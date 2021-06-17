HIGHLIGHTS

New Delhi, Jun 17 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 5 pm: NATION DEL8 VIRUS-LD CASES India adds 67,208 new COVID-19 cases, 2,330 fresh fatalities New Delhi: A single day rise of 67,208 new coronavirus infections were recorded taking India's total tally of COVID-19 cases to 2,97,00,313, while the active cases declined to 8,26,740, the lowest after 71 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday. DEL34 CBI-CHOKSI-ESCAPE Choksi planned escape, concealed evidence as he knew about impending enquiries: CBI New Delhi: Absconding diamantaire Mehul Choksi had prior knowledge of the impending Enforcement Directorate (ED) enquiries against him in 2017, which triggered him to plan his escape from India and cover his tracks by concealing evidence, the agency has said.

DEL14 CATTLE-BANGLA-REPORT Cattle smuggling to Bangladesh completely halted from south Bengal front: BSF report Kolkata/New Delhi: There have been zero cattle smuggling incidents to Bangladesh this year from one of the country's most notorious fronts in West Bengal, a first since the Modi government declared in 2014 that the crime has to stop at any cost. By Neelabh Srivastava DEL20 VIP-2NDLD-SECURITY-ROY-WITHDRAW MHA approves Mukul Roy's request to withdraw his security cover New Delhi: The Z-category VIP security cover of West Bengal politician and MLA Mukul Roy, who recently returned to the Trinamool Congress (TMC) from the BJP, has been withdrawn on his request, official sources said Thursday.

DEL30 CBSE-EVALUATION CRITERIA-EXPERTS Experts term CBSE's class 12 evaluation formula 'time-bound' but 'far from fair' New Delhi: The evaluation formula decided by CBSE for class 12 students has evoked mixed reaction from experts with some hailing it as an 'unbiased and time-bound' method and others terming it 'far from being fair', saying students showing progress over a period of time will be at disadvantage. By Gunjan Sharma DEL10 DL-THRASH-COMPLAINT Delhi Police receives complaint against Swara Bhaskar, Twitter India MD in Ghaziabad assault case New Delhi: The Delhi Police has received a complaint against actress Swara Bhaskar, Twitter India MD Manish Maheshwari and others in connection with social media posts about an attack on an elderly Muslim man in Ghaziabad on June 5, officials said Thursday.

DES2 DL-TOOLKIT-PROBE-TWITTER Twitter India MD was questioned by Delhi Police on May 31 in 'toolkit' case: Officials New Delhi: Twitter India MD Manish Maheshwari was questioned by Delhi Police last month in connection with its probe into the 'COVID toolkit' case, officials said Thursday.

DEL23 DL-RATION-KEJRIWAL-LG AAP govt makes fresh bid to get L-G's nod for doorstep delivery of ration scheme New Delhi: The AAP government has sent a file on doorstep delivery of ration to Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal, making a fresh bid to get his approval for the scheme, official sources said on Thursday.

BOM4 CG-RAMDEV-FIR FIR against yoga guru Ramdev for spreading 'false information' on allopathy Raipur: Police in Chhattisgarh's Raipur have registered an FIR against yoga guru Ramdev for allegedly spreading 'false' information about the medicines being used by the medical fraternity for the treatment of COVID-19, police official said on Thursday.

BUSINESS DEL19 BIZ-VEHICLES-POLLUTION CERTIFICATE Govt makes PUC certificate for all vehicles uniform across country New Delhi: The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has issued a notification to make the PUC (Pollution Under Control) certificate for all vehicles uniform across the country and also to link the PUC database with the National Register.

LEGAL LGD19 DL-HC-RIOTS-2NDLD BAIL Delhi riots: HC asks trial court to decide with 'promptitude' on release of 3 student activists New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Thursday asked a trial court to decide with 'promptitude' and 'expedition' the issue of release from jail of Jamia student Asif Iqbal Tanha and JNU students Devangana Kalita and Natasha Narwal, who were granted bail on June 15 in the north-east Delhi riots case.

LGD22 SC-LD BOARD EXAMS No relook at decision to cancel class 12 exams, says SC; approves CBSE, CISCE assessment schemes New Delhi: There will be no roll back of the decision to cancel class 12 board exams, the Supreme Court said on Thursday and approved the assessment schemes of CISCE and CBSE, which has adopted 30:30:40 formula for evaluation of marks for students based on results of class 10, 11 and 12 respectively.

FOREIGN FGN18 LANKA-INDIA-SOLAR-AGREEMENT India extends USD 100 million Line of Credit to Sri Lanka for solar energy projects Colombo: India has extended a USD 100 million Line of Credit to Sri Lanka to help the island nation finance various projects in the solar energy sector and ensure that the country’s 70 per cent power requirements are fulfilled by renewable energy sources by 2030.

FGN47 LANKA-TAMILS-INDIA TNA delegation meets Indian envoy, discusses devolution of powers to Tamils in Lanka Colombo: A delegation of Sri Lanka's main Tamil party TNA on Thursday met Indian High Commissioner Gopal Baglay here and held discussions on the devolution of powers to the minority Tamil community and development in the Northern and Eastern Provinces of the country.By K J M Varma