HIGHLIGHTS

New Delhi, Feb 25 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 5 pm: NATION DEL43 INDOPAK-2NDLD MILITARY India, Pakistan agree to follow all ceasefire pacts New Delhi: India and Pakistan have agreed to strictly observe all agreements on ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) and other sectors, according to a joint statement on Thursday.

MDS12 PD-PM-LD PROJECTS PM launches various projects in Puducherry; assures Centre's support for UT's development Puducherry: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated a slew of completed projects here and laid the foundation stone for others, including in the ports and highways sectors.

MDS15 PD-CONG-LD MODI Modi targets Rahul over his 'north-south' remarks, lashes out at Congress for 'divide,lie and rule' Puducherry: Attacking Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his recent 'north-south' remarks, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday alleged the party's policy was to 'divide, lie and rule.' DEL9 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19: India records 16,738 new cases, 138 fresh fatalities New Delhi: The daily rise in coronavirus infections in India was recorded above 15,000 after nearly a month taking the country's total tally of COVID-19 cases to 1,10,46,914, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

CAL18 WB-NADDA-LD-CAMPAIGN Bengal has to choose between development and cut money culture: Nadda Kolkata: Making a strong pitch for a BJP government in West Bengal to usher in 'Asol Poriborton' (real change), party chief J P Nadda on Thursday sought to punch a hole in the TMC's main poll plank of Bengali pride and asked the people of the state whether they want to side with development or 'cut money culture'.

CAL16 WB-MAMATA-2NDLD-SCOOTER Mamata rides pillion on electric scooter to protest fuel price hike Kolkata: In a unique protest against fuel price hike, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday rode pillion on an electric scooter to state secretariat Nabanna.

BOM11 GJ-SITHARAMAN Budget marks directional change for Indian economy: Sitharaman Ahmedabad: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said this year's budget has negated the notion that welfare state is a socialist prerogative, and added that it has given a directional change to the Indian economy, wherein the government trusts wealth creators and citizens.

MDS13 TL-RSS- BHAGWAT-AKHAND BHARAT RSS chief advocates 'Akhand Bharat', says Pakistan in distress ever since since partitioned from India Hyderabad: Advocating the need for'Akhand Bharat' (undivided India),RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday said countries such as Pakistan which broke away from India are now in distress.

LEGAL LGD3 SC-HEIRS Heirs of father of woman can inherit property under Hindu Succession Act: SC New Delhi: The Supreme Court has said heirs of the father of a woman can inherit property under the Hindu Succession Act and they cannot be held as 'strangers'.

LGD5 SC-SELECTIONS Ignoring merit in public job selection violation of Constitution: SC New Delhi: Selections to public employment should be on the basis of merit and appointing people with lesser merit ignoring those who have secured more marks would be in violation of the Constitution, the Supreme Court has said.

LGD2 DL-COURT-TOOLKIT Toolkit case: Delhi court grants protection from arrest to Shantanu Muluk till Mar 9 New Delhi: A court here on Thursday granted protection from arrest till March 9 to Shantanu Muluk, who is accused along with Disha Ravi of allegedly being involved in sharing a 'toolkit' on social media related to the farmers' protest.

FOREIGN FGN41 UK-NIRAV MODI-2NDLD EXTRADITION PNB scam case: Nirav Modi loses extradition fight, UK judge rules he has case to answer in India London: Nirav Modi, the diamond merchant wanted in India on charges of fraud and money laundering in the estimated USD 2-billion Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam case, on Thursday lost his legal battle against extradition as a UK judge ruled that he does have a case to answer before the Indian courts. By Aditi Khanna FGN28 UN-INDIA-LD TERROR Would be compelled to take pre-emptive strike when confronted by imminent attack from non-state actor operating in third state: India at UN United Nations: India told a UN meeting that a country would be compelled to undertake a “pre-emptive strike” when confronted by an 'imminent armed attack” from a non-state actor operating in a third state, as it highlighted several proxy cross-border terror attacks, including one in Pulwama, perpetrated against it from its neighbourhood, a clear reference to Pakistan. By Yoshita Singh BUSINESS DEL32 BIZ-LD RBI-DAS Need coordinated action between centre, states on tax reduction in fuel prices: RBI Guv Mumbai: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on Thursday said there is a need for coordinated action between the centre and state governments to reduce taxes on petrol and diesel prices.

DEL52 BIZ-LD SOCIAL MEDIA-RULES Govt announces new guidelines to curb misuse of social media platforms New Delhi: The government on Thursday announced sweeping regulations for social media firm like Facebook and Twitter as well as OTT players such as Netflix, requiring them to remove any content flagged by authorities within 36 hours and setting up a complaint redressal mechanism with an officer being based in the country. PTI CK