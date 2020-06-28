HIGHLIGHTS

New Delhi, Jun 28 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 5 PM NATION: DEL8 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19: India adds nearly 20,000 cases, highest single-day spike New Delhi: India recorded close to 20,000 COVID-19 cases in a single day for the first time on Sunday, taking the tally to 5,28,859, while the death toll rose to 16,095, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

DEL23 PM-LD MANN KI BAAT Befitting reply given to those who cast evil eye on Indian territory in Ladakh: PM New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on Sunday that India has given a befitting reply to those who cast an evil eye on its territory in Ladakh, stating that while the country honours the spirit of friendship, it is also capable of giving an appropriate response to any adversary.

DEL30 PM-RAO Vice President, PM pay tributes to Narasimha Rao New Delhi: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tributes to the late P V Narasimha Rao on his birth anniversary, saying he led the country through a critical phase.

DEL22 VIRUS-RECOVERIES Recovered COVID-19 patients exceed active cases by over 1 lakh: Health Ministry New Delhi: The gap between recoveries and active cases of COVID-19 has crossed 1,00,000, the Union health ministry said on Sunday as coronavirus cases in India mounted to 5,28,859 and the death toll rose to 16,095.

DEL21 AVI-AI-VANDE Vande Bharat Mission phase 4: AI to operate 170 flights to and from 17 countries between July 3-15 New Delhi: Air India will be conducting 170 flights to and from 17 countries between July 3 and 15 under the fourth phase of the Vande Bharat Mission, according to an official document. By Deepak Patel DEL13 DL-VIRUS-LD CONTAINMENT ZONES Delhi: Number of COVID-19 containment zones now 417; nearly 2.45 lakh people screened so far New Delhi: The number of COVID-19 containment zones in Delhi has risen to 417 after re-mapping of such areas, while around 2.45 lakh people have been screened in a mammoth exercise to check the spread of COVID-19 in the national capital, officials said on Sunday.

DEL27 SIBAL-EXAMS Universities should not conduct exams amid pandemic, online tests 'discriminatory': Kapil Sibal New Delhi: Universities should not conduct examinations in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic and even holding online tests is not right as it is 'discriminatory' towards poor students, former human resource development minister Kapil Sibal said on Sunday. By Asim Kamal DEL29 RAIL-AC TRAINS-AIR New normal in AC trains, breathe in OT like fresh air New Delhi: The Railways' air conditioned trains will now have operation theatre-like fresh air pumped into its coaches, replacing the circulated air which raises the chances of spread of infections, officials have said. By Ananya Sengupta BUSINESS: DEL7 BIZ-POWER-CHINA-MALWARE India to check power equipment from China for malware New Delhi: Tightening import norms, India will check all power equipment bought from China for malware and Trojan horses that can be potentially used to trigger electricity grid failures to cripple economic activity in the country, Power Minister R K Singh said.

FOREIGN: FGN12 US-PM-LD DOCTORS India's COVID-19 fight people-driven: Modi Washington: India's fight against the novel coronavirus pandemic is people-driven, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said, attributing the success against the contagion to the nationwide lockdown implemented in the initial phase. By Lalit K Jha FGN17 VIRUS-UK-INDIANS UK plans localised lockdowns as COVID-19 deaths among Indian-origin people remain high London: The UK government on Sunday said it is planning to impose localised lockdowns in some regions showing a spike in coronavirus infections, as latest figures showed that Indian-origin people remain in the category of those hardest hit from the deadly virus among Britain's ethnic minorities. By Aditi Khanna FGN4 VIRUS-US-INDIANS-SURVEY 2 in 5 Indian-Americans worried about financial stability, says first-of-its-kind survey Washington: Two in five Indian-Americans are worried about their long-term financial stability due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but almost all are changing their lifestyle, according to a first-of-its-kind survey about the contagion's impact on the community. By Lalit K Jha FGN5 US-PM-YOGA Yoga today is an integral part of global lifestyle: Modi Washington: Observing that India has always contributed to global health and wellness, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that yoga has become an integral part of the lifestyle globally and the world was also increasingly adopting Ayurveda. By Lalit K Jha PTI AD