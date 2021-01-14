Highlights

New Delhi, Jan 14 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 5 pm: NATION DEL28 PM-VACCINATION LD LAUNCH PM Modi to launch COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16 New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the rollout of India's COVID-19 vaccination programme on January 16, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday.

DEL12 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19: India records 16,946 new cases New Delhi: India's COVID-19 caseload increased to 1,05,12,093 with 16,946 infections being reported in a day, while recoveries have surged to 1,01,46,763, according to Union health ministry data updated on Thursday.

DEL44 VACCINE-EXPERTS Group of experts slams critics of India's approval process for COVID vaccines New Delhi: A group of doctors and scientists on Thursday hit out at the critics of the government's approval to two COVID-19 vaccines, especially the one produced indigenously by Bharat Biotech, alleging that their 'reprehensible' utterances are causing huge credibility crisis for the Indian scientific community. DEL35 PB-FARMERS-LD MANN BKU leader Mann recuses himself from SC committee on farm laws Chandigarh: Bhartiya Kisan Union president Bhupinder Singh Mann on Thursday said he is recusing himself from the four-member committee appointed by the Supreme Court to resolve the impasse between farmers and the Centre over the new agri-marketing laws.

MDS9 TN-FARM LAWS-RAHUL Govt conspiring to destroy farmers, alleges Rahul Gandhi on new farm laws Madurai: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday hit out at the Centre over the contentious new farm laws, alleging that the government was 'conspiring to destroy' the ryots and assured that his party will stand with them.

DEL32 DL-BIRDFLU-2NDLD POULTRY No spread of bird flu in poultry in Delhi, all samples taken from Ghazipur market negative: Official New Delhi: Bird flu has not spread among chickens in Delhi, an official said on Thursday after all the 100 samples taken from Asia's largest poultry market in Ghazipur tested negative.

DEL16 BIZ-PETROL-PRICE HIKE Petrol, diesel prices hiked again, scale new highs New Delhi: Petrol and diesel prices on Thursday were hiked by 25 paise per litre each, the second straight day of increase in rates that took the prices to new highs.

LEGAL LGD5 DL-COURT-AKBAR #MeToo: Ramani had no right to accuse me of sexual harassment as she had no proof, Akbar tells court New Delhi: Former Union minister M J Akbar told a Delhi court on Thursday that journalist Priya Ramani had “no right” to accuse him of sexual misconduct that allegedly took place decades ago as she could not prove it. LGD1 DL-HC-RIOTS-VIDEOS Delhi riots: Police tells HC plea for giving videos of protests against CAA not maintainable New Delhi, Jan 14 (PTI) The city police has told the Delhi High Court that a plea moved by JNU student and Pinjra Tod activist Devangana Kalita, accused in a case related to northeast Delhi riots, seeking copies of videos of protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) was not maintainable.

LGD8 DL-HC-VIRUS No doubt AAP govt will act proactively to deal with COVID-19, post-virus complications: HC New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Thursday said it has no doubt the AAP government, which is looking into the recommendations of a committee on COVID-19, will act in a proactive manner to deal with the pandemic and the post-virus complications to save lives in the national capital. FOREIGN FGN 18 US-TRUMP-2NDLD IMPEACHMENT US House impeaches President Donald Trump for 'incitement of insurrection' at Capitol Washington: US President Donald Trump has been impeached for a historic second time, just days before leaving office by the House of Representatives for inciting last week's deadly Capitol Hill riot.

FGN19 US-TWITTER-LD TRUMP Dorsey: Trump Twitter ban is 'right' but 'dangerous' New York: Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has defended his company's unprecedented decision to permanently suspend US President Donald Trump from the popular social media site, but warned that it could set a “dangerous precedent” and reflective of the company's failure “to promote healthy conversation” across its platforms.

Nepal's Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali on Thursday embarked on a three-day visit to India during which he will attend the 6th meeting of Nepal-India Joint Commission and discuss the entire gamut of relations, including COVID-19 cooperation and border disputes, with his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar. By Shirish B Pradhan