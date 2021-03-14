Highlights

New Delhi, Mar 14 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 5 PM: NATION: DEL5 VIRUS-LD CASES India records 25,320 fresh COVID-19 cases, biggest single-day jump in 84 days New Delhi: India on Sunday recorded 25,320 COVID-19 infections, the highest daily rise in 84 days, taking the case tally to 1,13,59,048, according to Union health ministry data.

DEL37 BJP-POLLS-CANDIDATES State polls: BJP fields E Sreedharan in Kerala, ex-chief economic advisor Ashok Lahiri in Bengal New Delhi, Mar 14 (PTI) The BJP on Sunday announced its star-studded list of candidates, which included a Union Minister and several MPs, for the upcoming assembly elections in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Assam.

DEL36 EC-LD MAMATA EC concludes injuries sustained by Mamata Banerjee not result of attack: Sources New Delhi: The Election Commission on Sunday ruled out a pre-meditated attack on West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress leader Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram, indicating that her injuries were the result of a security lapse.

DEL33 WATER-INDOPAK-INDUS Indus Commissioners of India, Pak to meet in New Delhi on March 23-24 New Delhi: The Indus Commissioners of India and Pakistan will meet here on March 23 and 24 to discuss a host of issues, including Islamabad's concerns to the design of Indian hydropower projects on the Chenab River, a top official said on Sunday. By Prashant Rangnekar DEL21 VACCINES-RICHARDS INDIA Sir Vivian Richards thanks PM Modi for providing COVID-19 vaccines to Caribbean nations New Delhi: West Indies cricket legend Sir Vivian Richards and former greats Richie Richardson and Jimmy Adams on Sunday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for providing coronavirus vaccines to the Caribbean region.

CAL27 AS-LD SHAH Cong allying with outfits that wish to divide nation: Shah at rally in Assam Margherita: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the Congress and its leader Rahul Gandhi for entering into alliances with political parties who are 'out to divide the country', and asserted that the BJP does not practise vote-bank politics.

BOM15 MH-COURT-NIA-LD WAZE Antilia scare: Sachin Waze remanded to NIA custody till Mar 25 Mumbai, Mar 14 (PTI) Mumbai police officer Sachin Waze, arrested in the probe into recovery of explosives from a car near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence, was on Sunday remanded to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) custody till March 25.

DEL19 BIZ-RAJAN-LD MONETARY POLICY Drastic changes in monetary policy framework can upset bond market: Rajan New Delhi: As the economy slowly comes out of the pandemic blues, former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan on Sunday cautioned that 'drastic changes' in India's monetary policy framework can upset the bond market as the current system has helped in containing inflation and promoting growth.By Bijay Kumar Singh DEL8 RAHUL-FUEL PRICE Rahul Gandhi attacks govt over fuel price hike New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday slammed the Centre over the rise in fuel and gas prices as well as the alleged sale of public sector undertakings. CAL23 WB-LD MAMATA-ROADSHOW Mamata leads TMC's march on wheelchair, says injured tiger more dangerous Kolkata: True to her street fighter image, Mamata Banerjee was back on the roads of Kolkata on Sunday, four days after being injured at the hustings in Nandigram, leading a TMC march on a wheelchair and declaring an injured tiger is far more dangerous.

MDS1 AP-MISHAP-FARM WORKERS 6 farm workers killed, 8 hurt in AP hit-and-run accident Amaravati: Six farm workers were killed and eight others injured in a hit-and-run accident near Nuzividu in Krishna district in Andhra Pradesh early Sunday.

LEGAL: LGD1 SC-WRONGFUL PROSECUTION BJP leader moves SC, seeks strict action against fake complainants in criminal cases New Delhi: A BJP leader has moved the Supreme Court seeking directions to the Centre for framing guidelines to ensure strict action against fake complainants in criminal cases and for compensating victims of such wrongful prosecutions.

LGD2 DL-HC-PHYSICAL FUNCTIONING Delhi HC to resume physical functioning from Monday New Delhi: After a year, the Delhi High Court will resume from Monday its complete physical functioning, which was restricted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

FOREIGN FGN7 QUAD-SUMMIT-OPINION Quad leaders: Committed to free, open, secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific region Washington: The leaders of the four-nation Quad have reaffirmed that they are striving to ensure that the Indo-Pacific is accessible, dynamic and governed by international law and bedrock principles such as freedom of navigation and peaceful resolution of disputes, and free from coercion, sending a clear message to China which is flexing its muscles in the region and beyond.

FGN11 LANKA-TAMILS-INDIA Indian envoy in Lanka visits Northern and Eastern Provinces; hold talks with Tamil leaders Colombo: India's top diplomat in Colombo held talks with senior Tamil leaders during his visit to the Northern and Eastern Provinces and emphasised that achieving the legitimate aspirations of the minority Tamil community through meaningful devolution within a united Sri Lanka will contribute to peace, inclusive progress and strength of the island nation. PTI TDS TDS