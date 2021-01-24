Highlights

New Delhi, Jan 24 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 5 pm: NATION DEL8 PM-GIRL CHILD DAY National Girl Child Day: PM Modi hails accomplishments of nation's daughters in various fields New Delhi: The central government has undertaken many initiatives that focus on empowering the girl child including access to education, better healthcare and improving gender sensitivity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on National Girl Child Day on Sunday.

DEL17 DEF-SINOINDIA-TALKS Ladakh standoff: Indian, Chinese armies hold 9th round of military talks New Delhi: After a gap of over two-and-half months, the Indian and Chinese armies on Sunday held another round of Corps Commander-level talks with an aim to move forward on disengagement of troops from all friction points in eastern Ladakh, sources said.

DEL6 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19: India records 14,849 fresh cases, 155 more fatalities New Delhi: India's COVID-19 caseload has gone up to 1,06,54,533 with 14,849 people testing positive for the coronavirus infection in a day, while the number of recoveries has surged to 1,03,16,786, according to the health ministry.

CAL6 AS-SHAH-RALLY PM Modi, BJP committed to fulfil clauses of Bodo Accord: Shah Kokrajhar: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday asserted that the Bodoland Territorial Region Accord (BTR), inked a year ago, has initiated the process of ending insurgency in the northeast.

DEL7 RAHUL-FUEL PRICES Rahul slams govt over rise in fuel prices New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday attacked the Centre over rise in fuel prices, saying people are suffering due to inflation, while the Modi government is busy in tax collection.

DEL18 TERROR GROUPS-MESSAGING APPS Terror groups in Pakistan switch to new messaging apps Srinagar: Amid a raging debate over privacy offered by messaging platforms like WhatsApp, terrorist groups and their handlers from Pakistan are switching to new applications which include one developed by a Turkish company, officials here said. By Sumir Kaul DEL14 CBSE-AFFILIATION-RESTRUCTURING CBSE restructures affiliation system; process to be completely digital with least human intervention New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is restructuring the affiliation system for schools and making the process completely digital and based on data analytics with least human intervention, officials said. By Gunjan Sharma DEL13 JK-ENCOUNTER-CHARGE SHEET Shopian encounter: Police charge sheet says Army captain, 2 others attempted to destroy evidence Shopian: The Army captain involved in the fake encounter in Kashmir's Shopian district last July and two other civilian accused haven't provided any information about the source of weapons planted on the three slain youths and had also attempted to destroy the evidence, a police charge sheet said. By Sumir Kaul DEL19 WCD-NUTRITION-GUIDELINES States asked to identify children with severe acute malnutrition for referral to hospitals New Delhi: Identifying severe acute malnutrition (SAM) in children and their referral to hospitals, using AYUSH concepts and monitoring through 'Poshan Tracker' are among highlights of the government's new guidelines which aim to improve nutritional status of children and women in the country. By Uzmi Athar FOREIGN FGN13 US-UK-LD BIDEN US Prez Biden talks up transatlantic ties, COVID-19 and climate change with UK PM Johnson Washington/London: Joe Biden conveyed his intention to strengthen the 'special relationship' with the UK in his first call as the US President with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, during which the two leaders re-committed to the NATO alliance and agreed to cooperate on combating climate change and containing the COVID-19 pandemic. By Lalit K Jha/Aditi Khanna FGN9 UN-INDIA-DAMS-REPORT Ageing dams in India, US, other nations pose growing threat: UN report New York: Over a thousand large dams in India will be roughly 50 years old in 2025 and such aging structures across the world pose a growing threat, according to a UN report which notes that by 2050, most people on Earth will live downstream of tens of thousands of dams built in the 20th century. PTI By Yoshita Singh TDS TDS