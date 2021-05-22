Highlights

New Delhi, May 22 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 5 pm: NATION DEL5 VIRUS-LD CASES India records 2.57 lakh fresh COVID-19 cases, 4,194 fatalities New Delhi: The daily rise in coronavirus cases in India remained below the 3 lakh-mark for the sixth consecutive day, with 2.57 lakh new cases recorded in a single day, the Union health ministry said on Saturday.

DEL21 IMD-CYCLONE Cyclone Yaas likely to intensify into very severe cyclonic storm: IMD New Delhi: Cyclone Yaas is likely to intensify into a “very severe cyclonic storm” and cross the Odisha and the West Bengal coasts on May 26, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Saturday.

DEL22 VIRUS-TESTS Record 20.66 lakh COVID tests done in a day in India: Govt New Delhi: Over 20.66 lakh tests for detection of COVID-19 were conducted in a span of 24 hours in the country, the highest-ever done in a single day, the Union health ministry said on Saturday.

CAL5 AS-ONGC-2ND LD RELEASE Kidnapped ONGC employee set free by ULFA(I) militants;CM welcomes release Guwahati: Responding to an appeal from Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the banned ULFA (I) outfit on Saturday freed ONGC employee Ritul Saikia kidnapped by them over a month back.

DEL8 VIP SECURITY-WB-ADHIKARI Centre accords VIP security cover to Suvendu Adhikari's father, brother New Delhi: West Bengal BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari's father and brother, both members of Parliament, have been accorded 'Y+' central security cover by the Union home ministry, official sources said on Saturday.

DEL10 SONIA-PM Assure supply of medicines for black fungus: Sonia to PM New Delhi: Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Saturday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure the assured supply of essential medicines for the treatment of mucormycosis (black fungus) and cost-free care to those affected.

DEL29 VIRUS-JAVADEKAR-KAMAL NATH BJP slams Kamal Nath for his coronavirus remarks, accuses Cong of 'insulting' India New Delhi: The BJP on Saturday slammed former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath for allegedly linking a coronavirus variant with India and accused the Congress of making frequent statements to 'insult' the country and weaken its fight against COVID-19.

DEL20 DL-VIRUS-KEJRIWAL Will have to shut vaccination centres for 18-44 age group as vaccine stocks are over: Delhi CM New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said COVID-19 vaccination centres for those in the 18-44 years age group are being closed in the national capital due to lack of doses and appealed to the Centre to provide more vaccines.

BOM1 CYCLONE-NAVY-RESCUE 26 still missing; Navy deploys diving teams to look for bodies Mumbai: With no trace of 15 personnel from barge P305 and 11 from tugboat Varaprada six days after Cyclone Tauktae fury rendered the vessels adrift, the Navy on Saturday deployed specialised diving teams to boost the search and rescue operations (SAR) off Mumbai coast.

BOM5 GJ-CARCASSES Gujarat: Lioness, four blackbucks found dead near dam Ahmedabad: A lioness and four blackbucks were found dead near a dam at Visavadar in Gir forest division of Gujarat's Junagadh district, an official said on Saturday.

MDS6 TN-VIRUS-LOCKDOWN TN extends covid-induced lockdown by another week Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government on Saturday announced extending the ongoing covid-induced lockdown, slated to end on May 24, by another week.

BUSINESS DEL6 BIZ-GOVT-SOCIALMEDIA PLATFORMS Govt asks social media platforms to remove content mentioning 'Indian variant' of coronavirus New Delhi: The government has asked social media companies to immediately remove any content on their platform which mentions or refers to the term 'Indian variant' of coronavirus, in a bid to curb spread of misinformation around COVID-19.

LEGAL LGD1 VIRUS-SC-JHARKHAND J’khand critical of Centre’s objection to SC intervention to deal with COVID-19 pandemic New Delhi: The Jharkhand government hailed the Supreme Court for its timely intervention, saying it led to optimal distribution and utilisation of oxygen and other essential drugs amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and termed the Centre's objection to the judicial interference as 'misplaced and unwarranted”. By Manohar Lal LGD3 DL-COURT-KALRA Court turns down plea for police interrogation of 'Khan Chacha' owner for second time New Delhi: A court here on Saturday dismissed the plea of Delhi Police seeking five more days of custodial interrogation of businessman Navneet Kalra in connection with the alleged hoarding and black marketing of oxygen concentrators amid the coronavirus pandemic.

FOREIGN FGN14 NEPAL-PRESIDENT-2NDLD PARLIAMENT Nepal president dissolves Parliament; announces mid-term polls in November Kathmandu: Nepal President Bidya Devi Bhandari on Saturday dissolved the House of Representatives and announced mid-term polls on November 12 and 19 after she determined that both embattled Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli and the Opposition alliance were not in a position to form a government. By Shirish B Pradhan FGN15 VIRUS-CANADA-INDIA-FLIGHT-BAN COVID-19: Canada extends flight ban from India and Pakistan until June 21 Ottawa: Canada has extended the ban on direct flights from India and Pakistan by one more month until June 21 in a bid to arrest the spread of new variants of the COVID-19, according to an official announcement. PTI TDS TDS