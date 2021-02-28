Highlights

New Delhi, Feb 28 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 5 PM: NATION: DEL25 LD PM Atmanirbhar Bharat a national spirit:PM Modi New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday underlined that Atmanirbhar Bharat is not just a government policy but also a national spirit, and said the mantra of self-reliant India is reaching villages of the country.

MDS13 ISRO-2ND LD PSLV PSLV-C51 launches Brazil's Amazonia-1, 18 other satellites Sriharikota: India's Polar rocket on Sunday successfully launched Amazonia-1 of Brazil and 18 other satellites from the spaceport here, in the first mission of the year for space agency ISRO.

DEL7 VIRUS-LD CASES India records 16,752 fresh COVID-19 cases, biggest single-day jump in 30 days New Delhi: India's COVID-19 tally climbed to 1,10,96,731 on Sunday with 16,752 new infections, the highest in the last 30 days, according to Union health ministry data.

MDS12 PD-POLLS-SHAH Congress collapsing across India due to dynasty politics, says Amit Shah Karaikkal: Lambasting the erstwhile Congress government in Puducherry, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday alleged V Narayansamy, who headed it, gave 'cut money' to the 'Gandhi family' from Rs 15,000 crore Central funds.

MDS15 TN-POLLS-RAHUL-PM Rahul dubs PM Modi a 'formidable enemy,' vows to defeat him Tirunelveli: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday described Prime Minister Narendra Modi a 'formidable enemy' who 'crushed' his opponents and vowed to send him to political oblivion by following the path of love and non-violence.

DEL27 JLF-MALALA My dream is to see India and Pakistan become 'true good friends', says Malala Yousafzai; calls for protection of minorities, right to protest New Delhi: The old philosophy of having borders and divisions doesn't work anymore and the people in India and Pakistan want to live in peace, Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai said on Sunday, stressing that it is her dream to see the two countries become 'good friends'.

DEL22 ARMY-RECRUITMENT-CANCEL Army cancels recruitment exam after paper leaked New Delhi: The Army has cancelled an examination for pan-India recruitment of general duty personnel after paper was found to have been leaked, officials said on Sunday.

DEL18 JK-PARRA-ANALYSIS JK Police carrying out IPDR analysis of phones seized from PDP leader Parra Srinagar/New Delhi: The Jammu and Kashmir Police is carrying out an Internet Protocol Detail Records (IPDR) analysis of arrested PDP youth president Waheed-ur-Rehman Parra, officials said, amid allegations that he was in touch with secessionists and terrorists across the border. By Sumir Kaul DEL16 KL-POLLS ANWAR Sreedharan's entry a 'gimmick'; BJP will remain marginal player in Kerala: Cong's Tariq Anwar New Delhi: Terming technocrat E Sreedharan's entry into the BJP a 'gimmick', Congress' Kerala in-charge Tariq Anwar on Sunday said it would be a direct fight between the UDF and the ruling LDF in the upcoming assembly polls as the people will not 'waste' their votes on the BJP which will remain a marginal player in the state. By Asim Kamal DEL2 JK-KRISHNA DHABA-DEATH Restaurant owner's son dies days after being shot by terrorists in Srinagar Srinagar: The son of the owner of popular eatery Krishna Dhaba, who was shot at by terrorists on February 17, died at a hospital here on Sunday, officials said.

LEGAL LGD3 UKD-HC-SSC U'khand HC issues notice to Centre, state on plea claiming irregularities in SSC member's selection Nainital: The Uttarakhand High Court has issued notices to the Centre and the state government on a plea claiming irregularities in the selection process of a member of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC), which carries out recruitment for the central government.

LGD1 DL-HC-JUDGE-NLU Justice Siddharth Mridul nominated as member of NLU's governing council New Delhi: Justice Siddharth Mridul of the Delhi High Court has been nominated as a member of the governing council of the National Law University here by Chief Justice D N Patel.

FOREIGN: FGN18 LANKA-INDIA-DEFENCE Sri Lanka 'Priority One' partner in defence: India Colombo: India on Sunday described Sri Lanka as 'Priority One' partner in the defence sphere and said the participation of its military aircraft in the 70th anniversary celebration of the Sri Lanka Air Force (SLAF) is indicative of the growing cooperation, camaraderie and friendship between the two militaries.

FGN18 LANKA-INDIA-DEFENCE Sri Lanka 'Priority One' partner in defence: India Colombo: India on Sunday described Sri Lanka as 'Priority One' partner in the defence sphere and said the participation of its military aircraft in the 70th anniversary celebration of the Sri Lanka Air Force (SLAF) is indicative of the growing cooperation, camaraderie and friendship between the two militaries.

FGN12 PAK-INDIA-COTTON Pakistan may resume import of cotton from India: Report Islamabad: Pakistan may allow cotton import from India through land route as prospects of gradual restoration of bilateral trade ties have brightened after the new ceasefire agreement along the Line of Control, according to a media report on Sunday. By Sajjad Hussain FGN3 UN-INDIA-ISRAEL-PALESTINE Israel, Palestine must avoid unilateral action that could prejudice final status issues: India at UN United Nations: Reiterating that only a two-state solution will deliver enduring peace that the people of Israel and Palestine deserve, India has said this should be achieved through direct negotiations between both sides on final status issues and any unilateral action which could prejudice these issues must be avoided. By Yoshita Singh.