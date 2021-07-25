Highlights

New Delhi, Jul 25 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 5 pm: NATION DEL32 PM-LD NATION We must move forward with 'Nation First, Always First' mantra: PM Modi New Delhi: Stressing on 'Nation First, Always First' mantra, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that as the country enters its 75th year of Independence, every citizen should lead a 'Bharat Jodo Andolan' in the same manner as Mahatma Gandhi had led the 'Bharat Chhoro Andolan'.

DEL25 INDOUS-RIGHTS Human rights, democracy are universal; extend beyond particular national perspective: Govt sources New Delhi: Human rights and democracy are universal and extend beyond a particular national or cultural perspective, government sources here said on Sunday, a day after the US said that Secretary of State Antony Blinken will raise the issues during his upcoming visit to India.

DEL35 MEA-INDOUS-BLINKEN-LD-VISIT Blinken's India visit: Situation in Afghanistan, terror safe havens in Pak to figure in talks New Delhi: The implications of the withdrawal of American troops on the security situation in Afghanistan and the need for sustained pressure on Pakistan on terror financing and terrorist safe havens will be on the agenda of talks during US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's two-day visit to India from July 27, official sources said on Sunday.

DEL6 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19: India logs 39,742 new cases, 535 fresh fatalities New Delhi: India added 39,742 new cases of coronavirus infection taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,13,71,901, while the death toll rose to 4,20,551 with 535 fresh fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

DEL7 PEGASUS-RS MEMBER-PLEA Pegasus issue: Rajya Sabha MP moves Supreme Court seeking court-monitored probe New Delhi: Rajya Sabha member John Brittas has moved the Supreme Court seeking a court-monitored probe into reports of alleged snooping of activists, politicians, journalists and constitutional functionaries using Israeli spyware Pegasus.

Story continues

BOM12 GA-PEGASUS-NADDA Pegasus snooping allegations baseless; opposition left with no issue: Nadda Panaji: BJP president J P Nadda on Sunday termed as baseless the Pegasus snooping allegations, and hit out at the opposition parties over it saying that there was no issue left with them.

DEL26 JK-ABDULLAH 'No follow-up results' after meeting with PM: Abdullah Srinagar: A month after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's outreach to mainstream leaders of Jammu and Kashmir, National Conference president Farooq Abdullah said on Sunday that there has been 'no follow-up results' on the ground. By Sumir Kaul DEL33 CHIDAMBARAM-PEGASUS PM must make statement in Parliament, clarify whether snooping was done: Chidambaram on Pegasus row New Delhi: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Sunday said the government should either call for a joint parliamentary committee probe into the Pegasus snooping allegations or request the Supreme Court to appoint a sitting judge to investigate the matter, and demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi make a statement in Parliament clarifying whether there had been surveillance or not. By Asim Kamal BOM11 MH-RAINS-LD CM Maha monsoon fury: 113 dead, 100 missing; CM visits rain-battered Chiplun Mumbai: The number of deaths due to flooding, landslides and other rain-related incidents in parts of Maharashtra reached 113 on Sunday with one more casualty reported in the last 24 hours, while 100 people were missing after the monsoon fury, the state government said. LEGAL LGD3 SC-LINGUISTIC MINORITIES TN society moves SC, seeks benefits for linguistic minorities in running educational institutes New Delhi: A Tamil Nadu-based educational organisation has moved the Supreme Court seeking a direction to the Centre to issue a notification to identify linguistic minorities, like religious ones, as units for granting benefits in running academic institutions.

LGD2 DL-HC-VIRUS-DOCTOR-RAMDEV Delhi HC to hear plea against Ramdev for remarks against allopathy New Delhi: The Delhi High Court will hear on Monday a plea by seven doctors' associations against Yoga guru Ramdev for allegedly spreading misinformation by his statements against allopathy amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

FOREIGN FGN2 UN-TIRUMURTI-INDIA In UNSC, India provided much-needed balance vis-a-vis P-5 and their inter-se fissures: Amb Tirumurti United Nations: A country of the size of India with its independent foreign policy has been a welcome entrant into the UN Security Council, providing “much-needed” balance vis-a-vis the powerful UN body's five permanent members and their inter-se fissures, New Delhi's envoy to the UN said ahead of its Presidency of the Council in August. By Yoshita Singh SPORTS OLY48 SPO-OLY-BOX-LDALL IND Mary Kom enters Olympic pre-quarters, Manish bows out after hard-fought loss in opening round Tokyo: Six-time world champion M C Mary Kom (51kg) powered into the Olympics' pre-quarterfinals with a superb tactical victory over Dominican Republic's Miguelina Hernandez Garcia but Manish Kaushik's (63kg) Games debut ended in disappointment following a hard-fought opening-round loss here on Sunday.

OLY9 SPO-OLY-BAD-IND-LD SINDHU Sindhu makes winning start at Tokyo Olympics Tokyo: Reigning world champion P V Sindhu made a dominating start to her Olympic campaign, thrashing Israel's Ksenia Polikarpova in straight games in the women's singles group J match here on Sunday. PTI TDS TDS