HIGHLIGHTS

New Delhi, Aug 24 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 5 pm: NATION DEL15 AFGHAN-INDIA LD EVACUATION Evacuation from Afghanistan: India brings back 78 people New Delhi: India on Tuesday brought back 78 people, including 25 of its nationals and a number of Afghan Sikhs and Hindus from Dushanbe, a day after they were evacuated from Taliban-besieged Kabul to the Tajik city.

DEL28 PM-PUTIN-AFGHAN PM Modi speaks to Putin over Afghanistan situation New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday, and the two leaders had a detailed discussion on the evolving situation in Afghanistan.

DEL46 AFGHAN-INDIA-UNHRC Hope situation in Afghanistan doesn't pose challenge to neighbours and its territory not used by terror outfits like JeM and LeT: India at UNHRC New Delhi: India on Tuesday said the current situation in Afghanistan is of 'great concern' to it, hoping that it does not pose a challenge to its neighbours and the country is not used by terrorist groups such as LeT and JeM. DEL11 VIRUS-LD CASES India logs 25,467 new COVID-19 cases New Delhi: India added 25,467 new COVID-19 cases, while the active cases declined to 3,19,551, comprising 0.98 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

BOM26 MH-LDALL RANE Union minister Narayan Rane arrested after ‘would have slapped Uddhav Thackeray’ remark Mumbai: Union minister Narayan Rane was arrested on Tuesday after sparking off a row over his remarks about slapping Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for what he claimed was the latter’s ignorance of the year of India’s independence.

DEL44 CONG-CG-LD RAHUL Rahul meets Baghel, Singh Deo in bid to resolve differences in Chhattisgarh New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday met Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and state Health Minister T S Singh Deo in an effort to resolve the power tussle between the two senior leaders in the state.

MDS2 KA-ISRO ISRO seeks proposals for analysis, utilisation of Chandrayaan-2 orbiter data Bengaluru: The Indian Space Research Organisation has come out with an 'Announcement of Opportunity' (AO), seeking proposals towards scientific analysis and utilisation of data from all experiments of the Chandrayaan-2 orbiter.

MDS9 QUAKE-2ND LD BAY OF BENGAL 5.1 magnitude quake in Bay of Bengal; tremors felt in TN, AP Chennai/Kakinada: Tremors were felt in Chennai and Kakinada on Tuesday following an undersea earthquake in the Bay of Bengal, but there were no reports of damage to life or property.

MDS10 TN-KARUNA-LD MEMORIAL TN CM announces Rs 39 cr memorial for Karunanidhi Chennai: A Rs 39-crore memorial for late DMK president and former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi will be constructed at the Marina on Kamarajar Salai here in recognition of his efforts to create a 'modern Tamil Nadu,' chief minister M K Stalin announced on Tuesday.

DEL20 CONG-BANGLESELLER Attack on Indore bangle seller prelude to polarisation ahead of assembly polls: Chidambaram New Delhi: The Congress on Tuesday said the Indore incident involving the beating up of a bangle seller is a prelude to 'inciting communal conflict and polarisation' ahead of next year's assembly elections.

DEL35 JK-LD PAGD PAGD reiterates its demand for restoration of statehood to J-K Srinagar: The People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) on Tuesday demanded the restoration of the pre-August 5, 2019 constitutional position of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, saying it would continue the fight to seek the rights guaranteed by the Constitution.

MDS4 KA-WATER-BOMMAI-CENTRE K'taka CM likely to meet Union Jal Shakti Minister amid water sharing disputes Bengaluru: Amid row over water sharing with neighbouring States, including a proposed dam on Cauvery water at Mekedatu, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said he is likely to meet the Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in New Delhi on August 26.

LEGAL LGD2 DL-COURT-HATE SPEECH Hate speech: Delhi court dismisses bail application, says we are not 'Taliban State' New Delhi: A Delhi court has dismissed the anticipatory bail application of a Hindu organisation's president who allegedly raised communal slogans, saying 'we are not a Taliban State'.

FOREIGN FGN23 US-CIA-TALIBAN CIA director held secret meeting with Taliban leader Baradar in Kabul: Report Washington: America's top spy held a secret meeting with the Taliban’s de facto leader Abdul Ghani Baradar in Kabul on Monday in the highest-level face-to-face encounter between the two sides since the militant group seized the Afghan capital, a media report said on Tuesday.

FGN3 US-EVACUATION US says it is focused on completing evacuation from Afghanistan by August 31 Washington: The Biden Administration Monday said it is now focused on completing its evacuation mission from Afghanistan by August 31, the deadline for removing all American troops from the country. By Lalit K Jha SPORTS OLY2 SPO-PARALYMPICS-OPENING CEREMONY We have wings: Paralympics off to glittering start in Tokyo Tokyo: The opening ceremony of the 16th Paralympic Games began here on Tuesday, paying homage to the resilience of para athletes and giving the message of moving forward amid the unrelenting devastation being caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. PTI HDA