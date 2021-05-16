Highlights

Yahoo Mail:

New Delhi, May 16 (PTI) These are the top stories at 5 pm: NATION DEL11 IMD-CYCLONE Tauktae intensifies into 'very severe cyclonic storm', yellow alert issued for Gujarat coast: IMD New Delhi: Cyclone Tauktae has intensified into a 'very severe cyclonic storm' and is approaching the Gujarat coast, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday.

DEL28 CYCLONE-NCMC NCMC directs states to ensure proper running of COVID centres during Cyclone Tauktae New Delhi: The National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) headed by Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba met on Sunday, where the top bureaucrat of the country directed agencies to ensure 'uninterrupted' functioning of the COVID hospitals in the states affected by the impending Cyclone Tauktae and secure 'zero loss' of lives.

DEL15 VIRUS-SOP RURAL AREAS Govt issues guidelines on COVID management in rural, peri-urban areas New Delhi: As rural areas see a rise in COVID-19 cases, the Centre on Sunday issued new guidelines for containment of the virus advising that peri-urban and rural areas plan a minimum 30-bedded COVID Care Centre for asymptomatic cases with comorbidities or mild cases where home isolation is not feasible.

DEL5 VIRUS-LD CASES India records 3.11 lakh fresh cases of COVID-19, 4,077 fatalities in single day New Delhi: With 3.11 lakh fresh coronavirus infections, India saw the lowest rise in daily COVID-19 cases after a gap of 25 days, while the death toll rose to 2,70,284 with 4,077 new fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

DEL16 VIRUS-VACCINE ALLOCATION States to receive nearly 51 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses in next three days: Centre New Delhi: More than 1.84 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with states and UTs, while nearly 51 lakh doses are in the pipeline and will be received by them within the next three days, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday.

MDS6 TL-SPUTNIK-LD SECOND BATCH Second batch of Russian COVID-19 vaccine reaches Hyderabad Hyderabad: As many as 60,000 doses of the second batch of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V on Sunday landed at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here, Dr Reddy's Laboratories said on Sunday.

DEL18 DL-VIRUS LD LOCKDOWN COVID-19: Delhi govt extends lockdown by a week, says gains made can't be lost due to relaxations New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced extension of the ongoing lockdown by one more week in the national capital, saying the gains made so far in combating COVID-19 cannot be lost due to any relaxations now.

DEL14 LAW-JUDICIARY-VACANCIES Vacancies in SC, HCs: Govt awaits recommendations New Delhi: The Supreme Court has seven vacancies, two high courts are functioning without regular chief justices and two high court chief justices are set to retire in the next one and a half months, a government functionary said. DEL23 CONG-VACCINE-ARRESTS Tough questions will be asked from PM, arrest us: Congress leaders dare New Delhi: Congress leaders on Sunday slammed the police action against some people for allegedly putting up posters critical of the prime minister and dared the government to arrest them for raising questions on the export of COVID vaccines.

MDS5 KA-LD TAUKTAE Cyclone Tauktae: 73 villages affected in Karnataka, 4 dead Bengaluru: With Cyclone Tauktae wreaking havoc in the coastal and surrounding Malnad districts of Karnataka, four deaths have been reported in the state so far, officials said on Sunday.

BUSINESS DEL6 BIZ-PETROL-PRICE-HIKE Petrol, diesel price hiked again; petrol price nears Rs 99 in Mumbai New Delhi: Petrol price on Sunday was increased by 24 paise per litre and diesel by 27 paise, pushing rates across the country to record highs and that of petrol in Mumbai to near Rs 99 a litre.

DEL17 BIZ-CAIRN-ASSET SEIZE Cairn identifies $70 bn Indian assets for seizing to recover amount due from govt New Delhi: UK's Cairn Energy has identified USD 70 billion of Indian assets overseas for potential seizure to collect USD 1.72 billion due from the government -- a move if successful will put India in league with Pakistan and Venezuela which faced similar enforcement action over failure to pay arbitration awards. By Ammar Zaidi LEGAL LGD3 SC-DENTIST-ASTHANA Plea for probe into complaint against NCB chief: SC to hear matter against HC order after 4 weeks New Delhi: The Supreme Court would hear after four weeks a plea by a dentist who has challenged the Delhi High Court order dismissing his petition seeking directions to the Centre, Central Vigilance Commission and CBI to probe and launch prosecution on his complaint against Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) chief Rakesh Asthana. LGD 1 DL-HC-VIRUS-ISOLATION CENTRES PIL in HC seeks COVID-19 isolation centres for poor, children New Delhi: A PIL in the Delhi High Court has urged it to direct the Centre and Delhi government to set up isolation centres equipped with medical facilities for the poor and children at government schools in the national capital.

FOREIGN FGN13 VIRUS-UK-INDIA-TRAVEL-BAN UK defends delay in adding India to red list travel ban as COVID-19’s B1.617.2 variant spreads rapidly London: The UK government came under strong criticism on Sunday for not adding India to the “red list” travel ban at the same time as Pakistan and Bangladesh in early April, which is feared as a major factor behind a rapid spike in cases of COVID-19’s B1.617.2 variant first identified in India. By Aditi Khanna PTI TDS TDS

Latest stories

  • Ask The Doctor: Here's Why Many People are Testing Positive Even after Taking First Vaccine Jab

    Dr. Subrahmanyam has addressed questions related to mRNA vaccine, plasma therapy, as well as Happy Hypoxia in this week's column.

  • 2021 Kia Seltos and Sonet's deliveries commence in India

    Deliveries of the 2021 Seltos and Sonet SUVs have commenced in India. The updated models were launched in India earlier this month. The company is currently accepting bookings via its dealerships as well as the official website against a token amount of Rs. 25,000. Notably, the waiting period on fresh bookings extends to up to 20 weeks, depending on the model and trim.

  • Congress MP Rajiv Satav, 46, Passes Away After Covid-Related Complications, Party Mourns 'Big Loss'

    Satav, 46, a member of the AICC and considered a bulwark of his party in the Vidarbha and Marathwada regions, had tested positive on April 22.

  • Sunil Jain Passes Away at Delhi AIIMS After Battling Covid for Weeks, PM Modi Condoles Death

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other leaders condoled the demise of Sunil Jain.

  • Israel Bombs Hamas Gaza Chief's Home, Netanyahu Says Offensive to Continue 'as Long as Necessary'

    Israel has launched more than 1,000 air and artillery strikes into the densely populated coastal strip, saying they were aimed at Hamas and other militant targets.

  • Delhi Police arrests 25 people, lodges 25 FIRs over posters critical of PM Modi

    New Delhi, May 15 (PTI) The Delhi Police has registered 25 FIRs and arrested as many people for allegedly pasting posters critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in connection with the vaccination drive against COVID-19, officials said on Saturday.

  • LIVE UPDATES: Centre's guidelines to contain COVID in villages

    India's tally of coronavirus infections reached nearly 24.7 million on Sunday, boosted by 311,170 new cases over the last 24 hours, while deaths rose by 4,077.

  • Half-empty India repatriation flight lands in Darwin after travel ban lifts

    About half of the Australians due to return were barred from flying after 40 tested positive to Covid and others were deemed close contacts The first India repatriation flight lands in Darwin since the travel ban lifted. Photograph: Charlie Bliss/EPA About 80 Australians who were stranded in coronavirus-ravaged India after the Morrison government banned them from returning home have touched down in Darwin on the first post-ban repatriation flight. More than 70 people due to fly were blocked in the final hours on Friday after 40 tested positive for Covid-19 with a further 30 also unable to fly because they were close contacts. Anyone boarding had to have negative PCR and rapid antigen tests before they could board. On Friday the number of people dying in India from the virus topped 4,000 for the third day in a row. The country has confirmed more than 24 million cases. The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade was working on Friday night to put other passengers on the flight but exactly how many made it onboard isn’t yet known. Strict processes exist to prepare for the repatriation flights, including gathering at a hotel for a period. The 26% positive rate is far higher than the 3.5% rate registered in passengers on the March repatriation flights. The government-backed Qantas flight from Delhi to Darwin touched down shortly after 9am on Saturday. Passengers were due to be transferred to the Howard Springs quarantine facility. Australia’s high commissioner to India Barry O’Farrell said he was disappointed those who tested positive would not be able to get on the flight. “My team has worked hard across India to get them bookings on this flight because they are vulnerable,” he told the ABC. “Regrettably those people will have to return home and deal with the Covid that they have, or continue to isolate to prove that they don’t have Covid. “Until such time that they test negative they won’t be able to fly on one of these facilitated flights.” The flight from Australia to India on Friday to collect the Australians carried 1,056 ventilators, 60 oxygen concentrators and other essential supplies, adding to medical equipment sent last week. Prime minister Scott Morrison said the controversial weeks-long pause in travel from India had worked. Active cases of Covid-19 in hotel quarantine have dropped by more than 40% over the past few weeks. In the Northern Territory, the number of active cases has fallen from 53 to six, including two US marines who tested positive in the past 24 hours. “The system is ready to respond,” Morrison said. “Had we not undertaken that pause then I think we would have put ourselves in a position where that (repatriations) just would not have been possible, not just for a couple of weeks, but months and months and months. “But importantly we can now do it and do it safely and we can do it consistently and sustainably and I’m pleased we are going to be able to do that.” The next government-facilitated flight from India is expected into Darwin on 23 May, bringing it to a total of 40 such flights since March 2020.

  • Senior journalist Sunil Jain passes away due to post-COVID complications

    New Delhi, May 15 (PTI) Business newspaper Financial Express' Managing Editor Sunil Jain passed away here on Saturday due to post-COVID-19 complications, his sister Sandhya Jain said.

  • March in support of Palestine organized in New York's Brooklyn

    New York [US], May 16 (ANI/Sputnik): Several hundred people have gathered in Brooklyn for a demonstration in support of the Palestinians, a Sputnik correspondent reports.

  • US Woman Discovers That 'Parents' Who Raised Her for 10 Years Were Actually Her Kidnappers

    In a viral video, the woman explained that her biological mother had sold her to the kidnappers for money ten years ago and that she had remained in an abusive relationship with them since.

  • Oxygen plant owner in Indore booked for severely thrashing employees for selling cylinders illegally

    Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 16 (ANI): Police in Indore have filed an FIR against owner of a private oxygen plant for severely thrashing his five employees for illegally selling oxygen cylinders.

  • Russian envoy Nikolay Kudashev expresses happiness over COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V rollout in India

    New Delhi [India], May 15 (ANI): Russian Ambassador to India, Nikolay Kudashev on Saturday expressed his happiness over the rollout of COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V in India.

  • BITSAT, SRMJEE, OJEE, UPSEE and More: Engineering Entrance Exams Still Accepting Applications

    Here is a list of engineering entrance exams that are still accepting applications online.

  • US to spend billions of dollars in technology for basic research to counter China

    Washington [US], May 15 (ANI): The United States Senate has cleared an effort by legislators to set up USD 110 billion in technology funding for basic research as a measure to counter China amid strained ties and fierce competition between the two countries.

  • PM Modi Orders For An Immediate Audit Of Installation And Operation Of Ventilators Provided By Centre

    PM Modi has also directed that a distribution plan should be prepared to ensure oxygen supply in rural areas.

  • Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, US Trade Representative Katherine Tai Discuss Measures To Enhance COVID Vaccine Production

    Goyal thanked the USTR for the US announcing its support for India's TRIPS waiver proposal at WTO.

  • 17 Arrested in Delhi Over Posters Critical of PM’s Vaccine Exports

    Posters reading “Modiji humare bachon ki vaccine videsh kyu bhej diya?” were pasted across many districts in Delhi.

  • Rapes, murders increasing in WB: National Commission for Scheduled Castes on post-poll violence

    Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 15 (ANI): National Commission for Scheduled Castes chief Vijay Sampla on Friday alleged that rapes, murders are taking place in West Bengal.

  • Cyclone Tauktae To Intensify Further Affecting Gujarat, IAF Readies 16 Transport Aircraft And 18 Helicopters

    According to the National Weather Forecasting Centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the Cyclonic Storm 'Tauktae' (pronounced as Tau’Te) over east central and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea moved north-north-westwards with a speed of about 11 kmph during past six hours. On the other hand, the Indian Air Force (IAF) has kept 16 transport aircraft and 18 helicopters on operational readiness in peninsular India in preparation for the Cyclone Tauktae which is expected to cause very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall along the western coast of India in the next few days. A C-130 aircraft has airlifted 25 personnel and 12.3 tonnes cargo from Bhatinda to Rajkot.