HIGHLIGHTS

New Delhi, Jun 4 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 5.10 PM NATION: DEL20 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19: India records 1.32 lakh new cases, 2,713 fresh fatalities New Delhi: India reported 1,32,364 new coronavirus infections taking the country's total tally of COVID-19 cases to 2,85,74,350, while the recovery rate crossed 93 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

DEL78 VIRUS-HEALTH MINISTRY India has to buy time to ensure high coverage of Covid vaccination is achieved: Govt New Delhi: India has to buy time to ensure that high coverage of vaccination against COVID-19 is achieved, the government said on Friday.

DEL66 DEF-SUBMARINES 3RDLD MEGAPROJECT Govt clears project to build six conventional submarines New Delhi: The Defence Ministry on Friday cleared a mega project to domestically build six conventional submarines for the Indian Navy at a cost of around Rs 43,000 crore, in a major decision aimed at significantly boosting India's naval prowess in the face of China rapidly expanding its maritime capabilities.

DEL61 MHA-VISA Visas of stranded foreigners extended till August 31 New Delhi: The visas of foreign nationals, stranded in India due to the COVID-19 pandemic, have been extended by the government till August 31 on gratis basis or free of charge.

DEL27 CHOKSI-LD JET Indian team sent to bring back Choksi leaves Dominica, heads home New Delhi: India's multi-agency team that had gone to Dominica to bring back Mehul Choksi is headed back home on a Qatar Airways private jet after the island nation's high court adjourned the hearing on the fugitive diamantaire's habeas corpus petition, sources said.

DEL49 ENV-JAVADEKAR-WATER Decline in water availability due to increase in human, cattle population: Javadekar New Delhi: There has been a decline in availability of water due to an increase in human and cattle population, Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar said on Friday, emphasising on the need to save water.

DEL62 AVI-NOIDA AIRPORT-LOAN Yamuna body secures Rs 3,725 crore loan from SBI for development of airport in Jewar New Delhi: The Yamuna International Airport Private Limited (YIAPL) has secured a loan of Rs 3,725 crore from the State Bank of India for the development of Noida international airport at Jewar in Uttar Pradesh, according to a statement issued on Friday.

MES1 TL-EX MINISTER Ex-Telangana Minister resigns from TRS; says ready to relinquish MLA post Hyderabad: Senior TRS leader and former Telangana Health Minister Etala Rajender on Friday said he is resigning from the party's membership and will give up the MLA post also in future.

LEGAL: LGD12 SC-2NDLD JOURNALIST SC rejects plea against HC order granting anticipatory bail to journalist in rape case New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a plea challenging the Delhi High Court order granting anticipatory bail to a Mumbai-based journalist in a rape case lodged against him by a 22-year-old woman.

LGD11 DL-HC-VIRUS-LD OXYGEN DEATHS HC seeks stands of Centre, Delhi govt on plea for CBI probe into deaths at Jaipur Golden Hospital New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Friday sought the stand of the Centre and the city government on a plea seeking a CBI probe into the death of 21 Covid patients at the Jaipur Golden Hospital here in April allegedly due to oxygen shortage BUSINESS: DEL51 BIZ-VIRUS-SARASWAT India managed COVID second wave 'very well'; need to prepare for third wave: Niti member Saraswat New Delhi: India has managed the second COVID wave very well as the number of fresh cases have come down significantly, Niti Aayog Member V K Saraswat has said even as he emphasised that preparations need to be in place to deal with the third wave that might impact the younger population more. By Bijay Kumar Singh DEL38 BIZ-RBI-LD GROWTH RBI slashes GDP growth forecast for FY'22 to 9.5 pc Mumbai: The Reserve Bank on Friday lowered the country's growth forecast for the current financial year by a percentage point to 9.5 per cent in view of the uncertainties created by the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

FGN21 VIRUS-US-SANDHU-LD VACCINE India will be a 'significant recipient' of US vaccines, says Amb Sandhu Washington: India will be a 'significant recipient' of US vaccines, the country's envoy here has said as President Joe Biden announced details of his administration's decision to share 2.5 crore COVID-19 shots to countries across the globe that have been facing vaccine shortages. By Lalit K Jha FGN15 SINGAPORE-INDIA-ENVOY Countries need to help each other minimise the damage caused by COVID-19: Indian envoy in Singapore Singapore: Countries need to cooperate and help each other minimise the damage caused by COVID-19, India's envoy here has said, as he thanked the Singapore government, people and corporate sector for their help to India in terms of medical supplies and financial donations to fight the devastating second wave of the pandemic. By Gurdip Singh FGN5 VIRUS-US-INDIA US eager to involve Indian investigators in clinical trials on COVID-19: Dr Fauci Washington: America's top infectious disease specialist Dr Anthony Fauci on Thursday said his country is eager to involve Indian investigators in global clinical trials to evaluate the safety and efficacy of COVID-19 therapeutics. By Lalit K Jha.