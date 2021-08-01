Highlights

New Delhi, Aug 1 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 5 pm: TOP STORIES DEL6 VIRUS-LD CASES India records single-day rise of 41,831 new Covid cases, 541 deaths New Delhi: India saw a single-day rise of 41,831 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 3,16,55,824, while the cumulative vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 47 crore, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

DEL28 MEA-JAISHANKAR-INDIA-UN India will always be a voice of moderation: EAM Jaishankar New Delhi: India will always be a voice of moderation, an advocate of dialogue and a proponent of international law, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Sunday as the country takes over the presidency of the United Nations Security Council for August. DEL34 NE-BORDER-SATELLITE NE states' borders to be demarcated though satellite imaging New Delhi, Aug 1 (PTI) The Centre has decided to demarcate boundaries of the Northeastern states through satellite imaging to settle inter-state border disputes that are often becoming a cause of concern and sometimes even leading to violence. DEL36 UP-2NDLD-SHAH Shah lauds UP CM Adityanath on law and order Lucknow: Ahead of the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday praised the Yogi Adityanath government for taking the state to the “top spot” in terms of law and order. DEL15 NAQVI-INTERVIEW Cong 'James Bond of spying' when in govt; Pegasus a 'fabricated issue': Naqvi New Delhi: Attacking the Congress which has been protesting in Parliament demanding a discussion on the Pegasus snooping allegations, Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Sunday said the party was 'James Bond of spying' when in power and it now wants to waste Parliament's time over 'fake and fabricated' issues. By Asim Kamal DEL27 JK-APNI PARTY Apni Party not B-team of BJP; NC and PDP actually benefited from it: Altaf Bukhari Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party, a new entrant to the political arena of the union territory, is not a 'B-team' of the BJP or the 'King's party' as described by political rivals like the National Conference and the PDP but an outfit which has no history of being a dynasty, its chief Altaf Bukhari said on Sunday. By Sumir Kaul CAL7 AS-MZ-LD BORDER-SITUATION Incidents at Assam-Mizoram border unacceptable, talk only solution: Himanta Guwahati/Aizwal: Six days after a violent clash between police forces of Assam and Mizoram claimed seven lives and injured over 50 people, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said such incidents along the inter-state border are 'unacceptable' to people of both the states and advocated a resolution through talks.

Story continues

DEL26 UP-AKHILESH-INTERVIEW Doors of SP open to all small parties for 2022 UP polls: Akhilesh Yadav Lucknow, Aug 1 (PTI) Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday said doors of his party are open to all small parties for an alliance ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls next year and he will try that all such political outfits come together to defeat the BJP. By Abhinav Pandey DEL37 VIRUS-VACCINE-MANDAVIYA-GANDHI Health Minister Mandaviya hits back at Rahul Gandhi for questioning vaccine availability New Delhi: The vaccination drive in the country is set to get a major boost this month, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said Sunday as he took a swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for questioning the government's vaccine delivery programme.

DEL1 DL-YAMUNA-WATER Delhi: Water level in Yamuna rises again; over 100 families moved to safer areas New Delhi: The water level in the Yamuna in Delhi increased again and was recorded at 205.30 meters on Sunday morning, just below the danger mark of 205.33 meters, as rains continued to lash Delhi and upper catchment areas of the river, officials said.

LEGAL: LGD5 SC-PARALYMPIAN Tokyo games: Paralympian shooter moves SC against HC order posting his plea for hearing on Aug 6 New Delhi: Five-time Paralympian shooter Naresh Kumar Sharma has moved the Supreme Court challenging an order of the Delhi High Court which had posted his plea relating to his non-selection for the upcoming Tokyo games for hearing on August 6.

LGD1 DL-COURT-UNNAO Court upholds CBI's probe that ruled out foul play in Unnao rape survivor's accident New Delhi: A Delhi court has upheld the investigation conducted by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) that had ruled out any foul play in the Unnao rape survivor's accident in 2019.

BUSINESS: DEL29 BIZ-INDIA-FUEL-DEMAND Fuel demand picks up in July, petrol at pre-Covid level New Delhi: India's fuel demand picked up in July as easing of pandemic-related restrictions accelerated economic activity, helping petrol consumption reach pre-Covid levels, preliminary sales data showed on Sunday.

DEL33 BIZ-LD GST COLLECTION GST collections at over Rs 1.16 lakh cr in July; second highest this fiscal New Delhi: In signs of acceleration in economic activity, India's tax collections on goods sold and services rendered returned to over Rs 1 lakh crore in July after the second wave of Covid-related restrictions caused a blip in the previous month.

FOREIGN: FGN10 PAK-GILGIT-BALTISTAN Pak authorities finalise law to award provisional provincial status to Gilgit-Baltistan: Report Islamabad: Pakistani authorities have finalised a law to award provisional provincial status to strategically located Gilgit-Baltistan, a media report said on Sunday. By Sajjad Hussain PTI TDS TDS