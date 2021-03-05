Highlights

New Delhi, Mar 5 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 5 pm: NATION DEL27 PM-LD PLI-SCHEME PLI scheme likely to boost India's manufacturing output by USD 520 bn in 5 yrs: PM New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said production linked incentive (PLI) scheme, which is aimed at boosting domestic manufacturing and exports, is expected to increase the country's production by USD 520 billion in the next five years.

DEL43 PM-SWEDEN PM Modi pitches for deepening ties with Sweden in tech, research sectors New Delhi: India and Sweden can deepen their partnership in several sectors, including smart cities, e-mobility, smart grids and waste management, as also on key priority areas like the important issue of climate change, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday.

DEL47 BIZ-FM-PETROL High petrol, diesel prices burden on consumers; tax cut should be joint call of Centre, states: FM New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday acknowledged that consumers have a case for petrol and diesel prices to be brought down but said a reduction in taxes to make that happen should be a joint call of the central and state governments.

DEL49 UK-INDIA-FARMERS Farmers' protest internal issue of India, for it to resolve: British govt New Delhi: With UK's MPs set to debate next week the safety of farmer protesters, the British government on Friday said what happens in India has ripples in the United Kingdom and gets debated as there is a large Indian diaspora, but asserted that the farmers' protest was India's 'internal issue' and it was for it to resolve.

DEL40 MHA-OCI-LD PERMISSION OCI cardholders require special permit if they want to undertake missionary, 'Tabligh' activities: MHA New Delhi: All Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholders are required to take special permission from the central government if they want to be involved in any missionary, 'Tabligh' or journalistic activities in the country.

Story continues

DEL10 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19: India records 16,838 fresh cases, 113 more fatalities New Delhi: India's COVID-19 tally has climbed to 1,11,73,761 with 16,838 fresh cases reported in a day, while the number of patients who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 1,08,39,894, the Union health ministry said on Friday. DEL26 VIRUS-VACCINATION ACTIVE CASES Over 1.8 crore vaccine doses administered in India New Delhi: The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India has crossed 1.8 crore, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday.

DEL45 JK-LD FAROOQ-PROPERTIES Farooq Abdullah challenges ED order attaching his properties Srinagar: National Conference president Farooq Abdullah has approached the Jammu and Kashmir High Court against an Enforcement Directorate order attaching his properties worth nearly Rs 12 crore in a case of alleged money laundering.

DEL46 VACCINE-OPPOSITION-BJP Opposition did politics over COVID vaccine: BJP New Delhi: Keeping up its attack on the Opposition over the COVID-19 vaccine issue, the BJP on Friday said all that its rivals, especially the Congress, have contributed to the matter is 'politics and confusion'. DEL12 CONG-PRICE RISE Rahul Gandhi targets govt over price rise issue New Delhi: The Congress on Friday launched a 'Speak Up Against Price Rise' online campaign with former party chief Rahul Gandhi accusing the central government of pushing people in the swamp of price rise just to earn taxes.

CAL12 WB-MAMATA-CANDIDATE LIST Mamata Banerjee releases TMC list for 291 assembly seats Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Friday released the list of Trinamool Congress candidates for the upcoming assembly polls for 291 seats with emphasis on youths, minority, women and backward communities. MDS5 TN-POLLS-AIADMK-CANDIDATES-LIST AIADMK releases first list of nominees for TN Assembly polls Chennai: The ruling AIADMK on Friday released its first list of six candidates for the April 6 Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

LEGAL LGD12 SC-LD TANDAV Centre's regulations don't have provisions to take action against digital platforms: SC New Delhi: The Supreme Court Friday said the Centre's guidelines on regulating social media do not have any provision for taking appropriate action against digital platforms showing inappropriate content.

LGD2 DL-HC-MARKAZ Plea to open Nizamuddin Markaz: HC grants time to Centre, AAP govt to respond New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Friday granted time to the Centre, AAP government and the police to respond to a plea seeking reopening of the Nizamuddin Markaz which has been locked since March 31 last year after several people who attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation there contracted COVID-19.

FOREIGN FGN21 US-BIDEN-LD INDIAN AMERICANS Indian-Americans taking over US, says President Biden as they keep getting key positions Washington: Indian-Americans are 'taking over the country', US President Joe Biden said on Thursday, referring to the large number of 'incredible' professionals from the community holding key positions in his administration. By Lalit K Jha FGN16 US-LD KASHMIR US condemns terrorists who seek to infiltrate across LoC Washington: The US has condemned terrorists who seek to infiltrate across the Line of Control (LoC) between India and Pakistan, calling on all the parties to reduce tensions along the frontiers by returning to the 2003 ceasefire commitments between the two countries. By Lalit K Jha PTI TDS TDS