Highlights

New Delhi, May 1 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 5 PM: NATION: DEL11 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19: India records highest-ever 4,01,993 new cases, 3,523 deaths New Delhi: India's daily coronavirus tally crossed the grim milestone of four lakh, while the death toll rose to 2,11,853 with 3,523 fresh fatalities, according to date updated by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday.

DEL38 DL-VIRUS-LD BATRA 8 COVID-19 patients, including doctor, die at Delhi hospital due to oxygen shortage New Delhi: Eight COVID-19 patients, including the HOD of gastroenterology department, of Batra Hospital here died allegedly due to oxygen shortage, officials said on Saturday. DEL9 MHA-SDRF-STATES COVID-19: Centre releases Rs 8,873 cr to states from SDRF New Delhi: The Centre has released Rs 8,873.6 crore to states as the first instalment of the central share of the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) for 2021-22 for various COVID-19 containment measures, including setting up of hospitals and oxygen generation.

DEL12 DL-VACCINATION-PRIVATE HOSPITALS COVID-19 vaccination for people in 18-44 age group begins at some private hospitals New Delhi: Some private hospital chains commenced the COVID-19 immunisation drive for the 18-44 age group at limited centres in the country on Saturday, officials said.

DEL19 STATES-VACCINE-DOSES Over 79 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses available with states/UTs: Centre New Delhi: More than 79 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses are available with the states and Union territories and over 17 lakh doses will be supplied to them in the next three days, the Union health ministry said on Saturday. DEL37 VIRUS-2NDLD SONIA Evolve national policy to deal with COVID, bring political consensus on it: Sonia to Centre New Delhi: With India facing a surge in COVID-19 cases, Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Saturday urged the Centre to evolve a national policy to deal with the pandemic after bringing about a political consensus on it. DEL33 BIZ-GST GST revenue hits all-time high of Rs 1.41 lakh cr in April New Delhi: GST collections in April touched a record high of over Rs 1.41 lakh crore, indicating sustained economic recovery, the Finance Ministry said on Saturday.

DEL34 DL-VIRUS-2NDLD SHAHABUDDIN Former RJD MP Mohammad Shahabuddin dies of COVID-19 at Delhi hospital New Delhi: Jailed former RJD MP Mohammad Shahabuddin, 53, died of COVID-19 at the Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Hospital here on Saturday, the Delhi Prisons Department said. BOM2 GJ-HOSPITAL-LD FIRE Gujarat: 18 coronavirus patients die in Bharuch hospital fire Bharuch: At least 18 coronavirus patients died after a fire broke out at a hospital in Gujarat's Bharuch in the early hours on Saturday.

CAL4 AS-VACCINATION COVID-19 vaccination drive for 18+ fails to take off in Assam Guwahati: The Assam government could not rollout the third phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive for people in the 18-44 age group on Saturday due to non-receipt of vaccine supply from the Centre, a top NHM official said here.

CAL3 WB-COUNTING-ARRANGEMENTS 108 centres, 256 cos of central forces, strict COVID measures: All set for May 2 counting for Bengal polls Kolkata: The Election Commission has made elaborate arrangements for counting of votes on May 2 for the West Bengal assembly polls and put in place measures to ensure strict adherence to health safety protocols, amid a raging second wave of COVID-19, an official said on Saturday.

MDS5 SOUTH-COUNTING OF VOTES All set for counting of votes, parties in Kerala, TN await outcome anxiously Thiruvananthapuram/Chennai: All arrangements are in place for counting of votes on Sunday in tune with COVID-19 guidelines for Assembly polls held on April 6 in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry as political parties await results anxiously.

LEGAL: LGD16 SC-UP-2NDLD PANCHAYAT POLLS SC refuses to stay counting of votes for UP panchayat polls, says no to victory rallies New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Saturday refused to stay the counting of votes for panchayat polls in Uttar Pradesh and said no victory rallies will be permitted during the counting or after the process is over.

LGD22 DL-HC-VIRUS-LD OXYGEN HC directs Centre to supply 490 MT oxygen to Delhi; takes note of 8 deaths in Batra Hospital New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Saturday directed the Centre to supply 490 metric tonnes of allocated oxygen to Delhi during the day itself or face contempt action, taking note of eight deaths at Batra Hospital in the city due to lack of oxygen supply.

FGN30 VIRUS-US-INDIA-LD TRAVEL US restricts travel from India from May 4; some exemptions allowed Washington: President Joe Biden has imposed restrictions on travel from India that stops most non-American citizens from entering the US for an indefinite period from May 4, citing the surging COVID-19 pandemic in the country. By Lalit K Jha FGN32 VIRUS-NEPAL-INDIA-BORDER Nepal govt decides to close 22 entry points with India amid COVID-19 surge Kathmandu: The Nepal government has decided to close 22 border points with India amid a sharp surge in COVID-19 cases in the neighbouring country. By Shirish B Pradhan