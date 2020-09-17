HIGHLIGHTS

New Delhi, Sep 17 (PTI) These are the top stories at 5 pm: Nation DEL17 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19 tally in India over 51 lakh, recoveries cross 40 lakh New Delhi: A record single-day increase of 97,894 infections pushed India's COVID-19 tally to over 51 lakh, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease crossed 40 lakh on Thursday, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

PAR12 RS-CHINA-2NDLD RAJNATH No force can stop Indian troops from patrolling: Rajnath on border row New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday asserted that no force in the world can stop Indian soldiers from patrolling the country's border in Ladakh region.

DEL20 PM-LD BIRTHDAY Modi turns 70, wishes pour in New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 70 on Thursday, and wishes poured in for the BJP leader from top dignitaries, including President and Vice President, Union ministers and leaders from across the political divide.

DEL37 OPPOSITION-LD PREZ Opposition leaders meet prez over Delhi riots case; seek probe into police's role in violence New Delhi: Opposition leaders met President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday and raised questions about the role of the police during the February riots, besides expressing their lack of confidence in the probe of the incident.

DEL15 RAHUL-GOVT-EMPLOYMENT Employment is dignity, for how long will the govt 'deny' it to people: Rahul New Delhi: Attacking the Centre over the alleged rise in unemployment, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said employment is dignity and asked for how long will the government 'deny' this to people.

DEL40 JK-2NDLD ENCOUNTER Three militants, woman killed in encounter in J&K Srinagar: Three local militants and a civilian woman were killed, while two CRPF personnel, including an officer, sustained injuries in a predawn gunbattle on Thursday in the Batamaloo area of the city here, officials said.

DEL46 RSQ-MEA-LD UNSC Accorded highest priority to getting permanent membership of UNSC: India New Delhi: India on Thursday said it has accorded the 'highest priority' to getting permanent membership in an expanded UN Security Council that reflects contemporary global realities.

PAR3 RS-VIRUS-CLASH BJP, AAP clash over issue of COVID-19 management during RS debate New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party and the BJP clashed over the issue of COVID-19 management in Rajya Sabha on Thursday, with the AAP terming as 'foolish' the prime minister's call to clap and beat utensils in honour of coronavirus warriors.

DEL43 RSQ-MEA-HOWDYMODI Govt says it did not incur expenses for 'Howdy-Modi' event in Houston last year New Delhi: The government on Thursday said it did not incur any expenses for the 'Howdy-Modi' event in the US city of Houston in September last year and that it was organised by a not-for-profit group.

PAR2 RS-ISSUES-JNPT Raut asks govt to reconsider decision to privatise Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust New Delhi: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Thursday asked the government to reconsider its decision to privatise the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) at Navi Mumbai, saying it would be a loss of a national property.

MDS11 KL-LD MINISTER Ker Minister Jaleel appears before NIA team; Oppn steps up attack against LDF govt Kochi/Thiruvananthapuram: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) probing the terror link of the sensational gold smuggling case in Kerala on Thursday grilled state Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel who is facing allegations of accepting consignments of Holy Quran brought from UAE through diplomatic channel violating FCRA norms.

DEL44 CONG-PROTEST-FARM BILLS Cong MPs from Punjab burn copies of farm bills, party protests in Parl New Delhi: Congress MPs from Punjab burnt copies of the farm bills proposed by the government inside the Parliament complex on Thursday even as the party staged a protest in front of Mahatma Gandhi's statue.

CAL4 WB-MAHALAYA Mahalaya celebrated amid COVID-19, Durga Puja a month later Kolkata: Lakhs of people offered 'tarpan' on the auspicious Mahalaya across West Bengal on Thursday, while Durga Puja festivities this year are going to start more than a month later in an unusual departure from the traditional seven-day gap.

Legal LGD12 SC-SUDARSHAN TV SC to hear Friday plea against Sudarshan TV’s ‘Bindas Bol’ programme New Delhi: The Supreme Court Thursday said it would hear tomorrow the plea which has raised grievance over Sudarshan TV’s ‘Bindas Bol’ programme whose promo had claimed that channel would show the 'big expose on conspiracy to infiltrate Muslims in government service'.

