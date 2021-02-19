Highlights

New Delhi, Feb 19 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 5 pm: NATION DEL31 LD SINOINDIA India, China complete disengagement in Pangong lake area; To hold military talks on Saturday on further withdrawal New Delhi: After completing the withdrawal of troops and weapons from the north and south banks of Pangong lake, India and China will hold a fresh round of high-level military talks on Saturday to take forward the disengagement process in Hot Springs, Gogra and Depsang in eastern Ladakh, official sources said on Friday.

DEL38 PM-LD AUS HACKATHON Strong India-Australia partnership will play key role in shaping post-COVID world: PM Modi New Delhi: The strong India-Australia partnership will play an important role in shaping the post-COVID world, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday and expressed confidence that the two countries would take the lead in providing circular economy solutions.

CAL1 AS-PM-2NDLD PROJECTS Correcting historical mistake of neglecting Assam, says Modi, gifts bouquet of projects worth 10K crore Guwahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on Thursday he is correcting the 'historical mistake' committed by governments since Independence of neglecting Assam, as he gifted a bouquet of development projects worth about Rs 10,000 crore to the state ahead of the assembly polls.

DEL41 JK-2ND LD ATTACK Terrorists guns down two policemen in upmarket Srinagar area Srinagar: A terrorist gunned down unarmed two policemen in broad daylight in an upmarket Srinagar area, an incident witnessed by several people and captured on CCTV cameras, police said on Friday, two days after a similar shooting targeting the son of the owner of a city eatery.

CAL16 WB-COURT-SHAH-ABHISHEK Amit Shah summoned by special court in defamation case filed by TMC's Abhishek Banerjee Kolkata: A designated MP/MLA court in West Bengal issued summons to Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday to appear either personally or through a lawyer before it on February 22 in connection with a defamation case lodged against him by Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee.

Story continues

DEL16 VIRUS-2NDLD CASES COVID-19: India records 13,193 new cases, 97 fresh fatalities New Delhi: Daily new cases of COVID-19 in the country climbed to over 13,000 after 19 days taking India's tally of cases to 1,09,63,394, with experts attributing the rise to increased economic activity and complacency among people.

DEL34 VIRUS-VACCINATIONS India took 34 days to achieve one crore COVID vaccinations, 2nd fastest after US: Govt New Delhi: India took 34 days to achieve the landmark feat of one crore COVID-19 vaccinations, the second fastest in the world, the health ministry said on Friday.

CAL13 WB-SHAH-LD BOSE Efforts made so Netaji is forgotten: Shah Kolkata: Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Friday that efforts were made to ensure Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose is forgotten but his legacy of courage, patriotism and selfless service to the nation will endure till eternity and continue to inspire future generations.

DEL33 SREEDHARAN-POLITICS Ready for Kerala chief ministership if BJP wins, will focus on infra development: Sreedharan New Delhi, Feb 19 (PTI) Set to enter the political fray by joining the BJP next week, technocrat E Sreedharan on Friday said his main aim is to help the party come to power in Kerala and that he will be open to chief ministership. By Manoj Rammohan DEL15 CBI-COAL CBI searches underway in four districts of West Bengal in coal pilferage scam case New Delhi: CBI searches were underway on Friday at 13 locations in four districts of poll-bound West Bengal in connection with the coal pilferage scam, officials said.

LEGAL LGD14 DL-HC-LD TOOLKIT Toolkit case: Some media coverage of FIR against Disha Ravi sensational, prejudicial, says HC New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Friday said certain media coverage of investigation in the FIR against climate activist Disha Ravi for her alleged involvement in sharing a toolkit backing farmers' protest indicates 'sensationalism and prejudicial reporting', but declined to order removal of any such content at this stage.

LGD1 SC-NCLAT-REMARKS SC expunges remarks made against 3 sitting members of NCLAT New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday expunged remarks made against three sitting members of the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) by a bench headed by acting chairperson Justice Bansi Lal Bhat.

Foreign: FGN48 CHINA-INDIA-PLA-2NDLDALL CASULATIES China admits 4 PLA soldiers killed in Galwan Valley clash with Indian Army Beijing: Four Chinese soldiers were killed in the fierce clash with the Indian Army in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh in June last year, the People's Liberation Army (PLA) acknowledged for the first time on Friday. By K J M Varma FGN39 NASA-LDALL MARS-LANDING NASA's Perseverance rover lands on Mars, will search for signs of life Washington: NASA's largest and most advanced Mars rover, Perseverance, successfully touched down on the Martian surface on Friday, in a nail-biting landing that marks its first step in the search for signs of ancient microbial life on the Red Planet. PTI TDS TDS