Highlights

New Delhi, May 23 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 5 pm: NATION DEL31 PM-CYCLONE-LD REVIEW PM Modi reviews preparedness for cyclone Yaas, asks for timely evacuation of people New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday called for timely evacuation of those involved in off-shore activities as he chaired a high-level meeting to review the preparedness of states and central government agencies to deal with the situation arising out of cyclone Yaas.

DEL8 VIRUS-LD CASES India records 2.40 lakh fresh COVID-19 cases, 3,741 fatalities New Delhi: The daily rise in coronavirus cases in India remained below the 3 lakh-mark for the seventh consecutive day, with 2.4 lakh new cases recorded in a single day, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday.

DEL38 IMD-CYCLONE Depression in Bay of Bengal to develop into cyclonic storm by Monday: IMD New Delhi: A low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal has intensified into a depression that will cross the West Bengal and Odisha coasts on May 26 as a 'very severe cyclonic storm', the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday.

DEL36 DL-VIRUS-LD LOCKDOWN Lockdown in Delhi extended by another week New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced extension of the ongoing lockdown in Delhi by another week, saying the process of unlock will start from May 31 in a phased manner if the number of COVID-19 cases continue to decline.

DEL25 CONG-VACCINE Centre should put out district-wise data of daily inoculations: Cong New Delhi: The Congress on Sunday claimed there is shortage of vaccines in the country and asked the Centre to put out district-wise data of those inoculated as state-wise data hides many facts.

DEL9 DL-WRESTLER-LD ARREST Two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar arrested in Chhatrasal murder case New Delhi: Two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar and another person were arrested on Sunday in connection with the Chhatrasal Stadium brawl case that led to the death of a wrestler here, officials said.

Story continues

DEL17 VIRUS-TESTS Record 21.23 lakh COVID-19 tests conducted in single day: Centre New Delhi: India has set a record of conducting the highest COVID-19 testing in a single day with more than 21.23 lakh fresh tests, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday.

CAL3 AS-LD MILITANTS Eight militants killed in encounter with security personnel in Assam Diphu: Eight Dimasa National Liberation Army (DNLA) militants were on Sunday killed in an encounter with security forces in Assam's West Karbi Anglong district, along the Nagaland border, a senior police officer said.

BOM3 MH-CYCLONE-BODIES Maha: 8 bodies found on Raigad coast; suspected to be of barge victims Mumbai: Eight unidentified bodies were found at three different locations along the coast in Maharashtra's Raigad district and the police suspect they could be of some of the victims of barge P305 that sank off the Mumbai coast in cyclone Tauktae, a police official said on Sunday.

BOM4 GJ-CYCLONE-BODIES Cyclone Tauktae: 2 more bodies found on Valsad coast in Guj Valsad: Two more bodies were found on the shore of Gujarat's Valsad district on Sunday and they are suspected to be of the missing victims of the barge P305 and a tugboat that sank in the Arabian Sea during Cyclone Tauktae, a police official said.

MDS5 PD-LOCKDOWN Lockdown extended in Puducherry till May 31 Puducherry: The Puducherry government on Sunday announced extension of the ongoing lockdown till May 31 as COVID-19 cases continue to soar in the union territory.

LEGAL LGD1 VIRUS-SC-OVERCHARGING Plea in SC raises issue of overcharging for cremations, ambulance services New Delhi: A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court raising the issue of alleged overcharging for cremations and ambulance services during the COVID-19 pandemic and seeking a direction to the Centre to consider formulating a policy to protect the rights of the dead.

LGD2 DL-HC-VIRUS-OXYGEN CONCENTRATORS Absence of medical resources forced Covid patients to fend for themselves: HC New Delhi: Absence of medical resources forced COVID-19 patients to fend for themselves and look for oxygen concentrator as an alternative to liquid medical oxygen (LMO) and even procure the device from overseas amid short supply, the Delhi High Court has said.

FOREIGN FGN4 VIRUS-UN-GUTERRES Recent surges of COVID-19 in India, S America left people gasping for breath before our eyes: UN chief United Nations: Recent surges of COVID-19 in India, South America and other regions have left people “literally gasping for breath before our eyes”, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said, warning that the pandemic is still “very much with us, thriving and mutating'. By Yoshita Singh FGN6 VIRUS-US-DIASPORA-MADAD Diaspora doctors, professionals launch 'Project Madad' to combat COVID-19 spread in rural India New York: As the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic batters rural India, a voluntary group of doctors and professionals from the diaspora in the US and from India has launched a unique initiative that will provide virtual time-sensitive information to healthcare workers in rural areas on treating COVID-19 patients, real-time details on hospital bed availability and counter vaccine misinformation. By Yoshita Singh PTI TDS TDS