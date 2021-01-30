Highlights

New Delhi, Jan 30 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 5 pm: NATION DEL39 PAR-ALLPARTY-LD PM Govt offer on farm laws still stands; phone call away for talks: Modi in all-party meeting New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday told floor leaders of various political parties that his government's offer on agri laws made to protesting farmers 'still stands' and it was a 'phone call away' for talks, days after violence broke out in parts of the national capital on Republic Day.

DEL10 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19: India records 13,083 fresh cases, 137 more fatalities; recovery rate 96.98 pc New Delhi: With 13,083 fresh cases, India's COVID-19 tally has gone up to 1,07,33,131, while 1,04,09,160 patients have recuperated so far, pushing the national recovery rate to 96.98 per cent, the health ministry said on Saturday.

DEL20 VIRUS-VACCINE BENEFICIARIES Over 35 lakh beneficiaries vaccinated against COVID-19 so far: Health ministry New Delhi: Over 35 lakh beneficiaries have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the country till now with 5,70,000 vaccinations conducted in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said on Saturday.

DEL16 MEA-INDOUS-GANDHI-STATUE India condemns vandalisation of Gandhi statue in California New Delhi: India on Saturday strongly condemned the vandalisation of a statue of Mahatma Gandhi in the city of Davis in California and took up the matter with the US, seeking appropriate action against those responsible for the 'despicable act'.

DEL36 DL-ISRAELI EMBASSY-2NDLD POLICE Blast near Israel Embassy: Police team visits site, finds most CCTVs 'non-functional' New Delhi: Investigators probing the minor blast near the Israeli Embassy have not come across 'anything concrete' yet as most of the CCTV cameras near the site of the explosion were 'non-functional' at the time of incident, official police sources said on Saturday.

DEL29 MHA-DL-INTERNET MHA orders suspension of internet at 3 border protest sites New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has temporarily suspended internet services at the Singhu, Ghazipur, and Tikri borders, where farmers have been protesting against the new agri laws, an official said on Saturday.

Story continues

DEL33 PB-FARMERS-RAJEWAL Expecting record gathering of people at protest sites by Feb 2: Rajewal Chandigarh: Farmer leader Balbir Singh Rajewal on Saturday said he expects a record gathering by February 2 at the border points of Delhi, where farmers are protesting against three recent agriculture laws of the Centre, with a large number of people from various states turning up.

BOM5 MH-SERUM-VACCINE Serum Institute applies for trials of another COVID-19 vaccine Pune: Serum Institute of India (SII) CEO Adar Poonawalla on Saturday said his company has applied to start the trials of another COVID-19 vaccine and that it hopes to launch it by June 2021.

DEL38 PRIYANKA-JOURNALISTS-FIRS BJP has 'torn to shreds' dignity of democracy: Priyanka on FIR against Tharoor, journalists New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday hit out at the BJP over FIRs filed against Congress MP Shashi Tharoor and six journalists, alleging that the ruling party has 'torn to shreds' the 'dignity of democracy' by this action.

CAL1 WB-GANGULY-CONDITION Ganguly likely to be discharged from hospital if test results return normal Kolkata: BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly is stable and he is likely to be discharged from the hospital on Saturday if the results of the medical examinations to be conducted on him return normal, an official of the establishment where he is being treated said.

LEGAL LGD1 SC-VACANCY Vacancy, inadequate infrastructure in consumer fora deprive citizens of grievance redressal: SC New Delhi: Consumer rights are 'important rights' and non-manning of posts and inadequate infrastructure in district and state consumer commissions across the country would deprive the citizens of redressal of their grievances, the Supreme Court has said.

LGD4 DL-COURT-HERALD National Herald: Delhi Court abates criminal proceedings against Moti Lal Vora New Delhi: A Delhi Court has abated criminal proceedings against Congress leader Moti Lal Vora in the National Herald case in view of his demise in December last year.

FOREIGN FGN12 US-BLINKEN-LD JAISHANKAR India pre-eminent partner of US in Indo-Pacific region: Blinken tells Jaishankar Washington: Secretary of State Tony Blinken has underscored India's role as a pre-eminent US partner in the Indo-Pacific during his maiden telephonic conversation with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and discussed ways to better seize the new opportunities and combat shared challenges in the region and beyond. By Lalit K Jha FGN18 US-GANDHI-LD STATUE Mahatma Gandhi statue vandalised in US; India demands appropriate action against perpetrators Washington/New Delhi: Unknown miscreants have vandalised, broken and ripped from the base a statue of Mahatma Gandhi in a park in the US state of California, evoking a strong response from India which sought a thorough investigation and appropriate action against those responsible for the 'despicable act.' By Lalit K Jha PTI TDS TDS