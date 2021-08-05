Highlights

New Delhi, Aug 5 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 5 pm: NATION DEL46 PM-2NDLD UP PM Modi slams Opposition for stalling Parliament Lucknow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the Opposition is trying to score self-goals, accusing it of stalling Parliament while the country was keen to march ahead.

DEL13 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19: India logs 42,982 new cases, 533 fresh fatalities New Delhi: India added 42,982 new coronavirus infections in a single day taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,18,12,114, while the active cases increased to 4,11,076, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday. PAR23 RS-ADJOURN-DAY Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day after passage of Essential Defence Services Bill New Delhi: After passing a bill that seeks to prohibit any agitation and strike by anyone engaged in essential defence services, Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the day amid continuous protests by opposition members over the Pegasus controversy and various other issues.

PAR24 LS-3RDLD ADJOURN Lok Sabha proceedings adjourned till 5 pm amid Opposition ruckus New Delhi: The proceedings of the Lok Sabha were adjourned for the fourth time on Thursday as the Opposition members continued with their protests over the Pegasus spyware and other issues.

DEL33 PB-LD-PRASHANT-KISHOR Prashant Kishor quits as Punjab chief minister's principal advisor Chandigarh: Poll strategist Prashant Kishor Thursday resigned as Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh's principal advisor, saying he was taking 'a temporary break from active role in public life'.

PAR19 RS-AIR QUALITY-BILL Parliament approves bill to set up commission for air quality management in NCR, adjoining areas New Delhi: Parliament on Thursday approved a bill that seeks to set up a commission for air quality management in the National Capital Region and its adjoining areas.

DEL16 ED-FLIPKART ED slaps Rs 10,600-cr FEMA contravention notice against Flipkart New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued a show cause notice of about Rs 10,600 crore to e-commerce major Flipkart and its promoters for alleged violation of the foreign exchange law, official sources said on Thursday.

DEL32 ED-RAIDS-LD KARNATAKA ED raids ex-Karnataka minister Baig, Cong MLA in money laundering case New Delhi/Bengaluru: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday conducted searches against former Karnataka minister R Roshan Baig and a Congress MLA in connection with a money laundering investigation into the alleged Rs 4,000 IMA ponzi scam, officials said.

DEL39 JK-370-LD PAGD Situation in J&K worsening since revocation of special status: PAGD Srinagar: On the second anniversary of the revocation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status, the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) Thursday expressed concern over the situation in J&K and resolved to continue the struggle for the restoration the 'legitimate rights' of its people.

CAL8 MZ-AS-BOUNDARY TALKS Mizoram, Assam hold talks on boundary dispute; agree to resolve issue amicably Aizawl: Representatives of Assam and Mizoram held talks here on Thursday and agreed to resolve the inter-state border dispute amicably, officials said.

LEGAL: LGD11 SC-2NDLD PEGASUS Pegasus row: Allegations of snooping, if correct, are serious, says SC New Delhi: Allegations of Pegasus related snooping are 'serious in nature' if reports on them are correct, the Supreme Court said on Thursday and asked the petitioners seeking probe into the Israeli spyware matter whether they have made any efforts to file criminal complaint on this.

LGD15 DL-HC-NEWSCLICK Why is Newsclick editor-in-chief's custodial interrogation needed, HC asks Delhi Police New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Thursday extended till December 17 the interim protection from arrest granted to Newsclick editor-in-chief Prabir Purkayastha in foreign funding case and asked Delhi Police why it needed his custodial interrogation when the RBI has given a prima facie finding in his favour. SPORTS: OLY22 SPO-OLY-HOCK-IND-3RDLD MEN A real 'Chak De' moment for Indian hockey: Men's team wins Olympic medal after 41 years Tokyo: A resolute Indian men's hockey team rewrote history as it claimed an Olympic medal after 41 years, defeating a plucky Germany 5-4 to win the bronze in an edge-of-the-seat play-off match of the ongoing Games here on Thursday.

FGN16 VIRUS-CHINA-FOREIGNER-COMMOTION Quarantine wary foreigner tries to enter Indian and other diplomatic missions in Beijing Beijing: A French national, who wanted to avoid COVID-19 quarantine after visiting medium risk areas in China, created a commotion in the high-security diplomatic area here on Thursday when he tried to enter several embassies, including that of India, while being chased by Chinese health officials in PPE kits. By K J M Varma