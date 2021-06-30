HIGHLIGHTS

New Delhi, Jun 30 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 5.10 pm: NATION DEL9 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19: India adds 45,951 cases, 817 fresh fatalities New Delhi: India logged 45,951 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,03,62,848, while daily fatalities remained below 1,000 for the third consecutive day, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

DEL21 PM-GST GST milestone in India's economic landscape: PM Modi New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that the GST has been a milestone in the economic landscape of India as it has decreased the number of taxes, compliance burden and overall tax weight on the common man.

DEL36 CAB-COVID-PACKAGE Cabinet approves Rs 6.29-lakh cr COVID-19 relief package announced by FM New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the Rs 6.29-lakh crore relief package announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to support the pandemic-hit economy.

DEL35 VIRUS-STATES-CONTAINMENT EFFORTS COVID-19: Centre stresses on graded lifting of curbs, continued focus on containment New Delhi: The Centre has told states it is critical that the lifting of restrictions and providing relaxations are carefully calibrated with continued focus on containment efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus infection.

DEL34 MEA-JAISHANKAR-CHALLENGES Need global approach for key challenges like pandemics: Jaishankar New Delhi: One of the paradoxes of current times has been that though climate change, terrorism and pandemics are global problems, the response to them tends to be national, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Wednesday.

DEL28 DELIMITATION-JK-LD VISIT Delimitation commission to visit J&K from Jul 6-9; to meet political parties, leaders New Delhi: The delimitation commission will undertake a four-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir from July 6-9 and interact with political parties, their leaders and officials of the Union Territory to gather 'first hand' inputs on the conduct of the mega exercise to carve out new constituencies there, the EC said on Wednesday.

DEL20 VACCINATIONS WB CAMPS Centre seeks report from West Bengal govt on dubious Covid vaccination camps New Delhi: The Union Health Ministry has asked the West Bengal government to inquire into instances of COVID-19 vaccination camps being organised allegedly by unauthorised people in some areas of Kolkata and submit a report in the next two days.

MDS2 TL-COVAXIN-BRAZIL Brazil suspends Bharat Biotech's Covaxin order over graft allegations Hyderabad: The Brazilian government, which agreed to purchase 20 million doses of Bharat Biotechs COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin, on Wednesday announced suspension of the contract following allegations of irregularities in the deal.

BOM2 MH-HC-VACCINATION-HOME Maha to start home vaccination for bedridden people on trial basis; won't wait for Centre's nod: Govt to HC Mumbai: The Maharashtra government on Wednesday told the Bombay High Court that it would soon start home vaccination against COVID-19 for people who are immobile or bedridden on an experimental basis, and would not wait for an approval from the Centre.

BUSINESS DCM29 BIZ-CCEA-POWER DISCOMS CCEA approves Rs 3.03-lakh cr scheme for power discoms New Delhi: The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) on Wednesday approved a five-year-long reform-based result-linked power distribution scheme worth Rs 3.03 lakh crore.

LEGAL LGD7 SC-LD EX GRATIA SC directs NDMA to issue fresh norms for providing financial help to kin of COVID-19 victims New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to issue fresh guidelines for providing minimum standards of financial help to families of those who lost their lives to COVID-19.

LGD8 SC-RAMDEV SC asks Ramdev to place original record of his statement on allopathy New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked Baba Ramdev to place before it the original record of his statement on the use of allopathic medicine during COVID-19 pandemic.

FOREIGN FGN18 G20-DECLARATION-JAISHANKAR Matera Declaration by G20 reflects Indian concern for farmer welfare, agri-diversity: EAM Jaishankar Matera (Italy): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has appreciated Italy for highlighting food security and said the Matera Declaration reflects the Indian concern on issues including the welfare of small and medium farmers, and recognising agri-diversity.

FGN16 UN-INDIA-PEACEKEEPERS India adopts 'zero-tolerance' policy for serious misconduct of peacekeepers: Amb Tirumurti United Nations: India pays great attention to the conduct of peacekeepers and has adopted a “zero-tolerance” policy for sexual exploitation and abuse (SEA) related serious misconduct, and the country aims to strengthen mechanisms to ensure prevention and mitigation of these issues, India’s envoy to the UN has said. By Yoshita Singh.

FGN21 US-SEC-LD GREWAL Indian-American New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal stepping down to join SEC New York: Gurbir S Grewal, a prominent Indian-American and the longest-serving Sikh Attorney-General of the US state of New Jersey, is stepping down to take up a key position with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

SPORTS SPD7 SPO-CRI-BCCI-AWARDS BCCI to recommend Mithali, Ashwin for Khel Ratna New Delhi: The BCCI has decided to recommend women's cricket great Mithali Raj and premier spinner R Ashwin for Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna, country's highest sporting honour. PTI MGA MGA