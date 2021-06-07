Highlights

New Delhi, June 7 (PTI) These are the top stories at 5 pm: NATION VIRUS-LD CASES India records 1,00,636 fresh Covid infections; active case tally drops to 14,01,609 New Delhi: India reported 1,00,636 fresh COVID-19 cases, the lowest in 61 days, taking the infection tally to 2,89,09,975, while the number of active cases dropped to 14,01,609, according to the Union Health Ministry's data updated on Monday.

DEL20 DL-KEJRIWAL-VACCINATION People above 45 yrs will be given vaccines at polling booths under 'Jahan Vote, Wahan Vaccination campaign: Delhi CM New Delhi: Polling booths in Delhi will be turned into vaccination centres and booth-level officers (BLOs) will visit all the households to book slots for people in the 45 plus age group under the 'Jahan Vote, Wahan Vaccination campaign, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Monday.

DEL1 CHOKSI-ABDUCTION Antigua police has started investigating Choksi's 'abduction': PM Gaston Browne New Delhi: The Royal Police Force of Antigua and Barbuda has started investigations into the alleged abduction of absconding diamantaire Mehul Choksi to neighbouring Dominica on a complaint filed by his lawyers, Prime Minister Gaston Browne told a local media outlet.

DEL12 VIRUS-COVAXIN TRIAL CHILDREN AIIMS Delhi starts screening of children for Covaxin trials New Delhi: The screening of children for trial of Covaxin, India's first indigenously developed COVID-19 vaccine, among those aged between 2 and 18 started at the AIIMS here on Monday.

DEL25 VIRUS-IMA-LETTER-PM IMA writes to PM Modi, urges him to ensure 'optimum milieu' for medical professionals New Delhi: In the wake of incidents of assault on doctors by relatives of patients, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Monday sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention in ensuring 'optimum milieu' for medical professionals so that they can work without fear. DEL13 PRIYANKA-VIRUS-DATA Priyanka accuses govt of 'suppressing' COVID data, prioritising propaganda over saving lives New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday accused the Centre of suppressing data related to the Covid pandemic, and said the Modi government’s emphasis on propaganda over saving lives had caused 'immense damage'.

DEL26 LOKPAL-CORRUPTION-COMPLAINTS Lokpal received 110 corruption complaints, four against MPs, in 2020-21 New Delhi: As many as 110 complaints, including four against Members of Parliament, were received by anti-corruption ombudsman Lokpal during 2020-21, registering over 92 per cent decline from the number of plaints received in 2019-20, according to latest official data. By Ashwini Shrivastava BOM4 MH-TWITTER-BJP-NCP Focus on vaccination rather than fighting with Twitter: NCP to Centre Mumbai: The NCP on Monday said the ruling BJP at the Centre should focus more on vaccinating citizens against COVID-19 rather than fighting with micro-blogging site Twitter over its 'blue tick' verification badge.

CAL2 WB-SUVENDU-FIR FIR against Bengal's leader of opposition over 'cyclone Yaas relief theft' Kanthi: An FIR has been registered against BJP MLA and leader of opposition in West Bengal assembly Suvendu Adhikari for his alleged involvement in theft of cyclone 'Yaas' relief material from a store of Contai Municipality in Purba Medinipur district, police said on Monday.

MDS5 KL-ASSEMBLY-VIJAYAN Kodakara heist case: Ker CM says details of probe handed over to ED Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday said the police had handed over details of the probe into the Kodakara hawala heist case, allegedly involving the BJP state leadership, to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) after the central investigation agency had sought the same.

LEGAL LGD8 SC-LD FOREST ENCROACHMENT SC orders removal of encroachment on forest land, says land grabbers can't take refuge of law New Delhi: The Supreme Court Monday directed Haryana and the Faridabad municipal corporation to remove “all encroachments”, consisting around 10,000 residential construction, in Aravali forest area near a village, saying “land grabbers cannot take refuge of rule of law” and talk of “fairness”.

LGD4 DL-HC-SCHOOL FEES HC refuses to stay order allowing pvt schools to charge annual, development fees New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Monday refused to stay its single-judge order allowing private unaided schools to collect annual and development charges from students for the period after the lockdown ended in the national capital last year.

FOREIGN FGN22 PAK-TRAIN-5THLD ACCIDENT 50 killed, 70 injured as passenger trains collide in Pakistan; Army called in Karachi: Two passenger trains collided in Pakistan’s southern Sindh Province early Monday morning, killing at least 50 people and injuring 70 others, prompting authorities to call in the Army and paramilitary forces for the challenging task of rescue and relief operations.

FGN14 US-VACCINE-LD LAWMAKERS US lawmakers push Biden administration for more COVID-19 vaccines and medical aid to India Washington: Several US lawmakers have urged the Biden administration to ensure that India receives enough COVID-19 vaccines and medical aid, saying the health crisis in the country is 'devastating' and America has a responsibility to help its close allies defeat the pandemic. By Lalit K Jha.