Highlights

New Delhi, Jan 17 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 5 PM: NATION: BOM9 GJ-LD MODI PM flags off 8 trains to boost connectivity to Statue of Unity Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday flagged off eight trains connecting Gujarat's Kevadia, where the Statue of Unity of Sardar Patel is located, to different regions of the country.

DEL5 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19: India records 15,144 new cases New Delhi: India's COVID-19 tally of cases climbed to 1,05,57,985 with 15,144 new cases in a day, while 1,01,96,885 people have recuperated so far pushing the national recovery rate to 96.58 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

DEL7 VACCINE-STATES UP Highest number of COVID-19 vaccines administered in UP on first day of inoculation New Delhi: Of the 1.91 lakh beneficiaries administered COVID-19 vaccine shots on the first day of the countrywide vaccination drive, the highest number of inoculations were carried out in Uttar Pradesh with 21291 people taking the jab.

DEL13 CIC-CBI-MALLYA Cite rules under which look out circulars were issued against Mallya: CIC to CBI New Delhi: The Central Information Commission has directed the CBI to cite rules under which two different look out circulars were issued against Vijay Mallya, accused in loan default of Rs 9,000 crore, in October and November 2015.

DEL21 FARMERS-SC-PANEL MEETING SC-appointed panel on farm laws to hold first meeting on Jan 19 New Delhi, Jan 17 (PTI) The Supreme Court-appointed committee on the three new farm laws is scheduled to hold its first meeting on January 19 at Pusa campus here, one of its members Anil Ghanwat said on Sunday. By Laxmi Devi MDS6 KA-FARMERS-LD SHAH Doubling farmers income biggest priority of Modi govt: Amit Shah Bagalkote: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said doubling farmers income was the biggest priority of the Narenda Modi government and that the three central farm laws would ensure manifold hike in their earnings. DEL10 JK-RADIO Radio Raabta fills airwaves of troubled south Kashmir with breath of fresh air Anantnag: 'Hello! This is 'Dil se Dil Tak' welcoming its south Kashmir listeners.' The cheerful greeting in Urdu flows into homes in south Kashmir's militancy stronghold areas from the 'Radio Raabta' community station, providing not just entertainment but also a platform for locals to air their grievances. By Sumir Kaul DEL14 DL-SCHOOLS-REOPENING Delhi schools prepare to open the doors to classes 10, 12 students after pandemic-induced closure New Delhi: Staggered and shorter class hours, frequent sanitisation, and entry and exit through multiple gates are among various new ways adopted by schools in Delhi as they prepare to welcome students of classes 10 and 12 back on Monday, for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic forced closure of educational institutes in March last year.

LEGAL LGD1 SC-FARMERS SC to hear pleas on farm laws after recusal of member from panel set up to resolve impasse New Delhi: The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Monday the pleas relating to controversial farm laws and the ongoing farmers' protest at Delhi borders.

LGD7 DL-HC-LAKSHMI VILAS Plea in HC against Lakshmi Vilas Bank-DBS merger New Delhi: A plea in the Delhi High Court has challenged the scheme of amalgamation of Lakshmi Vilas Bank with Development Bank of Singapore (DBS), contending that its shareholders have been 'left in the lurch' and the Centre and the Reserve Bank have failed to protect their interests.

LGD3 DL-HC-COMPENSATION-PARENTS Parents of road accident victim entitled to compensation for loss of dependency: HC New Delhi: Parents are dependent on their children at some stage of life and it would be inequitable to deny compensation to those who lost their ward in a road accident, the Delhi High Court has said.

FGN13 BIDEN-WH-LD INDIANS Biden ropes in 20 Indian-Americans in his administration, 17 at key WH positions Washington: US President-elect Joe Biden has nominated at least 20 Indian-Americans, including 13 women, to key positions in his incoming administration, a record for the small ethnic community that constitutes one per cent of America's population.By Lalit K Jha FGN12 UK-INDIA-G7 Boris Johnson invites PM Modi to UK for G7 summit in June London: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has invited his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi for the G7 summit as he confirmed details on Sunday for the high-level meeting to be presided over by Britain in the coastal region of Cornwall between June 11 and 13. By Aditi Khanna