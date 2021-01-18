HIGHLIGHTS

New Delhi, Jan 18 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 5 PM: NATION: DEL21 UP-VACCINE-2NDLD MAN Health worker dies in Moradabad day after receiving COVID shot Moradabad/Lucknow: A 46-year-old health worker died a day after receiving the coronavirus vaccination, with the autopsy report attributing the death to 'cardio-pulmonary disease', officials said on Monday.

DEL12 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19: India records lowest fatalities in eight months New Delhi: The daily coronavirus infections fell below 14,000 for the second time this month taking India's COVID-19 caseload to 1,05,71,773, while 145 new fatalities were recorded, the lowest in around eight months, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

DEL30 DEF-RDAY-PARADE-RAFALE Rafale to feature in Republic Day parade for first time New Delhi: The newly inducted Rafale fighter aircraft will feature in India's Republic Day parade on January 26 and culminate the flypast by carrying out the 'Vertical Charlie' formation, the Indian Air Force (IAF) said on Monday.

BOM8 GJ-MODI-LD METRO Work underway on over 1,000 km metro network in 27 cities: PM Ahmedabad: Work is in progress on over 1,000 km long metro rail network in 27 cities in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday.

DEL20 UP-2NDLD DERAIL Two bogies of train derail in Lucknow Lucknow: Two bogies of a passenger train on its way from Amritsar to Jaynagar in Bihar derailed in Lucknow on Monday morning, a railway official said.

DEL24 DL-SCHOOLS-LD REOPEN Smiles, sanitizers welcome students as schools reopen in Delhi New Delhi: Balloons, flowers, sanitisers and smiling faces welcomed class 10 and 12 students in schools in the national capital on Monday as they returned to campuses after over 10 months.

BOM9 GJ-PROCESSION-CLASH Clash in Kutch during rally for Ram temple donation; 3 injured Gandhidham: Three persons have been injured in a clash between members of two communities in Gujarat's Kutch district during a rally for collection of funds for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya, police said on Monday.

CAL5 WB-LD MAMATA Mamata to challenge Suvendu Adhikari on his home turf Nandigram in state polls Nandigram: Mamata Banerjee on Monday declared she will contest the upcoming assembly election from Nandigram, as she took her battle for West Bengal to the home turf of poitical heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari, who recently quit the TMC and joined the BJP.

MDS6 KA-BORDER-PROTEST Karnataka political leaders blast Thackeray, protests erupt over his statement on border issue Bengaluru: Protests erupted in parts of Karnataka on Monday including in the district headquarters city of Belagavi on Monday in a strong condemnation of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's statement on the sensitive border issue.

LEGAL: LGD7 SC-LD FARMERS Proposed tractor rally on Jan 26: It's law & order matter, says SC on plea for injunction against it New Delhi: The Supreme Court told the Centre on Monday that the proposed tractor rally on the Republic Day by farmers protesting against the new farm laws is a 'law and order' matter and Delhi Police is the first authority to decide who should be allowed to enter the national capital.

LGD10 SC-MALLYA Making all efforts to extradite fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya: Centre to SC New Delhi: The Centre on Monday told the Supreme Court that it is making all efforts to extradite fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya, accused in bank loan default case of over Rs 9,000 crore involving his defunct Kingfisher Airlines from United Kingdom, but the process is being delayed to some legal issues involved in the matter.

BOM11 MH-HC-MEDIA TRIAL Media trial hinders justice: HC on Sushant death case coverage Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Monday asked media houses to exercise restraint when reporting on suicide cases, saying 'media trial leads to interference and obstruction to administration of justice'.

BUSINESS: DEL25 BIZ-STOCKS-CLOSE Sensex tanks 470 pts; Nifty drops below 14,300 Mumbai: Equity benchmark Sensex plunged 470 points on Monday, tracking losses in index majors Infosys, HDFC and ICICI Bank amid a weak trend in global markets.

DEL26 BIZ-RUPEE-CLOSE Rupee plunges 21 paise to end at 73.28 against US dollar Mumbai: The rupee dived 21 paise to settle at 73.28 (provisional) against the US dollar on Monday, tracking weak domestic equities and a rebound in the American currency.

FGN1 US-INAUGURATION-SECURITY Ahead of inauguration Washington DC converted into garrison city as threat looms large Washington: Ahead of the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on Wednesday, the American capital over the weekend was literally converted into a garrison city because of the multiple reports of threats and armed violence that security agencies have been receiving over the past few weeks. By Lalit K Jha FGN17 VIRUS-SINGAPORE-VACCINATION COVID-19: Singapore begins Sea-Air Vaccination Exercise; new cluster detected in police dog unit Singapore: Singapore on Monday started its COVID-19 vaccination exercise, covering 37,000 frontline workers in the aviation and maritime sectors, which employ large number of foreign workers, as a new coronavirus cluster was reported in the last 24 hours. By Gurdip Singh.