Highlights

New Delhi, Jan 8 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 5 pm: NATION DEL33 FARMERS-LD MEET Repeal farm laws, we'll return home: Farmer leaders tell Govt; Agri Minister says keep national interest in mind New Delhi: Sticking to their key demand of the repeal of three farm laws to end their protest, farmer leaders on Friday told the government their 'ghar wapsi' can happen only after 'law wapsi' but the Centre insisted talks must be limited to contentious clauses and ruled out a complete withdrawal of Acts.

DEL8 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19: India reports 18,139 new cases, 234 more fatalities New Delhi: India's daily new COVID-19 cases fell below 19,000 for the fifth time this month, taking the country's caseload to 1,04,13,417, while the recoveries have surged to 1,00,37,398, according to data updated by the Union health ministry on Friday.

DEL26 FARMERS-TOMAR Agriculture minister Tomar meets Amit Shah before 8th round of talks with farmer unions New Delhi: Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Friday met senior BJP leader and Home Minister Amit Shah, just before the start of the eighth round of talks with protesting farmer unions on the three farm laws, sources said.

DEL34 CONG-FARMERS No solution except repealing farm laws: Cong on farmers' protests New Delhi: On a day farmers are holding the eighth round of talks with the government, the Congress on Friday said there is no solution except repealing the three farm laws.

MDS6 TN-VACCINE-VARDHAN COVID-19: India will be able to vaccinate entire population soon, says Harsh Vardhan Chennai: Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Friday said soon it would be a reality to vaccinate the entire population in the country against COVID-19 after prioritising risk groups.

DEL13 VIRUS-UK VARIANT-POSITIVE 82 people have tested positive for new mutant variant of SARS-CoV-2 in India: Govt New Delhi: The number of people who have tested positive for the new UK variant of SARS-CoV-2 has climbed to 82 in India, the health ministry said on Friday.

DEL36 AVI-UK-FLIGHTS Passenger flights from UK to India resume from Friday New Delhi: Passenger flights resumed from the UK to India in limited numbers from Friday onwards after remaining suspended for 16 days due to the emergence of a new coronavirus variant in that country.

DEL25 DL-VIRUS-KEJRIWAL Kejriwal announces guidelines for travellers arriving in Delhi from UK New Delhi: Travellers coming from the UK to the national capital will have to undergo a seven-day institutional quarantine and a seven-day home quarantine even if they test negative for COVID-19 on arrival, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Friday. DEL16 UP-GANGRAPE-LD PRIEST Budaun gangrape: Police quiz accused priest Budaun: A priest was quizzed throughout the night for his alleged role in the gangrape of an anganwadi worker in this Uttar Pradesh district after his arrest in the early hours of Friday, police said.

LEGAL LGD7 SC-LD RAJOANA Beant Singh assassination case: SC asks Centre to decide by Jan 26 Rajoana's plea to commute death penalty New Delhi: The Supreme Court Friday asked the Centre to take a decision before January 26 on Balwant S Rajoana's plea seeking commutation of death penalty in former Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh's assassination case.

LGD5 SC-FOREST-ATTACKS SC says concerned over attacks on forest rangers, may order providing arms to them New Delhi: The Supreme Court Friday expressed concern over attacks on forest rangers by armed poachers and smugglers, saying it may pass orders providing fire arms, bullet proof vests and helmets to the officials to ensure their safety.

LGD6 DL-HC-GOVT LAWYERS FEES HC warns of holding Sr officials' salaries for not clearing empanelled lawyers 6-mth old bills New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Friday warned the Centre and the AAP government of putting on hold the salaries of senior officials if they fail to clear the bills, pending for six months or more, of lawyers empanelled by them.

Mumbai attack mastermind Lakhvi sentenced to 15 years in jail by Pak court in terror financing case Lahore: Mumbai attack mastermind and Lashkar-e-Taiba operations commander Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi was sentenced to 15 years of imprisonment by a Pakistani anti-terrorism court here in a terror financing case on Friday. By M Zulqernain FGN25 US-TRUMP-CAPITOL-2NDLD VIOLENCE Trump condemns supporters for storming US Capitol; pledges smooth transition of power to Biden Washington: Donald Trump has finally condemned the mayhem caused by his supporters in the US Capitol, saying they do not represent America, as the beleaguered president vowed to ensure a 'smooth, orderly and seamless' transition of power to President-elect Joe Biden. By Lalit K Jha FGN19 UNSC-INDIA India to chair UNSC's crucial Taliban and Libya sanctions committees, panel on counter-terrorism United Nations: India will chair the crucial Taliban and Libya sanctions committees and the Counter-Terrorism Committee of the UN Security Council during its tenure as non-permanent member of the powerful 15-nation UN body. By Yoshita Singh