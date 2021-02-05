Highlights

New Delhi, Feb 5 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 5 pm: NATION DEL35 BIZ-2NDLD RBI RBI keeps interest rates on hold; assures of liquidity as economy rebounds Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday kept interest rates on hold while assuring to maintain support for reflating the economy by ensuring ample liquidity to manage the government's near-record borrowing.

PAR11 RS-LD TOMAR Tomar defends farm laws; says Opposition couldn't point out shortcomings New Delhi: Putting up a strong defence of the new farm laws, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Friday said the government's offer to amend them to assuage farmers' sentiments did not mean they had any flaws and none from the protesting unions or their sympathisers have been able to point out any lacuna.

MDS8 AEROINDIA-RAJNATH Self-reliance in defence equipment manufacturing crucial for maintaining India's strategic autonomy: Rajnath Singh Bengaluru: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said attaining self-reliance in manufacturing of defence equipment is a crucial factor for maintaining India's strategic autonomy.

DEL24 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19: India records 12,408 new cases, 120 fresh fatalities New Delhi: India's COVID-19 tally of cases went past 1.08 crore with 12,408 people testing positive for coronavirus infection in a day, while the recoveries surged to 1,04,96,308, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

DEL26 BIZ-PFIZER-VACCINE COVID-19 vaccine: Pfizer withdraws Emergency Use Authorisation application in India New Delhi: Pharma major Pfizer on Friday said it has decided to withdraw its application for Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) of its COVID-19 vaccine in India.

PAR9 RS-MOTION-FARM LAWS BJP defends farm laws, Cong seeks their repeal New Delhi: The ruling BJP on Friday defended the three new farm laws in Rajya Sabha, while the opposition Congress sought their repeal and a probe by a Supreme Court judge into the violence during the Republic Day tractor rally by protesting farmers. DEL51 BUD-JAYANT SINHA 2021-22 Budget 'booster rocket' for economy, will make this decade 'Roaring 20s' for India: Sinha New Delhi: Describing the 2021-22 Budget a 'booster rocket' for the economy, BJP leader Jayant Sinha on Friday said it will place India on the path of non-inflationary growth and make this decade 'Roaring 20s' for the country.

Story continues

MDS4 TN-ASSEMBLY-FARM LOAN WAIVER TN govt announces Rs 12,110 cr farm loan waiver Chennai: The AIADMK government in Tamil Nadu on Friday announced waiver of Rs 12,110 crore farm loans availed by 16.43 lakh farmers from cooperative banks.

LEGAL LGD21 SC-LD CIVIL SERVICE Centre agrees in SC to give one extra chance to civil services aspirants with certain conditions New Delhi: The Centre Friday told the Supreme Court that it is agreeable to give an extra chance as a one-time relaxation to UPSC civil service aspirants, who had appeared in their last attempt in the 2020 exam amid the COVID-19 pandemic and are otherwise not age-barred. LGD5 SC-COMEDIAN SC grants interim bail to comedian Munawar Faruqui in case lodged in MP New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday granted interim bail to comedian Munawar Faruqui in a case lodged at Indore in Madhya Pradesh for allegedly hurting religious sentiments.

LGD14 DL-HC-SURVEILLANCE No blanket permission given for surveillance under NETRA, NATGRID: Centre to HC New Delhi: The Central government On Friday told the Delhi High Court that no blanket permission has been granted to any agency for interception or monitoring or decryption of any messages or information under the surveillance programmes like the Centralised Monitoring System (CMS), Network Traffic Analysis (NETRA) and National Intelligence Grid (NATGRID). FOREIGN FGN18 UN-INDIA-MYANMAR-COUP India engaged constructively to ensure UNSC’s statement on Myanmar was not ‘condemnatory’ United Nations: India engaged constructively and acted as an 'important bridge' during deliberations over the UN Security Council’s statement on the situation in Myanmar, ensuring it strongly underlined the importance of the democratic process and transition while not being 'condemnatory' in nature, sources said. By Yoshita Singh FGN10 US-MUMBAI-RANA-EXTRADITION Mumbai attack accused Tahawwur Rana opposes extradition to India Washington: Pakistani-origin Canadian businessman Tahawwur Rana, a key accused in the 2008 Mumbai terror attack, has opposed his extradition to India, arguing that he has previously been acquitted of the offences for which his extradition is sought. By Lalit K Jha FGN9 US-LD TRUMP House impeachment managers ask Trump to testify, his lawyers call it 'public relations stunt' Washington: House impeachment managers asked former US president Donald Trump on Thursday to testify during the Senate impeachment trial about his conduct on January 6. The move was immediately described as a 'public relations stunt' by his lawyers. By Lalit K Jha PTI TDS TDS