern Bahawalnagar district, Xinhua reported.

  • Child marriage stopped

    Coimbatore, Aug 20 (PTI): The Social Welfare Department on Friday stopped a child marriage near Pollachi in the district. According to official sources, the marriage of a 14-year-old girl to her relative was to be solemnised at Thippampatti village near Pollachi. On information, the sources said, officials went to the village and stopped the marriage.The officials advised the parents to marry the girl off only after she turns 21 and took their statement in that regard in writing, they said. PTI

  • Delhi Police Special Cell arrests sharpshooter of a gang

    New Delhi [India], August 20 (ANI): The Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested a sharpshooter who is a member of the Rohit Chaudhary gang.

  • Maha: Stones thrown at BJP leader Somaiya's car

    Washim, Aug 20 (PTI) BJP leader Kirit Somaiya alleged on Friday that supporters of the local Shiv Sena MP threw stones and ink at his car in Washim district of Maharashtra.

  • Rajiv Gandhi's birth anniversary: Mumbai Cong to take care of 1,224 malnourished kids

    Mumbai, Aug 20 (PTI) The Mumbai Congress on Friday said it had adopted 1,224 malnourished children in order to provide them nutritious food, the move coming on the 77th birth anniversary of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi.

  • Rajasthan records 14 Covid cases, no death

    Jaipur, Aug 20 (PTI) Rajasthan on Friday recorded 14 coronavirus cases, taking the number of infections to 9,53,995, officials said, adding no new death was reported in the last 24 hours.

  • 3 narcotic smugglers held on Indo-Nepal border

    Bahraich (UP), Aug 20 (PTI) Three narcotic smugglers were arrested on the India-Nepal border in Rupaideha town of Uttar Pradesh with smack worth about Rs 2.41 crore in the international market, police said on Friday.

  • 2 ITBP jawans killed by Naxals in Chhattisgarh

    Narayanpur (Chhattisgarh) [India], August 20 (ANI): Two Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel were killed in a Naxal attack near ITBP camp Kademeta in Narayanpur district of Chhattisgarh on Friday.

  • Rs 11-Crore Bypass-Channel Project Washed Away By Ganga In Varanasi?

    Despite the concerns of river scientists and environmentalists, a 5.3 km long, 45-metre-wide and 6-metre-deep bypass channel came up along the Ganga in Varanasi. The Rs 11-crore project was expected to ease pressure on the ghats. Environmentalists pointed out that a bypass channel in the sand deposition area is not sustainable. They seem to have been proven right

  • Olympic medallist Lovlina gifted new car

    Guwahati, Aug 20 (PTI) Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain was presented with a new car by a French automobile company on Friday.

  • COVID-19: UP records 26 new cases, 2 deaths

    Lucknow, Aug 20 (PTI) Twenty-six more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh, bringing the infection count to 17,09,076 on Friday, while the death toll climbed to 22,791 with two fresh fatalities, a health bulletin issued here said.

  • Man gets ten years in jail for sexually assaulting mentally handicapped youth

    Mumbai, Aug 20 (PTI) A special court here on Friday sentenced a 33-year-old man to ten years' imprisonment for sexually assaulting a mentally handicapped teenage boy here.

  • Maha: Nashik records 81 new COVID-19 cases; 108 recoveries

    Nashik, Aug 20 (PTI) The COVID-19 caseload in Nashik district of Maharashtra rose to 4,04,486, after 81 patients tested positive for the infection on Friday, a health official said.

  • UK Sanctions Seven Russian Intelligence Agents Over Navalny Poisoning

    An updated version of the sanctions list published on the government website included seven new names and the justification for the asset freeze.

  • President Kovind greets citizens on eve of Onam

    New Delhi, Aug 20 (PTI) President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday greeted citizens on the eve of Onam, saying the festival gives the message of harmony, love and fraternity in the society.

  • Over 1.44 lakh Covid vaccines administered in Delhi on Thursday

    New Delhi, Aug 20 (PTI) Over 1.44 lakh people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in the national capital on Thursday, according to the Delhi government's vaccination bulletin.

  • Mumbai: Cyber police nab six for cheating people of lakhs

    Mumbai, Aug 20 (PTI) The cyber police in Mumbai have arrested six persons for allegedly duping people of lakhs on the pretext of helping them renew, update or top up their insurance policies, an official said on Friday.