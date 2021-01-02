Highlights

New Delhi, Jan 2 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 5 pm: NATION CAL6 OD-PM-IIM Innovation, integrity, inclusion will help build Atmanirbhar Bharat: Modi Sambalpur (Odisha), Jan 2 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said innovation, integrity and inclusion have emerged as the key mantras in the field of management which can help the country achieve the goal of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'.

DEL24 DL-FARMERS-GOVT Will hold tractor parade towards Delhi on Jan 26 if demands not met: Farmer unions New Delhi: Hardening their position ahead of the next round of talks with the government, protesting farmer unions on Saturday said they will take out a tractor parade towards Delhi on January 26, when the country will celebrate Republic Day, if their demands are not met.

DEL6 VIRUS-LD CASES India records less than 20,000 fresh COVID-19 cases; no. of recoveries goes past 99 lakh New Delhi: The number of fresh COVID-19 cases was recorded below 20,000 in India on Saturday, taking the country's caseload to 1,03,05,788, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease crossed 99 lakh, according to the health ministry.

DEL28 VACCINE-VARDHAN Won't compromise on any protocol before approving vaccine: Vardhan New Delhi: Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan appealed to people on Saturday not to be misguided by rumours regarding safety and efficacy of the coronavirus vaccine, adding that there would be no compromise on any protocol before approving it.

DEL26 AVI-UK-FLIGHTS India-UK flights to restart from Jan 6, UK-India services from Jan 8: Puri New Delhi: Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Saturday flights from India to UK will resume from January 6, while services from that country to here would resume from January 8 onwards.

DEL22 DL-VIRUS-JAIN-VACCINE COVID-19 vaccine to be given to people in Delhi for free once it arrives: Health Minister Jain.

New Delhi: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Saturday said COVID-19 vaccine will be provided to people in the national capital for free once it arrives, and asserted that the city government has made preparations for the vaccination drive.

DEL17 BUTA-LD DEATH Former home minister Buta Singh passes away New Delhi: Former Union home minister Buta Singh, who remained in public service for a long time and served under four prime ministers, died at the AIIMS here on Saturday morning. He was 86.

DEL31 NADDA-MODI-LD APPROVAL RATING Modi's high approval rating a matter of pride for all Indians: BJP New Delhi: Noting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's approval rating is the highest among world leaders in a survey conducted by a US data firm, BJP president J P Nadda on Saturday said this is a testimony to his able leadership and a matter of pride for all Indians.

DEL33 CONG-TN-PANELS Cong revamps Tamil Nadu unit, sets up key poll panels New Delhi: The Congress on Saturday announced a major rejig in its Tamil Nadu unit ahead of the Assembly polls this year and set up key election-related panels including senior leaders P Chidambaram and Mani Shankar Aiyar in them.

CAL11 WB-2NDLD GANGULY-HOSPITALISED Sourav Ganguly suffers 'mild' heart attack, undergoes angioplasty Kolkata, Jan 2 (PTI) BCCI president and former India skipper Sourav Ganguly Saturday suffered a 'mild' heart attack and is undergoing 'primary angioplasty' at a city hospital, doctors said.

LEGAL LGD2 SC-TALAQ No bar on granting anticipatory bail for offence committed under 2019 law on triple talaq: SC New Delhi: The Supreme Court has said there is no bar on granting anticipatory bail for an offence committed under the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act 2019, which makes the practice of instant divorce through 'triple talaq' among Muslims a punishable offence, provided the court hears the complainant woman before granting pre-arrest bail.

BUSINESS DEL25 BIZ-2NDLD TRADE Exports fall 0.8 pc in Dec, trade deficit widens to USD 15.71 bn New Delhi: Contracting for the third straight month, India's exports slipped marginally by 0.8 per cent in December 2020 even as the trade deficit widened to USD 15.71 billion due to the rise in imports.

FOREIGN FGN16 PAK-LAKHVI-2NDLD ARREST Mumbai attack mastermind and LeT operations commander Lakhvi arrested in Pakistan Lahore: Mumbai attack mastermind and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operations commander Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi was arrested on Saturday in Pakistan on terror financing charges, according to an official statement, amidst growing international pressure on Islamabad to bring to justice terrorists roaming free in the country. By M Zulqernain FGN4 US-NDAA-INDIA Bipartisan Congressional provision condemning China’s military aggression towards India becomes law Washington: A bipartisan Congressional provision condemning China’s aggression towards India has become a law as the US Congress overrode President Donald Trump’s veto on the USD 740 billion defence policy bill which among other things included calling out the Chinese government for its actions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). By Lalit K Jha TDS TDS