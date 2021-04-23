Highlights

New Delhi, Apr 23 (PTI) These are the top stories at 5 pm: NATION DEL18 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19: Over 3.32 lakh fresh cases in India in single day, record 2,263 fatalities New Delhi: India added a record over 3.32 lakh new coronavirus cases in a single day taking the country's tally to 1,62,63,695, while active cases crossed the 24 lakh-mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

DEL65 VIRUS-PM-LD MEETING CMS Railways, Air Force being deployed to reduce transportation time for oxygen tankers: PM New Delhi: Amid several states flagging scarcity of medical oxygen in the COVID-19 fight, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said Railways and Air Force are being deployed to reduce the transportation time for oxygen tankers and all state governments need to work together to meet requirements of life-saving gas and medicines.

DEL59 DL-2ND LD OXYGEN Oxygen crisis: 25 Ganga Ram patients die as hospitals wait for oxygen, Kejriwal pleads for help New Delhi: Twenty-five of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital’s 'sickest' COVID-19 patients died in 24 hours and the lives of 60 more hung in precarious balance, officials said on Friday as the scramble for oxygen got more increasingly more frantic in hospitals across the national capital.

DEL62 PM-MEETING-KEJRIWAL-POLITICS Kejriwal's televised comments during meeting with PM draws Centre's ire; CMO 'regrets' New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's televised comments during the interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday regarding pandemic situation in the national capital and acute oxygen crisis in hospitals has triggered a row, with the Union government officials accusing him of 'playing politics'.

DEL70 DEF-OXYGEN-GERMANY Defence ministry decides to airlift 23 oxygen generation plants from Germany New Delhi: The defence ministry has decided to airlift 23 mobile oxygen generating plants from Germany as several states reeled under an acute shortage of medical oxygen due to a massive surge in coronavirus cases, officials said Friday.

DEL71 GOVT-LD FOODGRAINS Govt to provide free food grains to poor in May, June to help them tide over pandemic impact New Delhi: The government on Friday decided to resume providing free food grains to the poor in May and June to help them tide over the economic hardship in the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, officials said.

BOM5 MH-HOSPITAL-2ND LD FIRE Another hospital, another fire: 13 die in Virar ICU blaze Virar (Maha): Thirteen COVID-19 patients died in a blaze at the intensive care unit of a private hospital in Palghar district of Maharashtra on Friday, police said.

DEL37 VIRUS-MACRON-INDIA COVID-19: French President Macron offers to support India New Delhi: As India battles a massive spike in coronavirus cases amid oxygen shortage, French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday said France is ready to provide its support to the country to deal with the situation.

DEL68 CONG-SC-LD VIRUS SC intervention in COVID-19 management wrong, uncalled for: Congress New Delhi: The Congress on Friday said the Supreme Court's suo motu intervention in the management of COVID-19 in the country was 'wrong' and 'uncalled for', and alleged that it amounts to over-centralisation of judicial powers. DEL38 MP-MINISTER-SLAP Viral video 'heavily edited' to show minister in poor light: Prahlad Patel's office Damoh/New Delhi: A day after a video surfaced purportedly showing Union Culture Minister Prahlad Patel telling a man who sought oxygen cylinder for his ailing mother that he would get 'two slaps', his office on Friday said the clip was heavily edited to portray him in bad light.

BOM15 MH-NIA-LD ARREST Ambani security scare-Hiran case: NIA arrests one more Mumbai cop Mumbai: The NIA on Friday arrested Mumbai police inspector Sunil Mane in connection with the recovery of an explosives-laden SUV near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence here and the murder of businessman Mansukh Hiran, an official said.

LEGAL LGD17 SC-LD VIRUS SC raps lawyers for unfair criticism over COVID-19 case, says it destroys institution New Delhi: The Supreme Court Friday expressed deep anguish over its criticism by some lawyers for “something which was not part of its order” in the suo motu case related to framing of national policy on the COVID-19 pandemic and said “this is how institution is being destroyed”.

LGD13 SC-CJI Leaving with satisfaction, I did my best: CJI Bobde New Delhi: Outgoing Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sharad Arvind Bobde Friday said he was leaving the Supreme Court with “happiness, goodwill and very fond memories” and the satisfaction of having done his best.

FOREIGN FGN9 VIRUS-US-VACCINE-MATERIAL US defends restrictions on export of COVID-19 vaccine raw materials amid India's request to lift ban Washington: Defending US' restrictions on the export of key raw materials for the manufacture of COVID-19 vaccine that threatens to slow India's vaccination drive, a senior State Department official has said the Biden administration's first obligation is to take care of the requirements of the American people.

FGN4 VIRUS-CANADA-INDIA-LD TRAVEL Canada bans passenger flights from India, Pak for 30 days due to surge in COVID-19 cases Toronto: The Canadian government has banned all passenger flights from India and Pakistan for 30 days due to the unprecedented spike in COVID-19 cases in the region, the longest country-specific travel ban imposed by Canada. PTI TDS TDS