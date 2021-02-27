Highlights

New Delhi, Feb 27 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 5 pm: NATION DEL6 VIRUS-LD CASES India records 16,488 new COVID-19 cases, 113 deaths New Delhi: India registered a single-day spike of over 16,000 COVID-19 cases for the third day in a row on Saturday, pushing the infection tally to 1,10,79,979, while the recoveries surged to 1,07,63,451, according to Union Health Ministry data.

DEL18 BIZ-LD PM-TOY FAIR PM Modi asks toy manufacturers to use less plastic, more eco-friendly material New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday exhorted toy manufacturers to use less plastic and more eco-friendly and recyclable material in a bid to increase the share of the domestic industry in the global market. DEL19 BANGLA-SECURITY-TALKS India-Bangladesh hold HS-level talks to discuss security issues New Delhi: India and Bangladesh discussed 'early completion' of the pending fencing work along the international border they share as they reiterated their commitment to address issues related to terrorism and extremism during the home secretary-level talks held on Saturday, an official statement said.

DEL14 VIRUS-REVIEW-STATES-SURGE-CASES Cabinet secy to hold review meeting with 8 states, UTs showing rise in COVID-19 cases New Delhi: The cabinet secretary will chair a high-level review meeting on Saturday with eight states and union territories exhibiting a surge in COVID-19 cases, the Union Health Ministry said.

DEL16 JK-CEASEFIRE-ARMY Indo-Pak ceasefire along LoC will have no bearing on counter-terrorism operations in J&K: Army Udhampur: The Army's northern commander Lt Gen Y K Joshi on Saturday said the agreement between India and Pakistan to strictly adhere to the ceasefire pact along the Line of Control (LoC) would have no bearing on the counter-terrorism operations in Jammu and Kashmir.

MDS7 SINO-INDIA-RAHUL Rahul attacks Modi over Sino-India standoff; says Chinese know PM is 'scared' Tuticorin: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Sino-India border standoff, charging him with being 'scared' of the eastern neighbour.

DEL17 UKD-DISASTER-TOLL Toll in U'khand calamity rises to 72 Gopeshwar: One more body was recovered from the banks of the Alaknanda at Marwadi near Joshimath taking the toll in the recent avalanche in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district to 72.

MDS4 ISRO-PSLV-LD COUNTDOWN Countdown begins for ISRO's first mission in 2021, Brazil's Amazonia-1 on board Bengaluru: If things go as planned, an Indian rocket will launch a Brazilian satellite for the first time from Sriharikota spaceport on Sunday.

BOM9 MH-SOCIAL MEDIA-MINISTER Centre's social media rules are dictatorial: Maha minister Mumbai: A Maharashtra minister on Saturday opposed the central government's regulations for social media platforms and over-the-top (OTT) players, terming them as 'dictatorial' and a 'threat' to democracy. LEGAL LGD2 AG-FORMER CJI AG declines consent to initiate contempt proceedings against ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi New Delhi: Attorney General K K Venugopal has refused to grant sanction to initiate contempt proceedings against former Chief Justice of India (CJI) and Rajya Sabha lawmaker Ranjan Gogoi for his alleged statements against the apex judiciary.

LGD3 SC-MINING PROJECT SC notice to Centre on appeal against UltraTech Cement's limestone mining project in Gujarat New Delhi: The Supreme Court has sought response from the Centre on an appeal challenging a National Green Tribunal order that dismissed a plea against grant of environmental clearance (EC) for a limestone mining project of UltraTech Cement in Bhavnagar district in Gujarat.

LGD1 DL-HC-STRAY DOG-FEEDING Intervene in row between animal lovers, local residents over feeding stray dogs: Delhi HC to AWBI New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has asked the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) to intervene in the row between some animal lovers and residents of a sector in Vasant Kunj in the national capital over feeding of stray dogs.

FOREIGN FGN20 PAK-INDIA-CEASEFIRE-LD KHAN Onus of creating 'enabling environment' for further progress rests with India: Pak PM Khan Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday welcomed the ceasefire agreement with India but said the onus of creating an 'enabling environment' for further progress in bilateral relations rests with New Delhi. By Sajjad Hussain FGN10 UN-INDIA-MYANMAR Restoring democratic order should be the priority of all stakeholders in Myanmar: India at UNGA United Nations: Restoring democratic order in Myanmar should be the priority of all stakeholders and the detained leaders be released, India has told a UN General Assembly meeting, calling on the leadership in the Southeast Asian nation to work together to resolve their differences in a 'peaceful and constructive manner'. By Yoshita Singh FGN3 US-PM-AWARD PM Modi to receive global energy and environment leadership award Washington: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will receive the CERAWeek global energy and environment leadership award during an annual international energy conference next week.