Highlights

New Delhi, May 30 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 5 pm: NATION DEL27 PM-LD MANN KI BAAT India fighting Covid with all its might: PM Modi New Delhi: Asserting that India is fighting COVID-19 with all its might, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday spoke to a number of people ranging from those engaged in transporting medical oxygen to lab technician, and said the country's resolve to prevail over the virus is equal to the magnitude of the challenge it faces.

DEL16 PM-GOVT ANNIVERSARY Country experienced many moments of national pride: PM Modi on his govt's 7th anniversary New Delhi: The country has experienced many moments of national pride during his government's tenure, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday as he highlighted its initiatives on national security and various development measures on its seventh anniversary.

DEL28 DEF-ARMYCHIEF-QUAD Some countries portrayed Quad as military alliance to raise 'unsubstantiated fears': Army Chief New Delhi, May 30 (PTI) Chief of Army Staff Gen MM Naravane has said that some countries have portrayed the Quad or Quadrilateral coalition as a military alliance to raise 'unsubstantiated fears' despite no concrete evidence to back their claims. By Manash Pratim Bhuyan DEL8 VIRUS-LD CASES India records single-day spike of 1.65 lakh COVID-19 cases, lowest in 46 days New Delhi: India recorded a single-day rise of 1,65,553 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest in 46 days, taking the country's infection tally to 2,78,94,800, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

DEL5 CHOKSI-DOMINICA India sent private jet to Dominica carrying Choksi deportation documents: Antiguan PM New Delhi: India sent a private jet to Dominica carrying documents related to the deportation of fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi, wanted in a Rs 13,500 crore bank loan fraud case, Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda Gaston Browne told a radio show in his country.

DEL35 GOVT-ANNIVERSARY-NADDA While BJP workers help people during Covid, some parties lowering country's morale: JP Nadda New Delhi: BJP chief J P Nadda on Sunday said while crores of party workers serve people by helping them with Covid relief material, the opposition has 'quarantined' itself and works to lower the morale of the country during the pandemic.

DEL25 MONSOON-KERALA Monsoon onset over Kerala to be delayed; likely to hit state by June 3: IMD New Delhi: The arrival of monsoon over Kerala is likely to delayed by two days and it is now expected to make an onset over the state by June 3, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday.

DEL29 CONG-LD GOVT ANNIVERSARY Modi govt harmful for country: Congress on its 7th anniversary New Delhi: The Narendra Modi dispensation is harmful for the country as it has failed on every front and betrayed people's trust, the Congress charged on Sunday on the seventh anniversary of the government.

DEL30 DEF-ARMYCHIEF-MODERNISATION Modernisation of Indian Army well on course: Army Chief Gen MM Naravane New Delhi: The modernisation of the Indian Army is well on course, Army Chief Gen MM Naravane has said, dismissing apprehensions that the need for devoting more resources to guard the Line of Actual Control in the face of the prolonged standoff with China in eastern Ladakh may starve the force of funds for buying new weapons and platforms. By Manash Pratim Bhuyan CAL8 AS-VACCINE- LD CM Only 20,000-25,000 vaccine doses left for 18-44 age group in Assam: Himanta Guwahati: Hinting at shortage of COVID-19 vaccines for the 18-44 age group in Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said the state has only 20,000-25,000 doses left as of now for the younger population.

CAL6 JH-SOREN-INTERVIEW This is no time for politicking by Centre, need to survive the Covid storm jointly: J'Khand CM Hemant Soren Ranchi: Accusing the Centre of politicking at a juncture when the country is fighting against a raging second wave of COVID-19, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to 'weather the storm' together with states and focus on surviving the 'hurricane'. By Namita Tewari MDS4 TN-SASIKALA-AIADMK Sasikala hints at efforts to regain control of AIADMK, a political comeback Chennai: V K Sasikala, eased out from the AIADMK years ago, has hinted at resumption of efforts to regain control of the party, a political comeback, by telling her supporters that there would soon be a 'good decision.' LEGAL LGD1 DL-HC-VIRUS-DOCTORS Resident doctors needed in hospitals, decision to extend training not ex facie arbitrary: HC New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has said services of resident doctors are imperative for functioning of hospitals in the current situation arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the authorities' decision to extend their training beyond schedule cannot be ex facie arbitrary or unreasonable.

FOREIGN FGN8 US-INDIAN-FRAUD Indian-American nurse practitioner gets 20 years jail in USD 52 million healthcare fraud Houston: An Indian-American nurse practitioner has been sentenced to 20 years in jail and ordered to repay over USD 52 million in restitution for his role in a healthcare fraud scheme in the US. By Seema Hakhu Kachru