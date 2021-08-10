HIGHLIGHTS

Following are the top stories at 5 pm: NATION DEL13 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19: India records lowest daily count in 147 days New Delhi: India logged 28,204 new coronavirus infections, the lowest in 147 days, taking the total tally of cases to 3,19,98,158, while the active cases fell to 3,88,508, the lowest in 139 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

DEL48 BJP-PM-LD MEETING PM seeks names of members absent during voting for statutory resolution in RS: Sources New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked the parliamentary affairs minister to submit details of members who were not present in Rajya Sabha on Monday when voting for a statutory resolution moved by several opposition MPs was held, sources said.

DEL34 LSQ-NRC No decision yet on nationwide NRC: Govt New Delhi: The government has not taken any decision on preparing a National Register of Indian Citizens (NRIC) for the whole country, Union minister Nityanand Rai said in Parliament on Tuesday.

DEL59 UP-PM-3RDLD UJJWALA PM launches Ujjwala 2.0, targets previous govts for taking 'decades' to fulfil people's basic needs Lucknow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said it was unfortunate that people had to wait decades for basics like hospitals, roads and electricity, indirectly targeting the previous governments as he launched the second phase of the Ujjwala cooking gas scheme.

DEL33 JK-RAHUL-PM Cong will continue to fight against PM's ideology that divides India: Rahul Srinagar: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said he and his party will continue to fight against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'ideology that divides India', even as he claimed that the Opposition is not being allowed to raise important issues like farm bills, snooping, unemployment and corruption in Parliament.

DEL29 LSQ-JK-PROPERTIES Only 2 persons buy 2 properties in J&K post Article 370 abrogation: Govt to Parliament New Delhi: Only two persons have purchased as many properties in Jammu and Kashmir since August 2019 when Article 370 was abrogated ending the special status given to the erstwhile state, Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday.

DEL30 INDIA-AFGHANISTAN EVACUATION India evacuating staff from consulate in Mazar-e-Sharif New Delhi: India is evacuating its staff from its consulate in Afghanistan's Mazar-e-Sharif in view of the rapidly escalating violence by the Taliban around the capital city of Balkh province, people familiar with the development said on Tuesday.

] DEL45 JK-LD AZAD J&K's statehood should be restored before holding assembly polls: Azad Srinagar: Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Tuesday called for restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's statehood before conducting assembly elections and batted for land and job rights for its residents, saying if laws providing such benefits were valid in other areas like Himachal Pradesh, why snatch them away from the erstwhile state.

DEL57 DEF-BHADAURIA IAF focused on boosting capabilities after Balakot strikes, Galwan Valley clashes: IAF chief New Delhi: India's air power capabilities in terms of hitting targets with precision, defending assets and use of new technologies have gone up significantly after the Balakot air strikes and rapid developments in eastern Ladakh following the Galwan Valley clashes, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria said on Tuesday.

CAL3 WB-MAMATA-FLOOD 'Man-made flood': Mamata hits out at Centre over Ghatal situation Ghatal (WB): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee hit out at the Centre on Tuesday over flood in the Paschim Medinipur district, stating that the situation was a result of the Centre dilly-dallying the Ghatal Master Plan project.

LEGAL LGD10 SC-LD PEGASUS SC takes exception to parallel debates over Pegasus snooping row, says petitioners must have faith in system New Delhi: Taking exception over “parallel proceedings and debates' on social media by some petitioners who have sought independent probe into the alleged Pegasus snooping issue, the Supreme Court Tuesday said there must be some discipline and they must have “some faith in the system”.

LGD8 SC-LAWMAKERS SC says cases against lawmakers cannot be withdrawn by prosecutors without sanction from HCs New Delhi: The Supreme Court Tuesday ordered that public prosecutors cannot withdraw criminal cases against lawmakers accused under the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) without sanction from high courts.

FOREIGN FGN29 UK-NIRAV-ORDER-REVIEW London: The UK’s Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) on Tuesday said it is reviewing the London High Court ruling to grant fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi permission to appeal against his extradition order with the Indian government for the next stage in the legal process. By Aditi Khanna FGN23 US-INDIA-LD AFGHAN India played constructive role in Afghanistan: Pentagon Washington: India has played a constructive role in Afghanistan in the past by providing assistance in training and infrastructure improvements that helped maintain stability and good governance in the country, the Pentagon has said. By Lalit K Jha.

FGN22 US-AFGHAN-LD PAK US Defence Secretary discusses Afghan situation with Pak Army chief Gen Bajwa Washington: US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin, in a phone call with Pakistan Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, discussed the current situation in Afghanistan, regional security issues and the bilateral defence ties, the Pentagon said. By Lalit K Jha PTI MGA MGA