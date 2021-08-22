HIGHLIGHTS

New Delhi, Aug 22 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 5 pm.

NATION DEL20 AFGHAN-INDIA 3RDLD EVACUATION Evacuation from Afghanistan: India brings back close to 400 people in three flights New Delhi: India on Sunday brought back nearly 400 people, including 329 of its nationals and two Afghan lawmakers, in three different flights as part of its efforts to evacuate its citizens from Kabul in the backdrop of the deteriorating situation in the city after its takeover by the Taliban.

DEL31 UP-KALYAN-5THLD PM PM Modi pays tributes to ex-UP CM Kalyan Singh in Lucknow, says he was symbol of ‘trust’ for people Lucknow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tributes here to former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh, calling the BJP veteran a capable leader who became a “symbol of trust” for the common people.

DEL32 DEF-MALABAR-GUAM Two Indian naval ships arrive in Guam to take part in Malabar exercise New Delhi: The Quad countries -- India, the US, Australia and Japan -- will conduct the next edition of the high-voltage Malabar naval exercise from August 26 to 29 off the coast of Guam in the face of China's growing military muscle-flexing in the Indo-Pacific.

DEL28 JK-HURRIYAT Both factions of Hurriyat Conference likely to be banned under UAPA Srinagar: A ban under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act may be imposed on both factions of the secessionist conglomerate Hurriyat Conference which has been spearheading the separatist movement in Jammu and Kashmir for over two decades, officials said. By Sumir Kaul DEL25 AFGHAN-EVACUATION LAWMAKER All achievements of last 20 years lost; painful to leave country: Afghan lawmaker New Delhi: 'All achievements of the last 20 years in Afghanistan have been lost. Nothing is left. It's zero now,' said Afghan lawmaker Narender Singh Khalsa soon after his arrival along with 167 others at the Hindon airbase on Sunday as part of India's evacuation mission from Taliban besieged Kabul.

DEL34 AFGHAN-EVACUEES Evacuees from Kabul thank Indian govt, PM as they land at Hindon New Delhi: A sense of relief and gratitude was palpable among the evacuees from Afghanistan as they landed at Ghaziabad's Hindon airbase on Sunday morning, after days of uncertainty following Kabul's fall to the Taliban.

DEL30 LAW-COMMERCIAL DISPUTES-TRIAL From 1,095 days to 306: Govt data shows quicker disposal of commercial disputes New Delhi: The number of days it takes in trial and judgment of commercial disputes has come down significantly in Delhi and Mumbai, according to the latest data of the Law Ministry.

DEL16 GANESAN-MN-GUV Senior BJP leader La. Ganesan appointed as new governor of Manipur New Delhi: Senior BJP leader from Tamil Nadu La. Ganesan was on Sunday appointed as the new governor of Manipur.

MDS3 KA-DEVE GOWDA-SESSION Ex-PM Deve Gowda rues unruly events inside Rajya Sabha Bengaluru: Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda on Sunday rued the unruly scenes in the Rajya Sabha and wastage of the recently concluded Parliament session without any debates on issues affecting people, saying he had not seen anything like it in his 30 years as a parliamentarian.

BUSINESS DEL23 BIZ-PETROL-PRICE-CUT Petrol, diesel prices cut by 20 paise New Delhi: Petrol and diesel prices were cut by 20 paise per litre each on Sunday - the first reduction in petrol rate in over a month, and the fourth in case of diesel in less than a week.

DEL37 BIZ-FINMIN-LD TAX-PORTAL I-T portal remains unavailable for 2 days, FinMin summons Infy CEO seeking explanation for glitches New Delhi: As the new I-T portal continues to remain unavailable for two consecutive days, the Finance Ministry has 'summoned' Infosys MD & CEO Salil Parekh on Monday to explain to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman the reasons for continued glitches even after over two months of launch.

FOREIGN FGN16 VIRUS-PAK-KARTARPUR-LD SIKHS Pakistan to allow fully-vaccinated Sikh pilgrims to visit Kartarpur Sahib with strict COVID-19 protocols Islamabad: Pakistan has decided to allow fully-vaccinated Sikh pilgrims to visit Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, Kartarpur from next month with strict COVID-19 protocols, ahead of the 482nd death anniversary of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev on September 22, media reports said on Sunday. By Sajjad Hussain FGN17 CHINA-PAK-US-TALIBAN-EXPERTS As China, Pak weigh recognising Taliban, experts warn long-term losses, US ire Beijing: As China, Pakistan mull a joint strategy to push for a global recognition of the Taliban regime in war-torn Afghanistan to further their interests, experts have warned the “all-weather allies” of long-term losses, especially a blowback effect from the US which may turn its ire on Beijing and Islamabad to avenge its Afghan imbroglio. By K J M Varma FGN13 PAK-AFGHAN-FLIGHTS Pakistan temporarily suspends flight operations to Afghanistan Islamabad: Pakistan has temporarily suspended Kabul flight operations and is not evacuating anyone at the moment, according to media reports.

