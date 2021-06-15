HIGHLIGHTS

New Delhi, Jun 15 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 5.10 pm: Nation: DEL8 VIRUS-LD CASES Daily COVID-19 count in India lowest after 75 days New Delhi: India saw a single-day rise of 60,471 new coronavirus infections, the lowest after 75 days, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 2,95,70,881, while the daily positivity rate declined to 3.45 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

DEL44 VIRUS-HEALTH MINISTRY Almost 85 pc decline in daily Covid cases since highest reported peak on May 7: Govt New Delhi: There has been an almost 85 per cent decline in daily COVID-19 cases since the highest reported peak on May 7 and currently, there are 20 states and UTs where active cases are less than 5,000, the government said on Tuesday.

DEL17 VACCINATION-DEATH ADVERSE EVENT India confirms first death following COVID-19 vaccination New Delhi: A government panel studying COVID-19 vaccine side effects has confirmed the first death due to anaphylaxis following vaccination.

DELHI DEL18 PM-VIVA TECH PM Modi to deliver keynote address at VivaTech New Delhi:Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the keynote address at the fifth edition of 'VivaTech' on Wednesday.

DEL28 VACCINATION-TRIBAL AREAS COVID-19 vaccination coverage: Tribal districts performing better than national average New Delhi: COVID-19 vaccination per million population in tribal districts is higher than the national average, with 128 out of 176 tribal districts performing better than all India vaccination coverage and also witnessing more walk-ins, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

DEL40 UP-2NDLD MLAS Suspended BSP MLAs meet Akhilesh, may join SP Lucknow: At least five MLAs suspended by the BSP last year met Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday, triggering speculation that they may join his party.

DEL25 SONIA-GALWAN Govt should take nation into confidence over Galwan incident: Sonia Gandhi New Delhi: Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday asked the government to come clean on the Galwan Valley incident in which 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives a year ago and sought to know the progress made in restoring status quo ante at the border.

MDS8 TL-COVAXIN-LD PRICING Rs 150 per Covaxin dose to Centre not sustainable in long run:Bharat Biotech Hyderabad: The supply price of Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin to the Central government at Rs 150 per dose is not sustainable in the long run, the vaccine maker said on Tuesday.

BOM7 MP-RAM TEMPLE-COMPLAINT Ayodhya land deal: MP Cong leader seeks registration of FIR against Trust officials Indore: A Congress leader from Madhya Pradesh has lodged a complaint with the Indore Police seeking registration of an FIR on the charge of 'fraud' against officials of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust alleging they 'misappropriated' Rs 16 crore in buying a piece of land for the Ram temple project in Ayodhya.

Legal: LGD14 SC-LD ITALIAN MARINES SC closes criminal case in India against Italian marines for killing 2 Indian fishermen in 2012 New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the closure of criminal proceedings in India against two Italian marines, accused of killing two fishermen off the Kerala coast in February 2012, and asked the Kerala High Court to oversee the apportionment of Rs 10 crore compensation to the heirs of the victim.

LGD17 DL-HC-RIOTS-2NDLD BAIL Delhi riots: HC grants bail to 3 students, says State blurred right to protest & terror act line New Delhi: In its anxiety to suppress dissent the State has blurred the line between right to protest and terrorist activity and if such a mindset gains traction, it would be a 'sad day for democracy', the Delhi High Court said on Tuesday while granting bail to three students from JNU and Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) in a north-east Delhi riots case.

LGD11 SC-CAA Row over grant of citizenship to non-Muslim refugees: SC to hear IUML’s plea after two weeks New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday said it would hear after two weeks a plea challenging the Centre's notification inviting non-Muslims belonging to Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan and residing in 13 districts of Gujarat, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Haryana and Punjab to apply for Indian citizenship.

Foreign: FGN19 CHINA-INDIA-BORDER-BUFFERZONES Retired Chinese military official moots 'buffer zones' along LAC to prevent India-China border conflict Beijing: A retired senior Chinese military official has proposed that China and India should implement the existing confidence building measures and follow up by taking the 'boldest step' of establishing 'buffer zones' in the 'most dangerous areas' along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) to prevent the border dispute spilling over into a conflict. By K J M Varma FGN20 QATAR-JAISHANKAR EAM Jaishankar discusses bilateral cooperation with his Qatari counterpart Doha: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday discussed bilateral cooperation and exchanged views on regional issues with his Qatari counterpart Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani during his second visit to the key Gulf nation in a week.

FGN15 CHINA-EXPLOSION-LD TOLL Death toll in China’s gas explosion rises to 25 Beijing: The death toll from a powerful gas explosion in central China's Hubei province has more than doubled to 25, according to the local authorities. By K J M Varma PTI MGA MGA